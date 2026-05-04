Happy Star Wars Day! New Book Tie-Ins Coming For ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ & Other More!

It’s May the 4th, a special day in the world of Star Wars fandom, and with it this year is a slew of several new books from Lucasfilm Publishing, including tie-in products for the highly anticipated film, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Below is information regarding some new Star Wars-related products that are releasing this year, including novels, an audiobook, a visual guide, coloring/sticker books, and a leveled reader, as well as collectibles and artwork.

Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will see the title characters make their move from their Disney+ streaming series to the big screen when the film hits theaters and IMAX on May 22, 2026.

Happy Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You!

SPRING 2026 RELEASES

Here are the Spring titles that were just released, as well as those coming in May and June 2026.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Visual Guide

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Pablo Hidalgo; Foreword by Pedro Pascal

Publisher: DK Books

Release Date: May 26, 2026

“Fans might not realize all of the hard work, dedication, and little details that go into each and every episode of The Mandalorian, but they can catch a glimpse of that here, in this book.” – Pedro Pascal Go behind the scenes with this essential companion to all three seasons of Star Wars™: The Mandalorian™. Discover the hidden gadgets of Din Djarin’s beskar armor. Learn more about the iconic child, Grogu. Discover the secrets of the Mandalorian code of honor known as the Way. Examine the functional workings of the Razor Crest. Meet the deadly Fennec Shand and the ruthless Moff Gideon, and much more. An unrivaled look inside the inner workings of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, in DK’s classic visual guide format: – Official and definitive: Produced in close collaboration with Lucasfilm, this must-have guide to the Disney+ phenomenon is packed with fascinating new insights and exclusive imagery

– Behind-the-scenes content: Featuring newly revealed details and artwork, including two exclusive cross-section artworks of the Razor Crest and The Mandalorian’s N-1 starfighter

– A premium Star Wars gift: A must-have addition to the collection of Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans of all ages From the three unmissable seasons of the Disney+ series to the cinematic adventure Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (in theatres May 22, 2026), this book is the ultimate celebration of all things Star Wars: The Mandalorian. 232 pages; Book Dimensions: 9.63 x 0.81 x 11.38 inches

Art of Coloring: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

100 Images to Inspire Creativity

Paperback

By Lucasfilm Books

Publisher: Disney Editions

Release Date: April 21, 2026

A brand-new entry in the Art of Coloring series based on The Mandalorian and Grogu, featuring over 100 pages of art. Visit a galaxy far, far away with the next entry in the bestselling Art of Coloring series! This adult coloring book will include dynamic artwork of fan-favorite iconography, scenes, and characters from the highly anticipated film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, as well as from The Mandalorian Disney+ series. This paperback format is filled with over 100 pages of patterns, portraits, and scenes. 128 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.64 x 0.39 x 10.87 inches

Reading Age: 18 years and up

Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Grogu: The Ultimate Sticker Collection

Paperback

By DK

Publisher: DK Children

Release Date: April 28, 2026

Get stickering in a galaxy far, far away with this official Star Wars™: The Mandalorian™ sticker book, filled with fun facts about the series, more than 1,000 stickers, and loads of Grogu action! This complete collection contains stickers of all of your favorite characters from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, including Grogu, Din Djarin, and Bo-Katan Kryze. Learn more about incredible vehicles such as the Mandalorian’s N-1 starfighter, and fascinating locations like the terrifying mines of Mandalore. Fans can even create their own amazing sticker scenes! Discover gorgeous stickers and engaging facts about the hit Star Wars series:

– Over 1,000 stickers: Keep young Star Wars fans busy for hours with a wealth of stickers featuring characters, creatures, vehicles and more from Star Wars: The Mandalorian

– Officially licensed Star Wars sticker book: Created in close collaboration with Lucasfilm and featuring fan-favorite characters

– The perfect Star Wars gift for kids: Children learning to read will love discovering new facts about the epic series from age-appropriate text boxes featured throughout, alongside the massive collection of stickers Entertaining sticker activities and fascinating facts make this book perfect for young Star Wars fans – and a great way to get them interested in reading as they enjoy some screen-free, sticker-filled fun! 72 pages; Book Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.31 x 11 inches

Reading Age: 5 – 7 years; Grade level: Kindergarten – 2

Star Wars Grogu Stickers

Thunder Bay Sticker Books Series

Paperback

By Editors of Thunder Bay Press

Publisher: Thunder Bay Press

Release Date: April 7, 2026

Grogu fans will be enthralled with this keepsake sticker book that showcases unique art from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and includes more than 500 unique stickers suitable for any purpose or occasion. Star Wars Grogu Stickers includes more than 500 stickers featuring licensed art based on the popular franchise The Mandalorian that you can use to decorate your notebooks, greeting cards, journals, or anything else where you want to add a touch of the Force-wielding Child. Cute holiday stickers are perfect for Christmas and Valentine’s Day, and the wide variety of art styles—from adorable to gritty and everything in between—means that there’s a sticker for any occasion. The reverse side of each sticker page showcases the art so that once the stickers are used, you’ll have a keepsake that can be enjoyed again and again. With all these stickers featuring Grogu, the Mandalorian, and other characters and creatures, there are endless ways to add a touch of Star Wars to your everyday life. 116 pages; Book Dimensions: 7 x 0.6 x 9 inches

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu: Where I Go, He Goes

Step into Reading, Step 3

Paperback

By Michael Siglain & Emeli Juhlin; Illustrated by Tomato Farm

Publisher: Disney – RHCB

Release Date: April 28, 2026

A Step 3 Step into Reading leveled reader based on the movie highly anticipated film The Mandalorian and Grogu—in theaters May 22, 2026. This leveled reader introduces kids to the Mandalorian and Grogu. Follow along as they take on missions across the galaxy and cross paths with friends like Zeb Orrelios and face enemies to be feared. With content that leads into some of the film’s exciting moments, this reader is perfect for introducing new fans to Star Wars and its New Republic heroes. The eye-catching illustrations are paired with text geared toward helping your younglings on their reading journey. Step 3 readers feature engaging characters in easy-to-follow plots about popular topics for children who are ready to read on their own. 32 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.98 x 0.1 x 8.98 inches

Reading Age: 4 – 6 years; Grade Level: Preschool – 1

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Movie Novelization

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Matthew Stover

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: June 2, 2026

Tempted by the power of the Dark Side and plagued by nightmares of Padme’s death, Anakin must choose his path. His decision will reverberate throughout the galaxy. A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away . . . War! The Republic is crumbling under attacks by the ruthless Sith Lord, Count Dooku. There are heroes on both sides. Evil is everywhere. In a stunning move, the fiendish droid leader, General Grievous, has swept into the Republic capital and kidnapped Chancellor Palpatine, leader of the Galactic Senate. As the Separatist Droid Army attempts to flee the besieged capital with their valuable hostage, two Jedi Knights lead a desperate mission to rescue the captive Chancellor…. 464 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.47 x 0.99 x 8.26 inches

Star Wars: Terror on Mustafar

An Audible Original Recording

Audiobook

Written by Cavan Scott; Narrated by Mark Thompson

Publisher: Lucasfilm Press; Producer: Audible Originals

Release Date: April 30, 2026

Imperial cadets are in awe of the Empire’s mightiest warrior: Darth Vader, Dark Lord of the Sith. But when a few young cadets find themselves trapped on the lava-filled planet of Mustafar, and in the shadow of Vader’s castle, they will soon discover that the Empire is not what it seems. Now, they must work together to escape from an evil scientist, his horrendous experiments, and the fearsome Darth Vader! Listening Length: 3 hours and 49 minutes; Original Recording

MORE SPRING 2026 TITLES

Here’s a few other Mandalorian-related titles that were recently released:

– Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Seasons 1 & 2 Graphic Novel from Marvel, written by Rodney Barnes [Paperback]

– Star Wars: The Mandalorian Guided Journal: Creative Prompts, Meditations, Lists, and Other Activities Inspired by The Mandalorian by Tim Rayborn [Diary]

– William Shakespeare’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian of Nevarro: Part the First by Ian Doescher [Hardcover]

– Star Wars: You’re My Little Grogu by Grace Baranowski (Author) & Kaley McCabe (Illustrator) [Board Book]

– Where Are the Mandalorian and Grogu? Search the Galaxy by Editors of Studio Fun International [Hardcover]

FALL 2026 RELEASES

A few more Mandalorian-related titles are coming this Fall from other publishers, and while final cover art is not yet available, the books are up on Amazon now for Pre-Order:

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Book 2 of 2: The Art of Star Wars (The Mandalorian)

Hardcover

By Phil Szostak

Publisher: Abrams Books

Release Date: November 3, 2026

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cookbook

Official Recipes from the Edge of the Galaxy

Hardcover

By Jenn Fujikawa and Marc Sumerak

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: October 27, 2026

COLLECTIBLES, ARTWORK, AND PROMOTIONAL TIE-INS

If you’re a long-time Star Wars fan, then you know this franchise is all about the merch. With the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters, new merch and promotional tie-ins are going to be coming in hot within the next few weeks. Here’s a heads up on some of them:

– Samsung Frame TV Star Wars Art: In honor of May the 4th, Disney and Samsung released 8 new Star Wars artworks to the Samsung Art Store. [Samsung]

– Star Wars: Grogu Gitamini Droid: This one comes with a hefty price tag, but if you’re in the market for a Grogu pram and you have the bucks, then grab this one $2,875.00 at the Disney Store.

– Amazon Echo Dot stands: These are limited-edition The Mandalorian and Grogu-themed accessories available now, featuring Grogu in his pram or the Mandalorian helmet. These stands are being sold separately (The Mandalorian; Grogu) and also bundled with an Echo Dot (The Mandalorian bundle; Grogu bundle; The Mandalorian & Grogu Ultimate Fan Bundle with 2 Echo Dots and the 2 stands).

– Squishmallows: New officially licensed Star Wars Squishmallows plushes are out now on Amazon in 8-inch and 12-inch.

– 8 inch: Grogu, The Mandalorian, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper

– 12 inch: Grogu, The Mandalorian, Darth Vader, Stormtrooper

Note: Similar styles in 6.5-inch version have been spotted at Five Below, but those tend to go fast, so grab them there if you see them.

– Bath & Body Works: A full collection of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu products will release on May 11, 2026, with select products available now online for BBW Rewards Members. [Bath & Body Works]

– Burger King: The fast-food chain just launched its Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu tie-in menu and collectibles for participating U.S. restaurants. Be on the lookout for the BBQ Bounty Whopper, Grogu’s Blue Cookie Shake, Grogu’s Garlic Chicken Fries, and Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots, along with kids meal sections, as well as Four Collectible Cups and more. [Burger King]