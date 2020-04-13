305: Genre – Violent Delights: A Westworld Podcast

Violent Delights is a recap podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this week’s podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne deconstruct the fifth episode of Westworld‘s third season, “Genre”, as they ask: What part of Dolores’ plan does Bernard play?, What is Caleb’s real backstory?, Is Jean Mi Serac still alive? How will the world react now that it’s ‘woke’? and Where can I get me some of that good ‘Genre’?!!

Links:

Heroes, Season 1, episode 4 “Save the Cheerleader, save the world.”

Person of Interest (TV Series, Jonathan Nolan, 2011-2016)

Devs (TV miniseries, FX, 2020)

Minority Report

Little Lord Fauntleroy is a novel by the English-American writer Frances Hodgson Burnett

Thomas “Tom” Canty is a fictitious character from Mark Twain’s 1881 novel The Prince and the Pauper.

On the next Westworld:

