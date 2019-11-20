Game Spotlight: Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty

Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty

Box Set

D&D Accessory

Wizards Of The Coast

Release Date: November 19, 2019

Okay, folks. I just wanted to drop you a quick note about this new box set that Wizards of the Coast has put together with help from Adult Swim. It appears to be a hilarious take on the worlds greatest role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons. I present to you: Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty!

A perversion of all things D&D, this entry-level box set is Rick-diculously entertaining and twists things so much that even the most sullen player will be guffawing within minutes.

The set has a scaled down rule book, a short little adventure, a Dungeon Master screen, some ready-to-play character sheets, and the ugliest set of dice I have ever seen. But while all of this is fairly standard stuff, it’s the humorous comments thrown willy nilly throughout the whole thing that will make you want to own this box set.

I only glanced through it but that was enough to make me want to recommend it to any Rick and Morty fan, not to mention all the millions of table top gamers out there that love their D&D. Seriously, go check this out. You won’t be sorry!