Introducing ‘The Lasser Cast’: A New Horror Review Podcast & YouTube Channel

They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and quarantine has the potential to suffocate those who crave conversation and discussion, especially about pop culture and movies. Ex-New Yorker and current Texan Peter Marsh felt that strain and used his time off to create his own YouTube channel, AnchorPete, in which he does movie and book reviews and interviews with genre authors. Through a mutual friend, he contacted Chris D’Onofrio and me to do a horror podcast focusing on our favorite director, Mike Flanagan. After two successful shows on his channel, the three of us have created The Lasser Cast, a new channel and horror review video podcast now on YouTube.

Chris got me into Flanagan years ago with a late night text, telling me of that rarest of gems, a cliche-less horror film. That film was Absentia, and it ended up being one of my first streaming reviews for Geeks of Doom back in 2015. Modern audiences will probably know the director much better for the amazing sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep (2019) starring Ewan McGregor, and The Haunting of Hill House series on Netflix.

Our channel and podcast, The Lasser Cast, is named for the Lasser Glass mirror from Flanagan’s 2014 film Oculus. He has also directed Hush, Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil (all 2016), and adapted Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game for Netflix in 2017.

Along with Flanagan’s films, we’ll also be deep diving into classic horror, indie gems, and covering Shudder’s expanding catalog, including Joe Bob’s The Last Drive In, which just got renewed for a third season and had a very successful “Summer Sleepover” last Friday with guests Felissa Rose, Adam Green, Kane Hodder, and more. We’ll be covering Flanagan’s awesome and original home invasion slasher Hush coming next week as well as adding all sorts of fun bits of horror-related goodness.

The three of us are all over social media and also populate the Stardust App, of which I was privileged to interview founder and CEO Derek Forbes last year. Peter is AnchorPete there, as well as @AnchorPete29 on Twitter. Chris is ChrisDOnofrio on Stardust and @FutureBoyChris on Twitter and CP7D on Instagram and he has his own Facebook page dedicated to movies at Future Boy Reviews. I am DrZaiusGoD on the Stardust App and Twitter, and Danny Torkel on Facebook and dannytorkel on Instagram.

