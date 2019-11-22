The Drill Down 602: Holiday Gift Guide 2019

This week on The Drill Down podcast, Google Stadia launches and The Drill Downâ€™s annual Holiday Gift Guide…

The holiday season is coming up and The Drill Down would like you to be ready for it. So as we do every year around this time, weâ€™ve prepared a list of what we consider the perfect gifts to give… and get this holiday. So before you stand around for hours this Black Friday, spend some time with us.

Podcast

Headline

Holiday Gift Guide 1: Smart Home | 2: Interactive | 3: Freestyle | 4: Media | 5: Big Ticket |

Dwayne:

Tosin:

Andrew:

Classic Honourable Mentions:

Any mainstream streaming service Netflix Hulu HBO Now/Max Disney+ Spotify Premium Google Music

Audible Not quite a streaming service, but an online content nonetheless.

Streaming Devices Apple TV 4K Roku Amazon Fire TV 4K

Smart Speaker Echo Dot Google Home Mini



Audible Book of the Week

I Am C-3PO by Anthony Daniels

Sign up at AudibleTrial.com/TheDrillDown

Subscribe! The Drill Down on iTunes (Subscribe now!) Add us on Stitcher! The Drill Down on Facebook The Drill Down on Twitter Geeks Of Doom’s The Drill Down is a roundtable-style audio podcast where we discuss the most important issues of the week, in tech and on the web and how they affect us all. Hosts are Geeks of Doom contributor Andrew Sorcini (Mr. BabyMan), marketing research analyst Dwayne De Freitas, and Vudu product manager Tosin Onafowokan.