space
space
head
head head head
Home Contact RSS Feed
COMICS   •   MOVIES   •   MUSIC   •   TELEVISION   •   GAMES   •   BOOKS
Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2019: Specialty Items
space
Pfeff-Bot By Pfeff-Bot   |   Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at 4:11 pm
space
Share

Holiday Specialty Gift Guide 2019

We all love shopping online â€“â€“ itâ€™s definitely a guilty pleasure for Pfeff-Bot â€“â€“ but when our holiday gift list keeps getting longer, the idea of searching for each individual gift can be daunting. Here at Geeks of Doom weâ€™ve made it easy by curating some of our top picks that will make the perfect gifts for your loved ones…or you! And husband-wife team Pfeff-Bot and Maximus Prime have had quite a fun time in the process (we might end up buying most of these for ourselves or each otherâ€¦)!

Check out our Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2019: Specialty Items below for thrills and inspiration!

Superheroes

X-Men Vinyl Wall Clock

DC, Marvel, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles â€“ whether youâ€™re a fan yourself or a loved oneâ€™s sidekick, the items below are sure to save this holiday season from all those villains who plan to give you a stocking full of coal.

Captain America Shield Cutting Board
Ultimate Spider-Man Crew Socks
DC Justice League Coaster Set
La Bella Casa X-Men Vinyl Wall Clock
Delta Ninja Turtles Chair Desk

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Carol Bobble Head

The Walking Dead is back and better than ever! Itâ€™s been a true joy to watch the series evolve and currently rest in a place that is simply spectacular. I (Pfeff-Bot) know some people disagree with this…fight me. Just kidding, please donâ€™t. This season is supposed to be all about love, joy, and peace, after all. If youâ€™re a fan like me, youâ€™re going to love these as much as I do!

The Walking Dead Carol Bobble-Head (Sheâ€™s holding the cookies…and a knife!)
The Walking Dead Negan & Lucille Coffee Mug
The Snacking Dead: A Parody Cookbook
The Walking Dead â€“ The Telltale Series Soundtrack Vinyl Record Set Pre-Order
Robert Kirkmanâ€™s The Walking Dead: Typhoon

Star Trek

Star Trek Next Generation Bluetooth Communicator Badge

Itâ€™s Star Trek season, people!!!!! We know â€“â€“ thatâ€™s a lot of exclamation points for a professional geek news site…weâ€™re just currently re-watching Star Trek: The Next Generation in preparation for the new CBS All-Access Picard series, and we are SO into it right now. Picard forever. Okay, we love them all. Hereâ€™s some fun Star Trek picks for the trekkiest holiday ever!

Star Trek Next Generation Bluetooth Communicator Badge
3D Optical Illusion Touch Controlled Battleship Bedside Lamp
I Am Spock by Leonard Nimoy
Star Trek Qi Wireless Phone Charger
Star Trek Spock Drink Kooler

Harry Potter

Hot Topic Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Guys, itâ€™s Pfeff-Bot. I just cruised through Hot Topicâ€™s website for you, and let me just say that they have refreshed and added to their already-extensive Harry Potter collection. And. I. Am. Here. For. It! There are so many good options for all the Harry Potter fans in your life…and maybe even a little something for you too.

Here are some of my favorites:

Harry Potter Pop-Up Christmas Tree Advent Calendar
Harry Potter Marauderâ€™s Map Fleece-Lined Tree Skirt
Harry Potter Ron, Harry & Hermione Flying Ornament Set
Harry Potter Etched Glass Set
Harry Potter Expecto Patronum Snow Globe
Funko Harry Potter Pop! Luna Lovegood Pez

Star Wars

Etsy Star Wars Whiskey Decanter Set

Disney is cranking out Star Wars content and weâ€™re all for it! The Mandalorian is on everyoneâ€™s minds, and pretty soon weâ€™ll all be shifting our thoughts to what will hopefully be a fantastic conclusion to the new Star Wars trilogy. Pfeff-Bot and I (Maximus Prime) have gathered together some fun and unique Star Wars holiday gift ideas to make you feel like you belong in a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Secrets of the Galaxy Deluxe Box Set
R2-D2 Measuring Cup Set
Star Wars Whiskey Decanter Set
Ubikort Death Star Lamp
Chewbacca Plush Slippers

Amazon Gift Card

Amazon Christmas Gift Card

Remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card, you can have emailed to the recipient (arrives immediately) or you can print out the gift card at home and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, you can get the physical gift card sent directly to you or to the recipient.

You can also check out last yearâ€™s guide for many more items!
space
Topics: Christmas, Features, Gift Guide, Holidays
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
space
Previous Article
 space
Next Article
«
»
space
space
space
Geeks of Doom on Instagram Follow Geeks of Doom on Tumblr space
Geeks of Doom on YouTube Geeks of Doom on Pinterest
Geeks of Doom Email Digest Geeks of Doom RSS Feed space
space
Amazon.com
space
space
Latest News
...more news
Latest Features
...more features
Latest Reviews
...more reviews
space
space
space
The Geeks of Doom Podcast Network!
space
The Drill Down Podcast TARDISblend Podcast Westworld Podcast
space
2520 Clothing Company
space
Archive
2019  ·   2018  ·   2017  ·   2016  ·   2015  ·   2014  ·   2013  ·   2012  ·   2011  ·   2010  ·   2009  ·   2008  ·   2007  ·   2006  ·   2005
space
Geeks of Doom is proudly powered by WordPress.

Students of the Unusual™ comic cover used with permission of 3BoysProductions
The Mercuri Bros.™ comic cover used with permission of Prodigal Son Press

Geeks of Doom is designed and maintained by our geeky webmaster
All original content copyright ©2005-2018 Geeks of Doom
All external content copyright of its respective owner, except where noted
space
Creative Commons License
This website is licensed under
a Creative Commons License.
space
About | Privacy Policy | Contact
space