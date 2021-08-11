Video: Disney-Pixar Putt Pop-Up In NYC & Interview With Emma Berman From ‘Luca’

A new destination attraction just opened in Battery Park in lower Manhattan. Pixar Putt is a Disney Pixar-inspired mini golf course located next to Pier A with views of the Statue of Liberty and The Freedom Tower on either side. The pop-up comes on the heels of Pixar’s latest film Luca, which premiered on Disney Plus earlier this Summer and was just released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. Celebrating the opening of Pixar Putt, Emma Berman, Giulia in Luca, was there to play a few holes and answer some of our questions.

Emma, who just turned 13, is making her big screen debut in Luca and instantly became a fan favorite, especially with my 10-year-old daughter. You can check out our full video interview below.

The mini golf course is 18 holes of Pixar films come to life. Hole #1 was Luca-inspired, featuring a sea monster tail, the village of Porto Rosso, and of course, a Vespa. There are holes inspired by Coco, The Incredibles, Inside Out, Cars, the Toy Story franchise, Onward, Soul, and more.

Pixar Putt is open from August 1st through October 31st, seven days a week. Tickets are available at the link here.

Video

Geeks of Doom’s Video Interview With Emma Berman From ‘Luca’

Photo Gallery

[Photos by Dr. Zaius for Geeks of Doom.]

Follow Dr. Zaius on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.