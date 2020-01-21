Comic Review: Hellboy Winter Special 2019

Hellboy Winter Special 2019

“The Miser’s Gift”

Story by Mike Mignola

Art by Mark Laszlo

Colors by Dave Stewart

“The Longest Night”

Story by Chris Roberson

Art by Leila del Duca

Colors by Michelle Madsen

“The Beast Of Ingelheim”

Story by Scott Allie

Art by Andrea Mutti

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Letters by Clem Robins

Cover by Mike Mignola with Dave Stewart

Publisher: Dark Horse Comics

Release Date: January 15, 2020

Cover Price: $3.99

It feels a bit strange, writing a review of Hellboy Winter Special 2019 when it is 72 degrees outside, but that’s Texas for you, make no mistake. Putting the hell in Hellboy, in my opinion. But, be that as it may, this is one amazing one-shot comic. In true Dark Horse fashion, everything is a bit darker and twisted than what most other comic companies produce. And that, my friends, is why I love almost everything they produce!

In the first story, we are reminded of that old adage that no good deed goes unpunished. For when you stumble onto a ghost cursed to repeat their tragedies, maybe think twice before lending a helping hand. Because not everyone understands that people can perform altruistic acts.

The next tale is one of simple betrayal that takes a hellish turn. Be careful who or what you blame, as there are often repercussions for evil deeds. Additionally, it is often better to err on the side of caution rather than pretend to know what really goes bump in the night.

The final narrative is one that is both sadder and more miserable than the others. In a quest to rid the world of evil, sometimes the acts to do so will weigh heavily upon the soul. This account is one that happened a lifetime ago, but the writer now must be known. Evil comes in all shapes and sizes, often causing distress in the simplest ways. This story felt almost heartbreaking and was, without a doubt, my favorite of the three.

As with many anthology-styled one-shot comic books, this one touches briefly on the known and also takes a look at the unknown. Three very different teams brought their own unique flavor to this and gave the reader a buffet of phenomenal reading. I hope you get a chance to enjoy this offering as much as I did! Thanks for reading, folks.