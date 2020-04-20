space
space
head
head head head
Home Contact RSS Feed
COMICS   •   MOVIES   •   MUSIC   •   TELEVISION   •   GAMES   •   BOOKS
306: Decoherence – Violent Delights: A Westworld Podcast
space
Mr. BabyMan By Mr. BabyMan   |  @   |   Monday, April 20th, 2020 at 11:00 am
space
Share

Violent Delights is a recap podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this week’s podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne deconstruct the sixth episode of Westworld‘s third season, “Decoherence”, as they ask: Is Hector’s pearl really obliterated? Who ordered the hit on Haleores, and is she now about to go Medieval World on their ass? How many Williams does it take to admit you’re screwed up?!

Special thanks to a few recent listeners who’ve contacted us via email:

  • Gaby from Home Base mom
  • Joshua Sosa
  • Christina From Ohio
  • John G.

Links:

  • Arthurian Legends

On the next Westworld:

Social Links

You can write to us or email us a voice memo at [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @HBOWestWorldPod or just hash-tag #ViolentDelights

And our Facebook page is : @WestworldPodcast

Podcast (violent-delights): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
space
Topics: Features, Podcasts, Reviews, Television, TV Reviews, Violent Delights
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
space
Previous Article
 space
Next Article
«
»
space
space
space
Geeks of Doom on Instagram Follow Geeks of Doom on Tumblr space
Geeks of Doom on YouTube Geeks of Doom on Pinterest
Geeks of Doom Email Digest Geeks of Doom RSS Feed space
space
Amazon.com
space
space
Latest News
...more news
Latest Features
...more features
Latest Reviews
...more reviews
space
space
space
The Geeks of Doom Podcast Network!
space
The Drill Down Podcast TARDISblend Podcast Westworld Podcast
space
2520 Clothing Company
space
Archive
2019  ·   2018  ·   2017  ·   2016  ·   2015  ·   2014  ·   2013  ·   2012  ·   2011  ·   2010  ·   2009  ·   2008  ·   2007  ·   2006  ·   2005
space
Geeks of Doom is proudly powered by WordPress.

Students of the Unusual™ comic cover used with permission of 3BoysProductions
The Mercuri Bros.™ comic cover used with permission of Prodigal Son Press

Geeks of Doom is designed and maintained by our geeky webmaster
All original content copyright ©2005-2018 Geeks of Doom
All external content copyright of its respective owner, except where noted
space
Creative Commons License
This website is licensed under
a Creative Commons License.
space
About | Privacy Policy | Contact
space