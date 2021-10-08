NYCC 2021: Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman: Act II’ Audible Experience!

New York Comic-Con is back this year at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC with a more low-key vibe, reminiscent of NYCC’s of yore. Less crowded, less mega panels and stars, but extra joy. You can just feel the positivity as everyone seems just so happy to be back. On that note, I meandered outside and was drawn to The Sandman: Act II Audible Experience.

You walk in and scan the QR code to grab the Instagram-friendly photos, and head over to the four different booths which will immerse you into that world. I fell into Hell, entered the Dream Palace, and more.

The booth is presented by Audible, which recently released The Sandman: Act II audiobook, adapted from the DC/Vertigo comic book series written by Neil Gaiman and featuring an all-star voice cast, including the author providing narration. Act II collects the entire Volume 4 (Season of Mists) and Volume 5 (A Game of You), and most of Volume 6 (Fables & Reflections). This follows up the Act I adaptation released last year, which is currently being offered for FREE from Audible until October 22, 2021, so grab it while you can!

Audible and DC hosted a NYCC panel today with Gaiman, audiobook director Dirk Maggs, actor James McCoy (who voices the title character), and actor/filmmaker Kevin Smith (who voices Merv Pumpkinhead), moderated by Tiffany Smith, which you can watch in full on YouTube.

NYCC 2021 continues this Saturday and Sunday with limited badges left. Get on down there if you can!

