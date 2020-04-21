Contest: Skulduggery Pleasant Book 1 by Derek Landy

UPDATE: Apologies, but there was a glitch with the entry form that’s now been fixed. So please go ahead and fill our your entries now for a chance to win.
This month saw the release of Seasons of War, Book 13 in the Skulduggery Pleasant series by Derek Landy. To help new readers jump into the series, we’re giving away a copy of the paperback edition of Skulduggery Pleasant, the first book, to three (3) lucky readers, courtesy of HarperCollins Children’s Books.
TO ENTER: There’s just 1 simple step:
Fill out the entry form here below and submit. (Form is here after the jump.)
Good luck!
RULES: All entries must be in by Monday, April 27, 2020 at 9pm EST. This contest is only open to residents of the United States. No international entries will be accepted. Winner(s) will be chosen randomly from valid entries and will be notified by email, so make certain you can receive email from geeksofdoom.com. Winner is subject to eligibility verification. Only one entrant per household. Void where prohibited.
Any personal information you supply to Geeks of Doom upon entering this contest will not be shared with any outside parties, except in the case when an outside party is handling prize fulfillment. In that instance, the prize winner(s) mailing information will be provided to the fulfillment team.
She’s twelve. He’s dead. But together they’re going to save the world. Hopefully.
The iconic first book in the bestselling Skulduggery Pleasant series.
Stephanie’s uncle Gordon is a writer of horror fiction. But when he dies and leaves her his estate, Stephanie learns that while he may have written horror, it certainly wasn’t fiction.
Pursued by evil forces, Stephanie finds help from an unusual source – the wisecracking skeleton of a dead sorcerer…
Series: Skulduggery Pleasant (Book 1)
Paperback: 368 pages
Publisher: HarperCollins Children’s Books; Reprint edition (May 1, 2018)
Language: English
Age Range: 11 – 14 years
Grade Level: 5 – 9
Format: Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook
About Skulduggery Pleasant: Seasons of War (Book 13)
The thirteenth thrilling novel in the internationally bestselling Skulduggery Pleasant series, SEASONS OF WAR will test the Skeleton Detective and Valkyrie like never before…
War is coming. To avert catastrophe, Skulduggery and Valkyrie are sent on a secret mission that takes them away from everything they know, to a forsaken land of magic and grim, unrelenting terror. It is here that Valkyrie will have to fight the hardest ? not only against the enemies who want her dead, but also against her own self-destructive impulses. It’s only by crawling through darkness that she’ll be able to once again stand in the light…
Series: Skulduggery Pleasant: Seasons of War (Book 13)
Paperback: 592 pages
Publisher: HarperCollinsChildren’sBooks (April 7, 2020)
Language: English
Age Range: 11 – 14 years
Grade Level: 5 – 9
Format: Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook
