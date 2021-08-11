space
space
head
head head head
Home Contact RSS Feed
COMICS   •   MOVIES   •   MUSIC   •   TELEVISION   •   GAMES   •   BOOKS
Video: Disney-Pixar Putt Pop-Up In NYC & Interview With Emma Berman From ‘Luca’
space
Dr. Zaius By Dr. Zaius   |  @   |   Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 at 11:50 am
space

Pixar Putt Pop-Up

A new destination attraction just opened in Battery Park in lower Manhattan. Pixar Putt is a Disney Pixar-inspired mini golf course located next to Pier A with views of the Statue of Liberty and The Freedom Tower on either side. The pop-up comes on the heels of Pixar’s latest film Luca, which premiered on Disney Plus earlier this Summer and was just released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. Celebrating the opening of Pixar Putt, Emma Berman, Giulia in Luca, was there to play a few holes and answer some of our questions.

Emma, who just turned 13, is making her big screen debut in Luca and instantly became a fan favorite, especially with my 10-year-old daughter. You can check out our full video interview below.

The mini golf course is 18 holes of Pixar films come to life. Hole #1 was Luca-inspired, featuring a sea monster tail, the village of Porto Rosso, and of course, a Vespa. There are holes inspired by Coco, The Incredibles, Inside Out, Cars, the Toy Story franchise, Onward, Soul, and more.

Pixar Putt is open from August 1st through October 31st, seven days a week. Tickets are available at the link here.

Video

Geeks of Doom’s Video Interview With Emma Berman From ‘Luca’

Photo Gallery

[Photos by Dr. Zaius for Geeks of Doom.]

Follow Dr. Zaius on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

No Comments »

No comments yet.

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Leave a comment
space
Topics: Animated, Interviews, Movies, News, Videos
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
space
Previous Article
 space
Next Article
«
»
space
468x60 AD END ROS -->
space
space
Geeks of Doom on Instagram Follow Geeks of Doom on Tumblr space
Geeks of Doom on YouTube Geeks of Doom on Pinterest
Geeks of Doom Email Digest Geeks of Doom RSS Feed space
space
Amazon.com
space
space
Latest News
...more news
Latest Features
...more features
Latest Reviews
...more reviews
space
space
space
The Geeks of Doom Podcast Network!
space
The Drill Down Podcast TARDISblend Podcast Westworld Podcast
space
space
Archive
2021  ·   2020  ·   2019  ·   2018  ·   2017  ·   2016  ·   2015  ·   2014  ·   2013  ·   2012  ·   2011  ·   2010  ·   2009  ·   2008  ·   2007  ·   2006  ·   2005
space
Geeks of Doom is proudly powered by WordPress.

Students of the Unusual™ comic cover used with permission of 3BoysProductions
The Mercuri Bros.™ comic cover used with permission of Prodigal Son Press

Geeks of Doom is designed and maintained by our geeky webmaster
All original content copyright ©2005-2021 Geeks of Doom
All external content copyright of its respective owner, except where noted
space
Creative Commons License
This website is licensed under
a Creative Commons License.
space
About | Privacy Policy | Contact
space