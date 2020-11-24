Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2020: Blu-ray and DVD Edition

This holiday season is different from all others. Thanks to COVID, we won’t be having large family get togethers, and more and more people will be alone, forced to entertain themselves. The best possible gifts to kill time are movies. You can turn off the lights, pop some microwave popcorn, and curl up on the couch, safe inside from the raging global pandemic. While 2020 has been a raging sh*t show for most of us, plenty of spectacular movies were released in spectacular Blu-Ray and 4K special editions or box sets. Here are a few suggestions for the movie lover in your family or friend circle.

Recommendations by Danny “Dr. Zaius” Torkel

Friday the 13th Collection

Blu-ray Box Set

The absolutely stunning set from Shout! Factory features all 12 films in the Friday the 13th film series from the 1980 original to the 2009 remake, with each disc packed with bonus features, interviews, documentaries, and new scans of the films. There is also an extra bonus disc and collector’s booklet and the set comes in a stunning box with original artwork featuring every variation of Jason throughout the years.

They Live

Blu-ray

Another Shout! Factory offering this year, this edition is a must-own for genre fans and fans of 80’s cinema. John Carpenter’s story of aliens, invasions, and subliminal messaging is perhaps more prevalent now than it was back in the Reagan administration.

Schitt’s Creek: The Complete Collection

DVD

One of the bright spots of 2020 has been seeing the conclusion of the Rose family saga on one of the most genuinely uplifting comedy series in recent memory, Schitt’s Creek. The complete collection on DVD contains behind-the-episode featurettes, extras, bloopers, deleted scenes, and a special documentary “A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.” In a year this gloomy and sad, Schitt’s Creek will bring smiles to all the faces in your family.

Back to the Future Trilogy Giftset

35th Anniversary Trilogy 4K Blu-ray Giftset

One of the greatest movies ever made, began an amazing trilogy and now you can bring Marty, Doc Brown, and the Delorean home with you in a stunning new 3-film collection. The set includes all 3 Back to the Future movies along with a bonus disc with over an hour of brand new content, including rare audition footage and a tour of the films’ props and memorabilia hosted by co-writer and producer Bob Gale. This gift set comes with the films on 4K, Blu-ray, and digital, and contains a collectible levitating Hoverboard replica.

V For Vendetta

4K Blu-ray Giftset

The fifth of November wasn’t that long ago and V For Vendetta has a new deluxe 4k Ultra HD edition gift set available now. This edition comes with the film on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital, and includes a 32-page book and more.

The Goonies

4K Blu-ray Gift Box | 4K

Stuck inside with your kids and need to keep them entertained? Throw on the new 4k Ultra HD edition of The Goonies. Not only will they want to watch it time and time again, but then you go on an in-house hunt for One-Eyed Willie’s pirate treasure. The standard 4K edition comes with the film on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital. The special edition gift box has the same 4K edition items but is housed in a treasure chest package? with a replica of the One Eyed Willy’s treasure map, 5 collectible pin-on buttons?, and 1 iron-on embroidered patch?.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Blu-ray

And finally, one of the true highlights for film fans in 2020 was the return of Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan for the first time since 1991! Nearly three decades later, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to the roles they made famous in a wonderful nostalgia filled blast of an EXCELLENT time. Catch the Wyld Stallyns again in Bill & Ted Face the Music on Blu-ray (with a digital code). There’s also this cool trilogy collection Blu-ray + Digital trilogy collection with all 3 Bill & Ted films.

If those aren’t enough, some more classic films came out on Blu-ray in 2020 for you to add to your gift lists.

Recommendations by Empress Eve

Flash Gordon: 2-Disc Limited Edition Collector’s Set

Blu-ray | 4K

This year Arrow offered up a new limited edition of Flash Gordon, the 1980 scifi film featuring the brilliant soundtrack by Queen. Available in both Blu-ry and 4K, each includes limited ddition packaging with a fold-out double-sided poster and 6 double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions, along with plenty of bonus features. Any fan of the film would love this edition!

Mallrats

25th Anniversary Blu-ray

Kevin Smith’s Mallrats just got a 25th anniversary Blu-ray release, that includes a new restoration of both the theatrical and extended cuts of the film. This limited edition Blu-ray also includes a collector’s booklet; fold-out poster; feature-length audio commentary from Smith, producer Scott Mosier, archivist Vincent Pereira, and actors Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, and Jason Mewes; and lots of other bonus features.

Resident Evil Film Collection Box Set

4K Blu-ray

All 6 Resident Evil films are packaged here together in a new 4K box set, and this limited edition box set, featuring the franchise’s famed Umbrella Corporation artwork, is way to get the films in 4K. Along with the films in both 4K and Blu-ray, there’s also audio commentary and tons of other bonus features. Include: Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy

4K Ultra HD

This 9-disc box for Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film trilogy includes 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital versions of each film’s theatrical and extended cuts.

Star Trek: Picard: Season 1

Blu-ray Steelbook | Blu-ray | DVD

Star Trek: Picard saw the return of Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, back in action after a long hiatus. Star Trek fans who didn’t get to see the CBS All Access streaming series will definitely want to check Season 1 at this leisure with this home video release.

The Office: The Complete Series

Blu-ray

One of the funniest shows ever on television is now available as a Blu-ray box set, which includes all 9 seasons of the series that ran on NBC and starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer. The set also includes episode commentaries, webisodes, blooper reels, and over 15 hours of deleted scenes.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection

4K Ultra HD

While fans of Game Of Thrones were up in the air about how the show ended, one thing’s for sure: For 8 seasons, the HBO series Game of Thrones kept us on the edge of our seats, wondering who would get offed next and most famously, who are Jon Snow’s parents? Now, the popular series, which ended in May 2019, has been packaged together in a 4K Ultra HD box set, along with 15 hours of bonus features. The set also includes a digital code for all seasons.

Beetlejuice

4K Ultra HD Gift Set | 4K + Blu-ray

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alex Baldwin, and Winona Ryder, just got the 4k Ultra HD treatment. The 4K edition also includes the Blu-ray and Digital, while the gift set has all of that along with a 4-inch embroidered glow-in-the-dark patch and other collectibles, all packaged in a special edition gift box that looks like the film’s Handbook for the Recently Deceased.

Quick Picks

– Disney’s Frozen II Blu-ray

– Total Recall: 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

– The Last Starfighter Blu-ray

– The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Blu-ray

– Top Gun 4k Blu-ray

Music-Related Picks

– Roger Waters: Us + Them

Blu-ray | DVD

– Pink Floyd: Delicate Sound Of Thunder (Restored, Re-edited, Remixed)

Blu-ray | DVD

– Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets: Live at the Roundhouse

Blu-ray

– Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame In Concert

Blu-ray

– The Eagles: Live From The Forum MMXVIII

Blu-ray & 2CD | DVD & 2CD

– Bush: Live In Tampa

Blu-ray

– Metallica: S&M2

2-CD & 1 Blu-ray | Blu-ray | 2-CD & 1 DVD

– John Lennon: Give Me Some Truth

2 CD & 1 Blu-ray Set

– Rolling Stones: Goats Head Soup

3CD & 1 Blu-ray Box Set

Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas