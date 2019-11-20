space
Final Trailer For Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Released
Wednesday, November 20th, 2019
Netflix has released a final trailer for The Irishman, director Martin Scorsese‘s latest feature.

The movie, which stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, unfolds over the course of multiple decades and chronicles the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

You can find the final trailer for The Irishman along with more info and a clip below.

SYNOPSIS:

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorseseâ€™s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century.

Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

Joining De Niro, Pacino, and Pesci on the cast is Anna Paquin, Jesse Plemons, Stephen Graham, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, Kathrine Narducci, Jack Huston, Aleksa Palladino, Domenick Lombardozzi, Ray Romano, Steven Van Zandt, and Dascha Polanco.

The screenplay was written by Steven Zaillian, based on author Charles Brandt‘s book I Heard You Paint Houses. We first learned that Scorsese and De Niro were teaming up once again for the project over 11 years ago—back when Netflix was still primarily a movies-by-mail service and their streaming option was still fairly new—and Pacino and Pesci came on board over nine years ago now.

Click right here to check out the first and second trailers for the movie if you missed them.

The Irishman was first released in select theaters on November 1st in order to qualify for awards consideration. It will be making its way to Netflix one week from today on November 27th.

Trailer

Video

