space
space
head
head head head
Home Contact RSS Feed
COMICS   •   MOVIES   •   MUSIC   •   TELEVISION   •   GAMES   •   BOOKS
Contest: Skulduggery Pleasant Book 1 by Derek Landy
space
Dave3 By Dave3   |  @   |   Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 11:12 am
space
Share

Skulduggery Pleasant Book 1 book cover banner

This month saw the release of Seasons of War, Book 13 in the Skulduggery Pleasant series by Derek Landy. To help new readers jump into the series, we’re giving away a copy of the paperback edition of Skulduggery Pleasant, the first book, to three (3) lucky readers, courtesy of HarperCollins Children’s Books.

TO ENTER: There’s just 1 simple step:

Fill out the entry form here below and submit. (Form is here after the jump.)

Good luck!
 

RULES: All entries must be in by Thursday, April 23, 2018 at 9pm EST. This contest is only open to residents of the United States. No international entries will be accepted. Winner(s) will be chosen randomly from valid entries and will be notified by email, so make certain you can receive email from geeksofdoom.com. Winner is subject to eligibility verification. Only one entrant per household. Void where prohibited.

Any personal information you supply to Geeks of Doom upon entering this contest will not be shared with any outside parties, except in the case when an outside party is handling prize fulfillment. In that instance, the prize winner(s) mailing information will be provided to the fulfillment team.

ENTRY FORM:

Email:
Full Name:
Home Address:
Suite/Apt:
City: State: Zip:
Country:
Optional Comments:

Prizing

She’s twelve. He’s dead. But together they’re going to save the world. Hopefully.

The iconic first book in the bestselling Skulduggery Pleasant series.

Stephanie’s uncle Gordon is a writer of horror fiction. But when he dies and leaves her his estate, Stephanie learns that while he may have written horror, it certainly wasn’t fiction.

Pursued by evil forces, Stephanie finds help from an unusual source – the wisecracking skeleton of a dead sorcerer…

Series: Skulduggery Pleasant (Book 1)
Paperback: 368 pages
Publisher: HarperCollins Children’s Books; Reprint edition (May 1, 2018)
Language: English
Age Range: 11 – 14 years
Grade Level: 5 – 9
Format: Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

Skulduggery Pleasant Book 1 book cover

About Skulduggery Pleasant: Seasons of War (Book 13)

The thirteenth thrilling novel in the internationally bestselling Skulduggery Pleasant series, SEASONS OF WAR will test the Skeleton Detective and Valkyrie like never before…

War is coming. To avert catastrophe, Skulduggery and Valkyrie are sent on a secret mission that takes them away from everything they know, to a forsaken land of magic and grim, unrelenting terror. It is here that Valkyrie will have to fight the hardest ? not only against the enemies who want her dead, but also against her own self-destructive impulses. It’s only by crawling through darkness that she’ll be able to once again stand in the light…

Series: Skulduggery Pleasant: Seasons of War (Book 13)
Paperback: 592 pages
Publisher: HarperCollinsChildren’sBooks (April 7, 2020)
Language: English
Age Range: 11 – 14 years
Grade Level: 5 – 9
Format: Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram.
space
Topics: Books, Contests, News
Tags: , ,
space
Previous Article
 space
Next Article
«
»
space
space
space
Geeks of Doom on Instagram Follow Geeks of Doom on Tumblr space
Geeks of Doom on YouTube Geeks of Doom on Pinterest
Geeks of Doom Email Digest Geeks of Doom RSS Feed space
space
Amazon.com
space
space
Latest News
...more news
Latest Features
...more features
Latest Reviews
...more reviews
space
space
space
The Geeks of Doom Podcast Network!
space
The Drill Down Podcast TARDISblend Podcast Westworld Podcast
space
2520 Clothing Company
space
Archive
2019  ·   2018  ·   2017  ·   2016  ·   2015  ·   2014  ·   2013  ·   2012  ·   2011  ·   2010  ·   2009  ·   2008  ·   2007  ·   2006  ·   2005
space
Geeks of Doom is proudly powered by WordPress.

Students of the Unusual™ comic cover used with permission of 3BoysProductions
The Mercuri Bros.™ comic cover used with permission of Prodigal Son Press

Geeks of Doom is designed and maintained by our geeky webmaster
All original content copyright ©2005-2018 Geeks of Doom
All external content copyright of its respective owner, except where noted
space
Creative Commons License
This website is licensed under
a Creative Commons License.
space
About | Privacy Policy | Contact
space