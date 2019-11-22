The Drill Down 602: Holiday Gift Guide 2019

This week on The Drill Down podcast, Google Stadia launches and The Drill Downâ€™s annual Holiday Gift Guide…
The holiday season is coming up and The Drill Down would like you to be ready for it. So as we do every year around this time, weâ€™ve prepared a list of what we consider the perfect gifts to give… and get this holiday. So before you stand around for hours this Black Friday, spend some time with us.
Holiday Gift Guide 1: Smart Home | 2: Interactive | 3: Freestyle | 4: Media | 5: Big Ticket |
Dwayne:
- Philips Hue Smart Dimmable LED Smart Light Recipe Kit, Installation Free, no Hub Required, (Works with Alexa Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant) $35.41
- Google Nest Wifi $170 to $350 and $150 for every extra module
Tosin:
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier ($477)
- Codenames (12.99)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The Art of the Movie ($23.49) / The Stormlight Archive ($24.78 kindle)
- Control Video Game ($44.99)
- Milwaukee Drill Set ($200+)
Andrew:
- IKEA Symfonisk
- Nintendo Switch/Ring Fit Adventure
- Escape Room / Journal 29
- Red Dead Redemption II on PC
- Oculus Quest
Classic Honourable Mentions:
- Any mainstream streaming service
- Netflix
- Hulu
- HBO Now/Max
- Disney+
- Spotify Premium
- Google Music
- Audible
- Not quite a streaming service, but an online content nonetheless.
- Streaming Devices
- Apple TV 4K
- Roku
- Amazon Fire TV 4K
- Smart Speaker
- Echo Dot
- Google Home Mini
