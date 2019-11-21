space
Trailer: New ‘Half-Life’ Game Announced By Valve
The Movie God By The Movie God   |  @   |   Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at 11:50 pm
Half-Life: Alyx VR Game

Fans of the Half-Life series have been dreaming about the fabled Half-Life 3 for many, many years. So long, in fact, that they gave up and switched from dreaming to joking about it years ago.

But while Half-Life 3 is still just as much of a pipe dream today as it was yesterday, Valve has announced a new game in the series titled Half-Life: Alyx. The game is a full-length virtual reality title, and it’s actually both a prequel and a sequel set after the events of the original game but before the events of Half-Life 2.

An announcement trailer for the game was released today, and you can find it below along with more info.

THE FIGHT AGAINST THE COMBINE BEGINS

Set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, Alyx Vance and her father Eli mount an early resistance to the Combine’s brutal occupation of Earth.

The loss of the Seven-Hour War is still fresh. In the shadow of a rising Combine fortress known as the Citadel, residents of City 17 learn to live under the rule of their invaders. But among this scattered population are two of Earth’s most resourceful scientists: Dr. Eli Vance and his daughter Alyx, the founders of a fledgling resistance.

YOU ARE ALYX VANCE, AND YOU’RE ABOUT TO SPARK A REVOLUTION

You and your father were relocated to City 17. In the years since, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activityâ€”performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine.

Every day you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.

A FULL-LENGTH GAME BUILT FROM THE GROUND UP FOR VIRTUAL REALITY

Lean around a broken wall and under a barnacle to make an impossible shot. Rummage through shelves to find a healing syringe and some shotgun shells. Manipulate tools to hack alien interfaces. Tear a headcrab off your face and throw it out the window. VR was built for the kind of gameplay that sits at the heart of Half-Life.

Half-Life: Alyx supports a variety of play environments, locomotion methods, and input devices.

PLAY ON ANY STEAMVR SYSTEM

If you have VR hardware that works with a computer, then it works with SteamVR.

If you donâ€™t yet own any VR hardware, now’s the time. Headsets support different sets of features, so the experience will vary between them. Half-Life: Alyx was built hand in hand with Valve Index, which is the highest fidelity option on the market, but the game works great with Vive, Rift and Windows Mixed Reality too.

Half-Life: Alyx will be released in March of 2020.

Trailer

Topics: News, Trailers, Video Games
Tags: , , , ,
