Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2020: Specialty Items
Maximus Prime By Maximus Prime   |   Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at 6:30 pm
Holiday Specialty Gift Guide 2020

Pfeff-Bot and Maximus Prime are back with another wild assortment of novelty gift ideas for the loved ones in your life – or for you! From Star Trek to The Good Place, this guide is sure to make your end of the year gift shopping easy and fun!

Check out our Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2020: Specialty Items below for thrills and inspiration!

Superheroes

Baby Groot Flower Pot

Whether good or evil, everyone loves gifts!

Baby Groot Flower Pot
Thanos Gloves Bottle Opener
The Boys Fan Coloring Book Unofficial
The Umbrella Academy Volume 1 Deluxe Edition
Chadwick Boseman Black-Panther Fleece Blanket
Funko Pop! DC Heroes: DC Holiday: Harley Quinn with Helper

Star Trek

USS Enterprise Bluetooth Stereo

Boldly give what no one has given before…

Star Trek: Picard Chateau Picard Wine Bundle
Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard
Star Trek Captain’s Log Large Notebook
Star Trek Spock Drink Cooler
Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Bluetooth Speaker
Cats of the U.S.S. Enterprise 2021 Wall Calendar

Star Wars

The Child Lego Kit

A galaxy of gifts not too far away!

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Kit
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian and The Child
Star Wars Collectible Wine Glass Set
Darth Vader Star Wars Handmade Vinyl Record Wall Clock
Darth Vader Bamboo Cutting Board
Star Wars Rogue One Black Series 3-Pack

Miscellaneous

Stranger Things Eggo Card Game

A little bit of everything!

The Witcher Deluxe Flask Set
Stranger Things Eggo Card Game
The Walking Dead: Michonne Christmas Ornament
Outlander Book Box Set
Funko Pop! The Good Place – Michael
Friends Central Perk Cappuccino Mug
Doctor Who TARDIS Tea-4-One Set
Game of Thrones Dragon Eggs Candles
Pusheen Snackable Hot Cocoa Christmas Holiday Plush
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Collectors Series Pint Glasse

Recommendations by Empress Eve

Wonder Woman

Funko Pop DC Heroes DC Holiday Wonder Woman

News recently broke that Wonder Woman 1984, the long-awaited sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, is finally getting a release: December 25, 2020. That’s right, it’s gonna be Christmas with Wonder Woman!!! While it will be in theaters that day, most of it will likely play it safe and stay home to watch it on HBO Max. Either way, gift your friends and family these WW-themed gifts in preparation.

Funko Pop! DC Heroes: DC Holiday – Wonder Woman with String Light Lasso Vinyl Figure
Wonder Woman 1-Cup Coffee Maker & Mug
Barbie Wonder Woman 1984: 2-Doll Gift Set with Diana Prince Doll in Gala Gown and Steve Trevor Doll Figure
Wonder Woman 84 Golden Warrior T-Shirt
REVLON x WW84 The Wonder Woman Face & Eyeshadow Palette
– Funko! WWW 1984: WW 1984 | WW Gold Flying | WW Golden Armor | WW Diana Prince Gala

Squishable Plague & Doctor

Squishable Mysterious Doctor Plague

2020 has been the year of the plague, so why not cuddle up with Squishable’s Plague Doctor and Nurse? I got to check the Mini Doctor version and, believe it or not, he’s actually a reassuring presence. And SO cuddly cute as well. There’s a loop on the other side that I’ve been using to hold him with my thumb (and hug him!), but it actually there so that his sidekick, the Plague Nurse, can hold his hands. (How sweet!!!!) Both of them hold lanterns that glows in the dark.

Squishable Micro Squishable Plague Doctor
Squishable Mini Squishable Plague Doctor
Squishable Mini Squishable Plague Nurse
Squishable 15″ Plague Doctor

Squishable Plague Doctor and Nurse

Amazon Gift Card

Amazon Christmas Gift Card

Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas, and remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card, you can have emailed to the recipient (arrives immediately) or you can print out the gift card at home and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, you can get the physical gift card sent directly to you or to the recipient.

You can also check out last year’s guide for many more items!
Topics: Collectibles, Features, Gift Guide
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
