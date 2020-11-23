Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2020: Dungeons & Dragons

2020 has been a year to remember, of that there is no doubt. But while we have had to learn to social distance and protect one another by wearing masks, one thing has remained consistent: Wizards of the Coast (and others) delivered treasure after treasure throughout this year and it might be the only thing that has kept me sane. New Dungeons & Dragons books and accessories have been released that any player or Dungeon Master will want to add to their collection. Below are a few, and I do mean just a few, of the plethora of items from this pandemic-infested cycle. Undoubtedly, you will find something for a friend or family member, but do not forget to get yourself a little something, too!

Here’s the 2020 Holiday Geek Gift Guide: Dungeons & Dragons Edition.

Heroes’ Feast: The Official D&D Cookbook

Yep, this is one I have been waiting for. There’s 80 recipes divided into six sections: Human Cuisine, followed by Elven, Dwarven, Halfling, and the scarier Uncommon Cuisine. But let us not forget the chapter on Elixirs & Ales! Packed with beautiful photos, paintings, and illustrations, this cookbook is a winner from start to finish. But what really touched my heart was the entry for Otik’s Skillet Fried Spiced Potatoes direct from the Inn of the Last Home on Krynn, also known as the world of Dragonlance. That throwback made this old man quite happy and I think it could make someone in your life just as pleased.

Dungeon’s & Dragon’s The Young Adventurer’s Guide Collection Box Set: Books 1-4

I absolutely adore this series and have reviewed several of the previous books in the recent past. This series is a quick introduction for a younger generation to get an idea of what the game is all about. Using short stories and easy to understand verbiage, these small manuals explore a small section of the world of Dungeons & Dragons to whet the appetite of would-be gamers. This Box Set includes the first 4 books is the series, making it a great gift pick a youngster getting into D&D. The newest guide – Beasts & Behemoths: Book 5, released October 2020 — explores monsters and creatures from an academic perspective.

Tasha’s Cauldron Of Everything

As the world of D&D grows, so must the character classes! In this wondrous tome, many standard classes are given a myriad of options, backgrounds, and in most of the listings there are new sub-classes! Backgrounds, new magical items and spells, and the addition of new DM tools and knowledge truly make this a must-have for 5E gamers. The level of detail that this sourcebook goes into is rivaled only by its predecessor, Xanathar’s Guide To Everything.

Icewind Dale: Rime Of The Frostmaiden

Journey back to the land of Drizzt and Ten Towns, where Icewind Dale has been changing for the worse. A goddess has turned her icy wrath upon this land and as if that is not enough, an evil brotherhood of mages seeks a long lost power that could destroy Faerun with little hope for survival. Be sure to check out the multiple accessories available for this campaign, as well. Dice, journals, maps, the list goes on!

Curse Of Strahd Revamped: Premium Edition

Long known as the gothic setting for D&D, fan favorite Ravenloft got an update. Overseen by the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovich, Castle Ravenloft sits near the village of Barovia. Fear runs rampant as your party must tackle one of D&D’s most wily foes. This Premium Edition comes with cards, screens, extra literature, and the sourcebook, all packed within the special edition coffin box. A surefire way to make any tabletop gamer smile. The box set includes the softcover Curse of Strahd D&D adventure book, Curse of Strahd DM screen, 1 oversized Tarokka deck (54 cards) and card box, Tarokka deck-reading booklet, Monsters & NPCs booklet, Strahd stat block sheet, 2-sided fold-out map, 4 handouts, and 12 postcards.

The World of Critical Role: The History Behind the Epic Fantasy

From its humble beginnings to the geek phenomenon that it has become, this book chronicles the settings, campaigns, characters, and players. Loads of illustrations and deep dives into the fandom that surrounds this amazingly popular live stream. The really interesting parts are the ways in which the players, and thereby their characters, grew through the challenges and came to work as more cohesive unit. Loaded with witty conversation and oodles of nerdiness, it’s a fun read regardless of your level of interest in the RPG livestreamed show. But an infinite amount of entertainment awaits that CR fan in your life.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Holding: A Blank Journal with Grid Paper for Note-Taking, Record Keeping, Journaling, Drawing, and More

Beautifully bound in a hardbound journal style encasement, this wonderful little treasure will help keep your party focused and going in the right direction. Over a 100 pages of grid paper just ready for your next adventure. This officially licensed journal also includes 5 pieces of full-color artwork. Perfect for a stocking stuffer or white elephant gift for your holiday party!

Dungeon Master’s Screen: Wilderness Kit

A new incarnation of the classic DM screen, this one features some specific outdoor styled rules and keeps necessary tables and references at your fingertips. But with the included grid map, cards, and storage box, as well as the reference sheets there is more to this set than just a screen to hide your devious plans.

Metal Gaming Dice

Nothing smacks of excess and quality like a set of metal gaming dice. We all know someone who literally cannot stop themselves from buying more dice. But do they have a metal set? I know I do! Definitely a great way to get on the good side of your DM, it is a way better bribe, er… I mean gift than that Mountain Dew or a bag of Cheetos.

Funko Pop! Games: Dungeons & Dragons: Mind Flayer

One of several Funko Pop! figures released from the D&D line earlier this year, I cannot tell you how much I adore this one in particular. I bought these as soon as I knew they were hitting shelves and I have no regrets. A great crossover gift for virtually any nerd you know.

Dungeons and Dragons Drizzt DoUrden with Guenhwyvar 2 Pack Exclusive Vinyl Figures

Based on R.A. Salvatore’s iconic hero, this set is an exclusive two-pack that any fantasy reader will want on the shelf in front of their original Icewind Dale books. Don’t wait too long, this will go quickly. I just ordered mine and they will be here this week!

A Dragon Walks Into a Bar: An RPG Joke Book

Hilarious, entertaining, and sometimes ridiculous, this bad boy contains over 300 jokes, puns, and dad/DM jokes. Helpful hint: do not call your DM “daddy.” Unless of course they are, right? But all joking aside, this is a great gift for that gamer who already owns everything they need. Because chances are that they have no idea that this should be in their life. With zingers like: “What’s the most festive undead creature? A Christmas Wraith” how can you go wrong? Besides the humor, there are even random joke generators in this little hardcover, all you need is a d6 to get your “joke on.”

Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas, and remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card, you can have emailed to the recipient (arrives immediately) or you can print out the gift card at home and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, you can get the physical gift card sent directly to you or to the recipient.