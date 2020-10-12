Book Review: Echoes of Darkness: Book 2 in the Echoes Trilogy by Cheryl Campbell

Echoes of Darkness

Book 2 in the Echoes Trilogy

Paperback | Kindle

By Cheryl Campbell

Publisher: Sonar Press

Paperback release date: October 5, 2020

The war for Earth between the alien Echo Wardens, who want nothing more than to exterminate all humans, and the partnership between humans and their Echo allies continues to rage on. Dani, a unique Echo ally who regens (ability to die and come back to life at a younger age) to a 10-year girl with few memories, still grows to lead offensive missions to take back their cities. Her sights are set on reclaiming Boston, despite a past that is but a fragment of a horrible memory.

Book Two in the Echoes Trilogy exceeds expectations. Dani is the hero we should all strive to be – fearless, quick to think on her feet, a technology prodigy, loyal, persistent, and the first to put herself in danger before others. Her complex relationships with others create a compelling web, showcasing both her vulnerability and toughness. Her sweet relationships with Oliver and Miles motivates much of her actions and brings out her fierce protective side. The most exciting relationship though is her continued deadly dance with Rowan, the Warden who is obsessed with her. I also ended up happily surprised at some of the exciting regens in the story.

I enjoyed Echoes of Darkness even more so than Echoes of War because I was already invested in the development of these characters. None of them, including lesser characters, are predictable in any way, which contributes to a freshness that you don’t often see in post-apocalyptic fiction. Campbell includes the same non-stop action and intrigue as the first book, plus adds new layers to this alien/human war, which can eerily seem familiar in our modern landscape. Make sure you grab your copy today!

A fast-paced, militaristic sci-fi thriller centered on a complex female protagonist and set in war torn but still recognizable New England, ‘Echoes of Darkness’ is the second installment in author Cheryl Campbell’s critically acclaimed “Echoes” trilogy — a must-read for fans of Martha Wells’ The Murderbot Diaries and Robert D. Armstrong’s World Apart series. The decades-long conflict with the Wardens, the genocidal faction of alien Echoes that started the war on Earth in 2069, rages on. Dani, an Echo, fights alongside humans and other aliens against the Wardens. As the bond of her newfound family strengthens, she continues to struggle to find a viable solution to retake Boston from the Wardens. Maine’s civilian and Commonwealth military alliance against the enemy remains intact, but Dani’s relationship with Colonel Houston becomes more strained with rogue Warden attacks, unreliable intelligence reports, and the high casualty counts that will come when they move on the enemy stronghold in the city. Rowan’s unwavering ambition to eliminate all humans from Earth, rise within Warden ranks, and capture Dani drives him to commit treason. When Dani learns that Rowan is behind an assault in Maine that wounds and kills several people on the Commonwealth base, her well-orchestrated plan against Boston is replaced with one focused only on rescue … and revenge.

