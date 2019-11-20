space
Game Spotlight: Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty
Waerloga69 By Waerloga69   |  @   |   Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at 9:00 pm
Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty header

Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty
Box Set
D&D Accessory
Wizards Of The Coast
Release Date: November 19, 2019

Okay, folks. I just wanted to drop you a quick note about this new box set that Wizards of the Coast has put together with help from Adult Swim. It appears to be a hilarious take on the worlds greatest role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons. I present to you: Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty!

A perversion of all things D&D, this entry-level box set is Rick-diculously entertaining and twists things so much that even the most sullen player will be guffawing within minutes.

The set has a scaled down rule book, a short little adventure, a Dungeon Master screen, some ready-to-play character sheets, and the ugliest set of dice I have ever seen. But while all of this is fairly standard stuff, it’s the humorous comments thrown willy nilly throughout the whole thing that will make you want to own this box set.

I only glanced through it but that was enough to make me want to recommend it to any Rick and Morty fan, not to mention all the millions of table top gamers out there that love their D&D. Seriously, go check this out. You won’t be sorry!

Play D&D through the lenses of the mad narcissistic genius, Rick Sanchez, from the animated Cartoon Network series, Rick and Mortyâ€”the Rick Way!

This tabletop roleplaying game boxed set blends the world of Dungeons & Dragons with mad narcissistic genius, Rick Sanchezâ€™s power gaming sensibilities, nostalgia, sarcastic metacommentary, and the reasons why people play D&D in the first place.

â€¢ Following the hugely popular comic book series Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons, this boxed set is co-authored by Jim Zub (co-writer of comic book series) with new art by Troy Little (illustrator of comic book series).

â€¢ This complete campaign experience includes the following components: (1) 64-page rulebook annotated by Rick (2) 32-page original adventure for levels 1â€“3 (3) 4-panel folding Dungeon Master screen featuring new art (4) 5 ready-to-play character sheets (6) 11 dice

â€¢ A great companion to the comic book series, and a perfect gift for the Rick and Morty/D&D fan in your life.

Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty
