Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2020: Specialty Items

Pfeff-Bot and Maximus Prime are back with another wild assortment of novelty gift ideas for the loved ones in your life – or for you! From Star Trek to The Good Place, this guide is sure to make your end of the year gift shopping easy and fun!

Check out our Holiday Geek Gift Guide 2020: Specialty Items below for thrills and inspiration!

Superheroes

Whether good or evil, everyone loves gifts!

– Baby Groot Flower Pot

– Thanos Gloves Bottle Opener

– The Boys Fan Coloring Book Unofficial

– The Umbrella Academy Volume 1 Deluxe Edition

– Chadwick Boseman Black-Panther Fleece Blanket

– Funko Pop! DC Heroes: DC Holiday: Harley Quinn with Helper

Star Trek

Boldly give what no one has given before…

– Star Trek: Picard Chateau Picard Wine Bundle

– Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard

– Star Trek Captain’s Log Large Notebook

– Star Trek Spock Drink Cooler

– Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Bluetooth Speaker

– Cats of the U.S.S. Enterprise 2021 Wall Calendar

Star Wars

A galaxy of gifts not too far away!

– LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Kit

– Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian and The Child

– Star Wars Collectible Wine Glass Set

– Darth Vader Star Wars Handmade Vinyl Record Wall Clock

– Darth Vader Bamboo Cutting Board

– Star Wars Rogue One Black Series 3-Pack

Miscellaneous

A little bit of everything!

– The Witcher Deluxe Flask Set

– Stranger Things Eggo Card Game

– The Walking Dead: Michonne Christmas Ornament

– Outlander Book Box Set

– Funko Pop! The Good Place – Michael

– Friends Central Perk Cappuccino Mug

– Doctor Who TARDIS Tea-4-One Set

– Game of Thrones Dragon Eggs Candles

– Pusheen Snackable Hot Cocoa Christmas Holiday Plush

– National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Collectors Series Pint Glasse

Recommendations by Empress Eve

Wonder Woman

News recently broke that Wonder Woman 1984, the long-awaited sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, is finally getting a release: December 25, 2020. That’s right, it’s gonna be Christmas with Wonder Woman!!! While it will be in theaters that day, most of it will likely play it safe and stay home to watch it on HBO Max. Either way, gift your friends and family these WW-themed gifts in preparation.

– Funko Pop! DC Heroes: DC Holiday – Wonder Woman with String Light Lasso Vinyl Figure

– Wonder Woman 1-Cup Coffee Maker & Mug

– Barbie Wonder Woman 1984: 2-Doll Gift Set with Diana Prince Doll in Gala Gown and Steve Trevor Doll Figure

– Wonder Woman 84 Golden Warrior T-Shirt

– REVLON x WW84 The Wonder Woman Face & Eyeshadow Palette

– Funko! WWW 1984: WW 1984 | WW Gold Flying | WW Golden Armor | WW Diana Prince Gala

Squishable Plague & Doctor

2020 has been the year of the plague, so why not cuddle up with Squishable’s Plague Doctor and Nurse? I got to check the Mini Doctor version and, believe it or not, he’s actually a reassuring presence. And SO cuddly cute as well. There’s a loop on the other side that I’ve been using to hold him with my thumb (and hug him!), but it actually there so that his sidekick, the Plague Nurse, can hold his hands. (How sweet!!!!) Both of them hold lanterns that glows in the dark.

– Squishable Micro Squishable Plague Doctor

– Squishable Mini Squishable Plague Doctor

– Squishable Mini Squishable Plague Nurse

– Squishable 15″ Plague Doctor

Amazon Gift Card

Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas, and remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card, you can have emailed to the recipient (arrives immediately) or you can print out the gift card at home and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, you can get the physical gift card sent directly to you or to the recipient.

You can also check out last year’s guide for many more items!