Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Eberron: Rising from The Last War

Release Date: November 19, 2019

Well met, adventurers! I hope this day finds you well. Our discussion today revolves around a world that has been around for well over a decade but has been revamped for the current incarnation of Dungeons & Dragons. I speak, of course, of Eberron: Rising From The Last War. A unique fan favorite, this release has a load of previously unavailable material for this current edition of the world’s greatest role playing game.

I am aware that there was an online supplement that introduced Eberron to the world of 5th Edition, but this tome is so much more. Whereas the other release was a constantly evolving set of documents, this new adventure book is all of that and more. If you will allow me a few minutes of your time, I will tell you all about it! This is most definitely not your standard fantasy setting, folks. Not by a long shot.

Technology and magic not only co-exist in Eberron, but they thrive together. In fact, it is not so uncommon for common folk to have some slight ability that heightens their craft and skill sets. Major magic is extraordinarily rare, but the Five Nations are definitely built upon a magical foundation. The cost of low level spells is also fairly low since they are more commonplace, so basic healing will not empty your coin pouch. The premise of it all is that magic permeates deeper in everyday society than in most other settings. How much and how often is, as always, at the DMs discretion.

Almost a third of this source book is dedicated to character creation and new playable races. From changelings to goblinoids to shifters, there are a plethora of new choices for all players to find exciting. But the one that is most telling of this world is the warforged, sentient machines that have evolved over time after the great war to become something more than their creators could have ever dreamed. And while there are benefits to not having to eat or sleep, there are downsides, as well. I would be remiss if I failed to mention the Dragonmarks, as they are one of the more subtle ways that magic is so deeply embedded in Eberron. The marks are enhancements to the characters based upon their affiliation and race. It also allows for greater character customization, upon which the section expertly elaborates. This chapter also presents the various types of artificer that seem to give magic a more scientific approach, using tools to create magical items. Be sure to check out the arcane firearms and how they are created, that one was a fun part of my exploration of this tome.

Since this is a source book and not an adventure, there is a section specifically aimed at ensuring DMs and players both understand the different nations within the primary area named Khorvaire. Once a mighty country all its own, it is now broken up and divided. There are pages upon pages of local and distant lands, religions, denizens, known guilds, and patrons. A deep dive into Sharn, the largest city around, is available as it embodies a bit of all things Eberron. This is a perfect setting for the start of an adventure or even as the destination of one. And while there are maps and charts to help guide, there is plenty unsaid for a personalized touch from your resident map creator, known as your dungeon master.

An impressive amount of this book is dedicated to setting up the aforementioned adventure. The next few chapters outline possible, themes, villains and their motivations, standard types of buildings that include basic maps, secret societies, and much more. Again, this is world building but it is also allowing you enough wiggle room to make it your own. New NPCs, new monsters, variations on tried and true encounters (random tables included) all lead to a new fantasy setting for 5e. It is up to each individual to decide how they see it all in the grand scheme. Whether they want a more steampunk styled world or one that is loaded to the gills with magical folks and creatures, I can see the flexibility inherent in this setting. Of course, you can play it straight from the book and no one would complain, it truly is that detailed. But I imagine a lot of you will take this as a way to make it your own, something I highly encourage.

I wish I could take the time to go into the minute details that enthralled me so, but I cannot. Neither time nor space allows for that. Instead, I will say that while I was never a heavy Eberron fan years ago in the first incarnations of this setting, this release has made me more susceptible to playing in this amazing world. I sincerely hope you will give this new Dungeons & Dragons source book a chance, it opens a lot of doors and will lend itself to years of entertainment. Fare ye well, mighty adventurers!