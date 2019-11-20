Pom Klementieff Is Latest Femme Fatale To Join ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’

Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are both currently in the pre-production phase, which means they are still adding new actors to the cast. Recently, Hayley Atwell became a new femme fatale in the successful film franchise that has thrived on exciting stunt work which takes the audience’s breath away.

Now, there will be another to accept the mission. Director Christopher McQuarrie took to social media to confirm that Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Endgame) will be joining the cast of the upcoming two Mission: Impossible films.

Here’s McQuarrie’s tweet confirming the casting:

Based on the tweet, it is safe to say that Klementieff will be a femme fatale for both of the films. Whether or not she will be the main antagonist or a freelance spy remains to be seen. Of course, we don’t know what her role is in either of the films, let alone what they are about. But it is safe to assume that she will be in on some of the action – which we know the Mission: Impossible films have plenty of.

Tom Cruise will return to play Ethan Hunt, the spy extraordinaire who has been doing everything at all costs to see that he and his team complete the mission at all costs, no matter how impossible it is. Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames will also return as Benji and Luther, respectively, to aid Hunt. Even fan-favorite Rebecca Ferguson will return to reprise her role as Ilsa Faust.

While we may not know much about the newest sequels, the first is still more than a year away from release. There is still so much more that needs to be done, like more casting of roles and stunts to figure out. Not to mention that Cruise and McQuarrie will be a little bit busy during the Top Gun: Maverick press tour.

It will be interesting to see how McQuarrie will keep things fresh and how much further he can push the envelope when it comes to the stunt work. He has managed to keep surprising us with bigger and bolder stunts in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, so one can only imagine how much more dangerous the next ones will be. Whatever they look like, we can safely assume that the next two Mission: Impossible films will keep us on the edge of our seats.

Mission: Impossible 7 will open in theaters on July 23, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 8 will open in theaters on August 5, 2022.