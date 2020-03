301: Parce Domine – Violent Delights: A Westworld Podcast

Violent Delights is a recap podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this week’s podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne deconstruct the first episode of Westworld‘s third season, “Parce Domine”, as they ask: Which pearls are in which hosts? Who’s Incite’s silent partner? Where’s the Man in Black during all this? and just how exactly do you pronounce ‘Rehoboam’?!!

Links:

Westworld S3 Opening Credits

The RICO act is based on Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO)

In the Weeks Ahead

Social Links

You can write to us or email us a voice memo at [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @HBOWestWorldPod or just hash-tag #ViolentDelights

And our Facebook page is : @WestworldPodcast