Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2019: Dungeons & Dragons

What a huge year it was for D&D fans, as Wizards of the Coast had a mammoth amount of releases to celebrate the 45th year of Dungeons & Dragons in 2019. I think I managed to review most of these throughout the year with few exceptions. And in addition to the 45th anniversary of the world’s greatest role playing game, it was also the 5th anniversary of the 5th edition of the game. So lots of celebrations and a veritable goldmine for fans of the game.

If there is a tabletop gamer in your life, I bet you can find a little something for them from this list. Here’s the 2019 Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2019: Dungeons & Dragons Edition.

Dungeons & Dragons: Eberron: Rising from The Last War

An old favorite gets an update for the newest edition. Lots of new races, skills, and even new classes!

Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty

This is what happens when hilarity and RPGs mix together. You get something so funny that even people with no knowledge of the cartoon will find themselves rolling not just on the table, but on the floor, as well.

Dungeons & Dragons: Tyranny Of Dragons

The first adventures of this newest edition rebound and with additional material to make your heart beat a little faster and your palms sweat as you take on dragons of all sorts.

Dungeons & Dragons: Baldurâ€™s Gate: Descent Into Avernus

Hell hath no fury like the Nine Hells themselves. This adventure goes beyond the mortal plane and takes players on the ride of a lifetime. Hopefully a few characters survive, bwahahaha!

Dungeons & Dragons: Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus Dice & Miscellany

New dice and a better map all within some cool dice boxes. The motif on these bad boys is enough to make you want to own them.

Dungeons & Dragons: Essentials Kit

If 5th Edition was going to have a basic kit, this would be it. A great introductory price point and it even comes with dice!

Dungeons & Dragons: Stranger Things D&D Roleplaying Game Starter Set

Fans of the show will want this collectible box set. I didn’t get to review it, but I love the fact that Netflix was able to partner with Wizards to create this for all of the fans.

Dungeons & Dragons: Monsters & Creatures (Young Adventurerâ€™s Guides)

I loved this primer for the intermediate readers — basic, but fun.

Dungeons & Dragons: Warriors & Weapons (Young Adventurerâ€™s Guides)

An excellent starter book for the budding gamer in your life. Easy to understand and definitely a must for anyone interested at a young age.

Dungeons & Dragons: Acquisitions Incorporated

So much more than I expected, this book takes the risk out of adventuring, at least for those in power. A great asset for players wanting a new twist on their game. Who needs followers when you have minions?

Dungeons & Dragons Tactical Maps Reincarnated

For those who want more precise maps and grids, this was literally created for you. Why not let the hard work be done for you?

Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts Of Saltmarsh

Expanding the seafaring experience through additional creatures, an in depth look at ships, and seven new adventures to keep you gaming the nights away.

Dungeons & Dragons Sapphire Anniversary Dice Set

Releasing on December 12th, this limited edition dice set celebrates the Sapphire anniversary by offering dice that actually have a gem in the d20!