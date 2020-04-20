306: Decoherence – Violent Delights: A Westworld Podcast

Violent Delights is a recap podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this week’s podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne deconstruct the sixth episode of Westworld‘s third season, “Decoherence”, as they ask: Is Hector’s pearl really obliterated? Who ordered the hit on Haleores, and is she now about to go Medieval World on their ass? How many Williams does it take to admit you’re screwed up?!

Special thanks to a few recent listeners who’ve contacted us via email:

Gaby from Home Base mom

Joshua Sosa

Christina From Ohio

John G.

Links:

Are we the baddies? (That Mitchell and Webb Look)

Arthurian Legends

On the next Westworld:

