Nominees For The Game Awards 2019 Announced By The Movie God @ | The biggest video game awards show of the year, The Game Awards, will take place next month, and the full list of nominees for this year's ceremony has now been announced. The show, which is hosted by Geoff Keighley, hands out awards in a variety of categories including Best Narrative, Best Performance, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Music, Best Director, and of course, Game of the Year. You can find the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2019, or just watch a video of Keighley announcing the noms, below. 2019 Nominees Game of The Year Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division) Best Game Direction Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna) Best Narrative A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division) Best Art Direction Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

The Legend of Zelda: Linkâ€™s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo) Best Score/Music Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna) Best Audio Design Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Control (Remedy/505)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision) Best Performance Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding Games for Impact Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA) Best Ongoing Game Apex Legends (Respawn)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft) Best Independent Game Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic) Best Mobile Game Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribland) Best Community Support Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft) Best VR/AR Game Asgardâ€™s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Manâ€™s Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games) Best Action Game Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver) Best Action/Adventure Game Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

Control (Remedy/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Linkâ€™s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision) Best RPG Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division) Best Fighting Game Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)

Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo) Best Family Game Luigiâ€™s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Yoshiâ€™s Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo) Best Strategy Game Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish) Best Sports/Racing Game Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (EA Sports) Best Multiplayer Game Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)

Tom Clancyâ€™s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft) Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio for Gris

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game Community Award Courage â€“ Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo â€“ Benjamin Lupo

Ewok â€“ Soleil Wheeler

Grefg â€“ David MartÃ­nez

Shroud â€“ Michael Grzesiek Esports Awards Best Esports Game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard) Best Esports Player Kyle â€˜Bughaâ€™ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee â€˜Fakerâ€™ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka â€˜Perkzâ€™ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr â€˜S1mpleâ€™ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)

Jay â€˜Sinatraaâ€™ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch) Best Esports Team Astralis (CS:GO)

G2 Esports (LOL)

OG (DOTA2)

San Francisco Shock (OWL)

Team Liquid (CS:GO) Best Esports Event 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019 Best Esports Coach Eric â€˜adreNâ€™ Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)

Nu-ri â€˜Cainâ€™ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)

Fabian â€˜GrabbZâ€™ Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)

Kim â€˜Kkomaâ€™ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)

Titouan â€˜Sockshkaâ€™ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)

Danny â€˜Zonicâ€™ SÃ¸rensen (Astralis, CSGO) Best Esports Host Eefje â€œSjokzâ€ Depoortere

Alex â€œMachineâ€ Richardson

Paul â€œRedeyeâ€ Chaloner

Alex â€œGoldenboyâ€ Mendez

Duan â€œCandiceâ€ Yu-Shuang The 2019 Game Awards will be handed out live on Thursday, Dec 12th. Video [Source: The Game Awards via Variety]