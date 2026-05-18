Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Master’s Workbook Of Worldbuilding

Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Master’s Workbook of Worldbuilding

An Official Companion to the Dungeon Master’s Guide

D&D Accessory; Wizards of the Coast

Hardcover

By Andrew Wheeler; Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: May 5, 2026

Alright, alright, alright. Hello, my lovelies. I hope you are all doing well, even with these exorbitant gas prices we are being subjected to these days. I am here to bring a little light to your lives with a new offering from Andrew Wheeler for the discerning DM: the Dungeon Master’s Workbook of Worldbuilding. This tome is so fancy, they even stitched a ribbon into the binding so you are never without a bookmark. Of course, there is far more to the book than that, if you would allow me to guide you.

Dimensionally small at less than 8 inches by 10 inches, it is sized for any backpack or book bag. But do not let the diminutive size fool you, this covers a lot of ground. With sections dedicated to the initial planning and sourcing, it can seem basic at first, but it does allow a clear train of thought to be presented, giving way to a wider vision of what the setting will be. The creation of cities, dignitaries, legendary individuals, and even recurring NPCs (Non-Player Characters) can seem overwhelming for a newbie, but here it is laid out in a step-by-step fashion to assist the budding world-maker. Do you need all of this? Of course not, but is it helpful? Absolutely. But for real, my favorite line in the whole workbook is “Dragons: The eternal question: How will adding dragons improve the story?”

As you progress, you are building governments, cities, infrastructures, guilds, landmarks, and so much more. Things I never thought about in my initial drafts of my settings, I can assure you of that. The scenario building is interesting as it is used to build depth, rather than being all about the side quests themselves. I like that it uses your previous data to weave a tapestry, so to speak, allowing for a greater vision overall. Many of these are coached to give direction, but not specifics, allowing for fine-tuning and personalization you never got from those early Advanced Dungeons & Dragons settings and modules I grew up on in the 1980s.

Even the bits and pieces throughout that revolve around introspection are more telling than I first gave them credit for, honestly. The DM is technically the servant in any game, reacting to the whims of the players and forced to scramble far more often than they should. But better preparation undoubtedly leads to better gameplay. Some generics in here seem like filler, such as a random NPC generator and random treasure tables, but that is to be expected, I guess. A second browsing through this book gave me some better insight into usage, as I was not initially predisposed to liking it.

Like I said, I was not enamored at first, but it does appear that giving it a second perusal paid off for me, as I am currently looking at it as a worldbuilding tool I could use for games or, in my current case, as a book I am trying to put together from fragments of my memory and notes from three decades ago. If there is anyone in your life who is a game master, writer, whatever, then look into this as an aide for their creative process. They will likely thank you, I know I would. Have an amazing day and thank you for reading.