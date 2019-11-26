Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2019: Specialty Items

We all love shopping online â€“â€“ itâ€™s definitely a guilty pleasure for Pfeff-Bot â€“â€“ but when our holiday gift list keeps getting longer, the idea of searching for each individual gift can be daunting. Here at Geeks of Doom weâ€™ve made it easy by curating some of our top picks that will make the perfect gifts for your loved ones…or you! And husband-wife team Pfeff-Bot and Maximus Prime have had quite a fun time in the process (we might end up buying most of these for ourselves or each otherâ€¦)!

Check out our Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2019: Specialty Items below for thrills and inspiration!

Superheroes

DC, Marvel, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles â€“ whether youâ€™re a fan yourself or a loved oneâ€™s sidekick, the items below are sure to save this holiday season from all those villains who plan to give you a stocking full of coal.

– Captain America Shield Cutting Board

– Ultimate Spider-Man Crew Socks

– DC Justice League Coaster Set

– La Bella Casa X-Men Vinyl Wall Clock

– Delta Ninja Turtles Chair Desk

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is back and better than ever! Itâ€™s been a true joy to watch the series evolve and currently rest in a place that is simply spectacular. I (Pfeff-Bot) know some people disagree with this…fight me. Just kidding, please donâ€™t. This season is supposed to be all about love, joy, and peace, after all. If youâ€™re a fan like me, youâ€™re going to love these as much as I do!

– The Walking Dead Carol Bobble-Head (Sheâ€™s holding the cookies…and a knife!)

– The Walking Dead Negan & Lucille Coffee Mug

– The Snacking Dead: A Parody Cookbook

– The Walking Dead â€“ The Telltale Series Soundtrack Vinyl Record Set Pre-Order

– Robert Kirkmanâ€™s The Walking Dead: Typhoon

Star Trek

Itâ€™s Star Trek season, people!!!!! We know â€“â€“ thatâ€™s a lot of exclamation points for a professional geek news site…weâ€™re just currently re-watching Star Trek: The Next Generation in preparation for the new CBS All-Access Picard series, and we are SO into it right now. Picard forever. Okay, we love them all. Hereâ€™s some fun Star Trek picks for the trekkiest holiday ever!

– Star Trek Next Generation Bluetooth Communicator Badge

– 3D Optical Illusion Touch Controlled Battleship Bedside Lamp

– I Am Spock by Leonard Nimoy

– Star Trek Qi Wireless Phone Charger

– Star Trek Spock Drink Kooler

Harry Potter

Guys, itâ€™s Pfeff-Bot. I just cruised through Hot Topicâ€™s website for you, and let me just say that they have refreshed and added to their already-extensive Harry Potter collection. And. I. Am. Here. For. It! There are so many good options for all the Harry Potter fans in your life…and maybe even a little something for you too.

Here are some of my favorites:

– Harry Potter Pop-Up Christmas Tree Advent Calendar

– Harry Potter Marauderâ€™s Map Fleece-Lined Tree Skirt

– Harry Potter Ron, Harry & Hermione Flying Ornament Set

– Harry Potter Etched Glass Set

– Harry Potter Expecto Patronum Snow Globe

– Funko Harry Potter Pop! Luna Lovegood Pez

Star Wars

Disney is cranking out Star Wars content and weâ€™re all for it! The Mandalorian is on everyoneâ€™s minds, and pretty soon weâ€™ll all be shifting our thoughts to what will hopefully be a fantastic conclusion to the new Star Wars trilogy. Pfeff-Bot and I (Maximus Prime) have gathered together some fun and unique Star Wars holiday gift ideas to make you feel like you belong in a galaxy far, far away.

– Star Wars: Secrets of the Galaxy Deluxe Box Set

– R2-D2 Measuring Cup Set

– Star Wars Whiskey Decanter Set

– Ubikort Death Star Lamp

– Chewbacca Plush Slippers

Amazon Gift Card

Remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card, you can have emailed to the recipient (arrives immediately) or you can print out the gift card at home and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, you can get the physical gift card sent directly to you or to the recipient.

You can also check out last yearâ€™s guide for many more items!