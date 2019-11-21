‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Character Posters Introduces Us To New and Old Faces

For every major blockbuster film out there, you can be sure that the studio marketing team will have a set of character posters printed and ready for release. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just a few more weeks away from hitting theaters, we will start to see more and more print and videos from the marketing campaign. Case in point, these new character posters which see familiar faces and some newer characters. Check them out below.

The gallery of character posters is pretty standard. There is nothing really terrible about them but they aren’t exactly exciting either. That being said, if you are a fan of a particular character(s), then these posters might be of some interest to you. Rey (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), Jannah (Naomi Ackie), Zori Bliss (Keri Russell), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), BB-8, and R2-D2 all get their own character posters.

Hereâ€™s the official, but very vague, plot synopsis:

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyongâ€™o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019. Click right here for trailers and more.

