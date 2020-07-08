Comic Review: Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Every Generation #1

Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Every Generation #1

Print | Digital

“Where All Paths Lead”

Written by Nilah Magruder

Illustrated by Lauren Knight

Colored by Alex Guimaraes

“The Hilot Of 1910”

Written by Morgan Beem and Lauren Garcia

Illustrated by Morgan Beem

“The Sisters Of Angelus”

Written and Illustrated by Caitlin Yarsky

Letters by Jim Campbell

Covers by Mirka Andolfo, Caitlin Yarsky, Celine Loup, Kajo Baldisimo

Publisher: Boom! Studios | 42 pages | full color

Release Date: June 3, 2020

I must admit, I always enjoy stories with an origin feel to them. Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Every Generation #1 is an oversized comic with three separate, but still related, stories. As any fan of the Buffyverse knows, Slayers have come and gone for centuries. When one dies another is called. This newest release gives us a short story from the lives of three Slayers, but not all of them have happy endings. But then, that is not really news, now is it?

In “Where All Paths Lead,” we see Buffy journeying and fighting to close the Hellmouth before her home of Sunnydale is destroyed. For those not in the loop, the story has been rebooted and this particular storyline takes place in an alternate reality. But her world is about to be turned inside out when she meets one of her greatest foes ever. This story is not self contained and definitely left me wanting more!

“The Hilot Of 1910” is without a doubt my favorite of these three stories in that it gives the reader a look at another strong Slayer, Matay, a Filipina who seems more knowledgeable and worldly than most of the previous chosen. As deaths plague her village, she attempts to battle a demon who claims to be a protector. There is a far better depth to this than many one-shot stories. I hope to see more of Matay in the future, there is so much potential in this character.

Set in 1947 Dublin, the final story entitled, “The Sisters Of Angelus,” shows the more human side of a former Slayer, Una. Intent on helping a friend, she discovers that the situation is far more dire than she expected. But in typical Slayer fashion, she engages with the intent of saving others. But it is the last page that has the biggest impact, showcasing the feelings of a girl who knows that her time is limited and that regardless of her skills, she may well die sooner rather than later. This final panel epitomizes what a Slayer goes through and must endure daily.

This release gives the reader a better look into the past Slayers and the lives they led but also allows for correlation and a glimpse at the symmetry that so many show. I would definitely recommend this to fans and newbies alike. There is so much good here and almost nothing to criticize. In essence, gimme more!

Thanks for reading and I hope you are all staying safe as we navigate through this COVID-19 world that we now live in. This is my first article in quite some time and I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did writing it.