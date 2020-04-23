‘The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs’ Season 2 Begins April 24th On Shudder

Horror is best when shared with friends and there is no better way to enjoy horror with friends than with The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on Shudder. Back in 2018, a supposed one-time-only return for Joe Bob literally crashed the internet. Soon he was back for a few specials, before The Last Drive-In officially returned last year, a Friday night double feature of horror, complete with Joe Bob’s usually insightful and hilarious commentary, special guests, and of course Darcy the Mailgirl. Perhaps there is no better time, since we all quarantined away due to COVID-19, for Joe Bob to return and save us from the monotony of social distancing, remote learning, and zoom meetings. The Last Drive In’s second season begins this Friday night, April 24th on Shudder.

Joe Bob Briggs has been a force in the horror industry for decades, and was the face of TNT’s MonsterVision back in the 1990s. Serendipitously, TNT is the new home of AEW (All Elite Wrestling) as of October. Their former World Champion and one of the wrestling industry’s biggest stars, Chris Jericho, will co-host Friday. Jericho, a Renaissance Man who is also lead singer for rock band Fozzy and hosts the Talk is Jericho podcast on Westwood One, announced his favorite horror film as Bloodsucking Freaks, the 1976 gorefest from Troma, directed by the late Joel M. Reed. Confirmed today on Twitter from Troma head Lloyd Kaufman and Joe Bob, Bloodsucking Freaks will be the debut film for Season 2 of The Last Drive-In! If you’ve never seen it… you are in for an experience.

No other films have been announced, but Joe Bob never disappoints and Shudder has the best collection of horror on any streaming service. The Last Drive-In returns Friday night at 9:00PM EST.

Shudder has been giving back to horror fans during quarantine, offering special discounts, extended free trials, and they’ve been hosting #ShudderShutIn watch parties on Twitter. Go to shudder.com to sign up now and promo code JERICHO will get you a 30-day free trial.

