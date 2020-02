‘Westworld’ Final Season 3 Trailers Breakdown – Violent Delights

Violent Delights is a recap podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this special entry of our podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne break down HBO’s Official Season 3 Trailer for Westworld, as well as a few secret trailers discovered on the in-world InciteInc.com site, to see what clues and mysteries they hold. They also discuss the concepts of Algorithmic Determinism, technological socialism, and the dark gig economy, as these concepts relate to the upcoming season’s narrative.

