308: Crisis Theory – Violent Delights: A Westworld Podcast

Violent Delights is a recap podcast where hosts Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne DeFreitas, and Tosin Onafowokan discuss HBO’s Westworld, and the larger questions this ambitious show hopes to tackle.

On this week’s podcast, Andrew, Tosin, and Dwayne deconstruct the final episode of Westworld‘s third season, “Crisis Theory”, as they ask: What astonished Bernard in the Sublime, and how long has he been gone? Have we really seen the end of the ‘real’ William & Dolores Prime? Will Char-lores wipe out humanity? And will we really need to wait until 2022 for the next season?!!

