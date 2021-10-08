space
space
head
head head head
Home Contact RSS Feed
COMICS   •   MOVIES   •   MUSIC   •   TELEVISION   •   GAMES   •   BOOKS
NYCC 2021: Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman: Act II’ Audible Experience!
space
Olympus Athens By Olympus Athens   |  @   |   Friday, October 8th, 2021 at 11:27 pm
space

NYCC: Sandman Audible: Enter The Dreaming

New York Comic-Con is back this year at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC with a more low-key vibe, reminiscent of NYCC’s of yore. Less crowded, less mega panels and stars, but extra joy. You can just feel the positivity as everyone seems just so happy to be back. On that note, I meandered outside and was drawn to The Sandman: Act II Audible Experience.

Check out the pics from that NYCC experience here below.

You walk in and scan the QR code to grab the Instagram-friendly photos, and head over to the four different booths which will immerse you into that world. I fell into Hell, entered the Dream Palace, and more.

The booth is presented by Audible, which recently released The Sandman: Act II audiobook, adapted from the DC/Vertigo comic book series written by Neil Gaiman and featuring an all-star voice cast, including the author providing narration. Act II collects the entire Volume 4 (Season of Mists) and Volume 5 (A Game of You), and most of Volume 6 (Fables & Reflections). This follows up the Act I adaptation released last year, which is currently being offered for FREE from Audible until October 22, 2021, so grab it while you can!

Audible and DC hosted a NYCC panel today with Gaiman, audiobook director Dirk Maggs, actor James McCoy (who voices the title character), and actor/filmmaker Kevin Smith (who voices Merv Pumpkinhead), moderated by Tiffany Smith, which you can watch in full on YouTube.

NYCC 2021 continues this Saturday and Sunday with limited badges left. Get on down there if you can!

Photo Gallery

NYCC 2021 Sandman Audible Experience

Video

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram.

No Comments »

No comments yet.

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Leave a comment
space
Topics: Books, Comics, Conventions, News, NYCC
Tags: , , , , , , ,
space
Previous Article
 space
Next Article
«
»
space
468x60 AD END ROS -->
space
space
Geeks of Doom on Instagram Follow Geeks of Doom on Tumblr space
Geeks of Doom on YouTube Geeks of Doom on Pinterest
Geeks of Doom Email Digest Geeks of Doom RSS Feed space
space
Amazon.com
space
space
Latest News
...more news
Latest Features
...more features
Latest Reviews
...more reviews
space
space
space
The Geeks of Doom Podcast Network!
space
The Drill Down Podcast TARDISblend Podcast Westworld Podcast
space
space
Archive
2021  ·   2020  ·   2019  ·   2018  ·   2017  ·   2016  ·   2015  ·   2014  ·   2013  ·   2012  ·   2011  ·   2010  ·   2009  ·   2008  ·   2007  ·   2006  ·   2005
space
Geeks of Doom is proudly powered by WordPress.

Students of the Unusual™ comic cover used with permission of 3BoysProductions
The Mercuri Bros.™ comic cover used with permission of Prodigal Son Press

Geeks of Doom is designed and maintained by our geeky webmaster
All original content copyright ©2005-2021 Geeks of Doom
All external content copyright of its respective owner, except where noted
space
Creative Commons License
This website is licensed under
a Creative Commons License.
space
About | Privacy Policy | Contact
space