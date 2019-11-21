Watch: First Trailer For ‘Antebellum’ Starring Janelle MonÃ¡e

Lionsgate Movies has released a teaser trailer for Antebellum, an upcoming mystery thriller starring Janelle MonÃ¡e (Hidden Figures, Moonlight).

The movie is written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, also known as Bush+Renz, who are making their feature debut. Kiersey Clemons, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Eric Lange, Marque Richardson, Lily Cowles, Tongayi Chirisa, Robert Aramayo, and Academy Award nominee Gabourey Sidibe star alongside MonÃ¡e.

You can continue below for a synopsis for Antebellum, and to check out the first trailer and a trio of posters.

SYNOPSIS: Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle MonÃ¡e) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before itâ€™s too late. ANTEBELLUM is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) – an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

Antebellum is set to be released in theaters on April 24, 2020.

Trailer



Antebellum â€” In theaters April 24, 2020. Janelle MonÃ¡e, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone

