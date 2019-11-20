space
Nominees For The Game Awards 2019 Announced
Wednesday, November 20th, 2019
The Game Awards 2019

The biggest video game awards show of the year, The Game Awards, will take place next month, and the full list of nominees for this year’s ceremony has now been announced.

The show, which is hosted by Geoff Keighley, hands out awards in a variety of categories including Best Narrative, Best Performance, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Music, Best Director, and of course, Game of the Year.

You can find the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2019, or just watch a video of Keighley announcing the noms, below.

2019 Nominees

Game of The Year

Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Game Direction

Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Art Direction

Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
The Legend of Zelda: Linkâ€™s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Control (Remedy/505)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, Control
Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5
Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding
Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control
Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Kind Words (Popcannibal)
Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
What the Golf? (Tribland)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best VR/AR Game

Asgardâ€™s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
No Manâ€™s Sky (Hello Games)
Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)
Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Best Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
Control (Remedy/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
The Legend of Zelda: Linkâ€™s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Best RPG

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)
Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Best Family Game

Luigiâ€™s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
Yoshiâ€™s Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
F1 2019 (Codemasters)
FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
Tom Clancyâ€™s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
Nomada Studio for Gris
DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
House House for Untitled Goose Game

Community Award

Courage â€“ Jack Dunlop
Dr. Lupo â€“ Benjamin Lupo
Ewok â€“ Soleil Wheeler
Grefg â€“ David MartÃ­nez
Shroud â€“ Michael Grzesiek

Esports Awards

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA2 (Valve)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best Esports Player

Kyle â€˜Bughaâ€™ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
Lee â€˜Fakerâ€™ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
Luka â€˜Perkzâ€™ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
Oleksandr â€˜S1mpleâ€™ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
Jay â€˜Sinatraaâ€™ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best Esports Team

Astralis (CS:GO)
G2 Esports (LOL)
OG (DOTA2)
San Francisco Shock (OWL)
Team Liquid (CS:GO)

Best Esports Event

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
EVO 2019
Fortnite World Cup
IEM Katowice 2019
League of Legends World Championship 2019
The International 2019

Best Esports Coach

Eric â€˜adreNâ€™ Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
Nu-ri â€˜Cainâ€™ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
Fabian â€˜GrabbZâ€™ Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
Kim â€˜Kkomaâ€™ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
Titouan â€˜Sockshkaâ€™ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
Danny â€˜Zonicâ€™ SÃ¸rensen (Astralis, CSGO)

Best Esports Host

Eefje â€œSjokzâ€ Depoortere
Alex â€œMachineâ€ Richardson
Paul â€œRedeyeâ€ Chaloner
Alex â€œGoldenboyâ€ Mendez
Duan â€œCandiceâ€ Yu-Shuang

The 2019 Game Awards will be handed out live on Thursday, Dec 12th.

Video

[Source: The Game Awards via Variety]

Topics: News, Video Games
