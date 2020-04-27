Kickstarter Spotlight: In Search of Tomorrow: The Definitive ’80s Sci-Fi Documentary

In 2018, a Kickstarter campaign was launched to crowdsource for an all-encompassing documentary about 80’s horror and the fruits of that venture were born with David Weiner’s In Search of Darkness: A Journey into Iconic 80’s Horror. The over-4 hour documentary paid loving tribute to horror’s gaudiest decade and had dozens of 80’s horror legends as contributors. Now Weiner is back to explore another glorious section of 80’s filmdom… science fiction. On Tuesday, April 21st, a kickstarter was launched for In Search of Tomorrow: The Definitive ’80s Sci-Fi Documentary. The film is Executive Produced again by Creator VC and their CEO Robin Block.

While the 1950s made science fiction popular thanks to Cold War paranoia, the 1980s took the genre to new levels and higher heights. Blade Runner, The Thing, ET, Aliens, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Star Wars, Predator, Robocop, the list goes on. Weiner has compiled an epic list of over 50 talented filmmakers, writers, and actors to be interviewed for the project. Check out the trailer here below.

Like In Search of Darkness, Tomorrow will not just look at 80’s sci-fi films, but also explore themes of the genre as well as other detailed detours such as looking at the heroes and heroines, gender identity roles, socio-political context, and special effects.

The Kickstarter started only days ago and is already up to over $165,000 with over 1,600 backers. You can join the mission (so to speak) and contribute at the Kickstarter page. Funding will continue until May 17th, 2020 at midnight PST. The more you contribute, the more you get back. Along with your name in the credits and copies of the Blu-Ray, there are also chances to get t-shirts, posters, artwork, and more. The film is set to be released in July 2021.

Stay tuned for more information and updates about In Search of Tomorrow. In the meantime, you can read my review of In Search of Darkness and read my interview with director David Weiner as well.

Trailer

Follow me on Twitter.