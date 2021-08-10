Video Review: ‘Heels’, The New Starz Series Pilot, Plus Q&A!

In the small town of Duffy, Georgia, a small family-owned wrestling league struggles to stay afloat, with the fake tension the sales draw, while the real tension threatens to rip it apart. Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) plays the heel against his brother Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig), the face aka the hero.

DrZaiusGod and I recently got a chance to see an advanced screening of the pilot episode of the new Starz series Heels at the Kauffman Theater in New York City, and were treated to a Q&A afterwards with some of the show’s stars, the showrunner/EP Mike O’Malley, and director Pete Segal.

Check out our video discussion of the episode and the Q&A, along with the trailer of the new show, here below.

Set in a close-knit Georgia community, “Heels” (starring Stephen Amell (“Arrow”) as Jack Spade, and Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games, “Vikings”) as his younger brother, Ace) follows a family-owned wrestling promotion business and the rivalry between two brothers who war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to – or hard to leave behind. “Heels” is written and created by Executive Producer Michael Waldron (“Loki,” and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) with Executive Producer Mike O’Malley (“Shameless,” “Survivor’s Remorse”) as showrunner. Peter Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, “Shameless”), who directs several episodes, also serves as Executive Producer. The drama series also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack’s wife who learns that she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family; Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization; Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Ace’s valet and love interest; Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers in the circuit who always has something to prove and always backs it up; two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, a been-around-the-block journeyman wrestler who’s been at it for decades and has no illusions of fame or glory; and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout.

Heels premieres Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT on Starz.

