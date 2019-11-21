‘The Call Of The Wild’ Trailer: Harrison Ford and His Dog Go On A Frontier Adventure

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford.

The film, based on the Jack London novel of the same name, centers on Buck, a domesticated dog who is stolen from his home and placed in the wilderness of the Alaskan Yukon during the height of the Gold Rush of the 1890s. He then befriends John Thornton, who adds him to his dog sledding team. And together they go on an adventure unlike any other. Check out the trailer below.

Now, if you are shocked about how Buck looks like he’s a digital part of the movie, that’s because he is. It seems awfully off-putting for that to happen, especially since we’ve seen plenty of films about dogs being in the wild like Benji The Hunted, Homeward Bound, etc. Even some of the newer films like A Dog’s Journey and A Dog’s Purpose have used real dogs for their films. So it’s not clear what this film is trying to tell us about a man’s bond with a dog, when there is no actual dog there.

That being said, I am a sucker for films about dogs. And even though it is very clear that the dog is fake, the drama of it all feels all too real. Plus, it’s got Harrison Ford in it. So it can’t be all that bad. And the film isn’t set to be released until February 2020, so there is still some time left to polish off some of those blemishes.

The Call of the Wild also stars Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, 20th Century Foxâ€™s THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled teamâ€“and later its leaderâ€“Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

Directed by Chris Sanders (How To Train Your Dragon), who uses a script written by Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049) The Call of the Wild opens in theaters on February 21, 2020.

