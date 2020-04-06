space
eBook Deal: ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ by Grady Hendrix For $1.99
Monday, April 6th, 2020
My Best Friend's Exorcism book cover banner paperback

The enhanced Kindle ebook for Grady Hendrix‘s horror novel My Best Friend’s Exorcism is on sale right now for only $1.99.

This Kindle edition includes ’80s-themed audio, video, and other digital bonus materials, such as Satanic Panic educational pamphlets, a do-it-yourself exorcism cheat sheet, a Spotify playlist of ’80s tunes, animated cover artwork, and more.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism, originally published by Quirk Books in 2016 (you read our review from its release here), is set in 1988 in Charleston, SC, where a high school student struggles to save her best friend’s soul from demonic possession.

The story is jam-packed with 1980’s pop culture references, which is what makes this enhanced ebook version that must cooler. The main characters happen to be the exact same age as me, so I really got a kick out of this book. And while the novel’s title and its premise might imply humor, this tale is pretty terrifying.

I purchased the enhanced ebook on sale to access the bonus features, because I already own a copy of the paperback edition. If you’re into collecting physical books, the paperback has such a cool cover design — it’s mocked up to look like a worn-out VHS cassette! (See cover image at top.) But both this cover and the original hardcover cover, which is styled more like the page of a school yearbook, are included in the enhanced ebook.

Also, Hendrix’s newest horror novel, The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, will be released on April 7, 2020 (Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook), and while it’s not a direct sequel to My Best Friend’s Exorcism, it is set in the same Charleston, SC, neighborhood, but in the 1990s. So, if you’re a completest like me, you’ll probably want to dive into My Best Friend’s Exorcism first (even though you don’t have to, but it’d be cool). And since My Best Friend’s Exorcism is only $1.99, it’s a low-risk purchase to make. But trust me, Hendrix writes great horror novels that will leave you a bit frightened, yet always entertained.

Some of Hendrix’s other titles are on sale in ebook format right now, too:

We Sold Our Souls: $1.99
Horrorstor: $1.99
Paperbacks from Hell: The Twisted History of ’70s and ’80s Horror Fiction: $2.99

My Best Friend’s Exorcism official synopsis from the publisher:

An unholy hybrid of Beaches and The Exorcist that blends teen angst, adolescent drama, unspeakable horrors, and a mix of ’80s pop songs into a pulse-pounding supernatural thriller

The year is 1988. High school sophomores Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since fourth grade. But after an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act…different. She’s moody. She’s irritable. And bizarre incidents keep happening whenever she’s nearby. Abby’s investigation leads her to some startling discoveries—and by the time their story reaches its terrifying conclusion, the fate of Abby and Gretchen will be determined by a single question: Is their friendship powerful enough to beat the devil?

Topics: Books, Deals, News
