Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Mythic Odysseys Of Theros

Dungeons & Dragons: Mythic Odysseys Of Theros



Hardcover

D&D Accessory

Wizards Of The Coast

Release Date: July 21, 2020

Greetings from the time of COVID-19, good reader! I only just received this advance copy of Dungeons & Dragons: Mythic Odysseys Of Theros and while I am not very knowledgeable about Magic: the Gathering, I do know a bit more than most about Dungeons & Dragons. From my perspective, this is a new world, a new setting. And regardless of the source material, it is a new role playing source book. But for those who play Magic, this may well something even more special.

If someone were to say something is “Greek to me” this is probably not what they mean. But as it is based on the myths of Greece, it is, nonetheless, fairly accurate. This book delves into the gods, the people, the geography, and the stories that define Theros. As a guide, it builds a new world for gamers of all walks to explore. At this point I must confess that I have not spent much time perusing this source book. I felt it better to give a brief synopsis rather than delay anyone becoming aware of this new release.

The first chapter deals with the people, from races to classes and everything you need to create a character or NPC (non-player character). How cool would it be to play a centaur or minotaur? And being able to round out a background with curses and quirks puts a personalized twist on everything, as least in my humble opinion. Loads of tables give you the ability to randomize these traits or, should your DM allow it, you can just choose them as you go.

Chapter two dabbles in the deities of Theros. As with many of the pantheons of our world, these gods are petty, arrogant, and not without their own weaknesses. But the true point of this section is to line out what each character does and receives from them as a follower or worshiper. These divine powers are what separates a hero from a mere mortal adventurer. All of that power is given to fulfill the agenda of the chosen god or goddess, expectations are provided in a variety of ways herein, as well.

As for the third chapter, it is all about the mundane. All things mortal are covered including the trio of city-states and the multitude of other landscapes and terrains where adventurers may find themselves questing. You even get a peek at the underworld and heavenly abodes. My opinion here is that this can allow for some backstory exploration for any DMs eager to tailor the modules to their player’s characters. There is enough detail to support a baseline adventure and DMs are always taking creative license to expand on the worlds they use.

The fourth chapter starts laying new ground rules for Theros and defining how it is different from other campaign settings. There are a plethora of starter quests and history listed here in this chapter, causing it to be the largest section of the entire book, over 75 pages just in this part alone. Random tables for quests and encounters abound here as the DM is set up for a successful run if the players decide to run amuck and stray from the original story line. Do not look at me like that. I have run far too many games to think that weeks of planning will not get tossed aside if the mood strikes a party. They may eventually get back on track, but it is always nice to have options available when they find a “side quest” that was not planned.

Of course, with any new world there must be specific magical items and artifacts indigenous to that one setting. And chapter five deals with those treasure items in short order. There are some spectacular pieces in this section, but I have no doubt others will be added as time goes on and adventurers stumble upon even more amazing items in their quests.

The sixth and final chapter is dedicated to the denizens of Theros. Be they hero or villain, friend or foe, this section will help to illuminate the variety of inhabitants that this world has to offer. A mix of Monster manual and Greek mythology creates some unique encounters for any party. And yes, there are a massive amount of illustrations and descriptions tables within. In fact, there are dozens and dozens of creatures discussed in the more than 50 pages of this section. Just wait until you see the giants!

There is so much to this release that I have only barely scratched the surface in the slight time I have had to read it. I implore you to grab a copy of this for your collection, especially if you are a fan of both Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: the Gathering. Even if you are not well versed in it, the expansion ability of this book cannot be underestimated. I analyzed this from a DM point of view and it is an excellent source of new and variant material. So jump in with both feet and get the party started!

See what I did there? Party? Why is no one laughing? *sigh* Well, thanks for reading, even if you did not laugh at my corny humor.