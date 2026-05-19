Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons: Player’s Workbook Of Epic Adventures

Dungeons & Dragons: Player’s Workbook of Epic Adventures

An Official Companion to the Player’s Handbook

D&D Accessory; Wizards of the Coast

Hardcover

By Andrew Wheeler; Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: May 5, 2026

The best part of playing a role-playing game is always getting to create a new character for the campaign. This is where we get to impose our interests and creativity onto a player character that we will then take on a (hopefully) multitude of adventures and watch the PC get more and more powerful as we progress. In decades past, I always tracked everything on a player character sheet in pencil, as you never know what might happen to make you alter some information on there. With the Dungeons & Dragons: Player’s Workbook of Epic Adventures, this has been given a boost. In fact, it is akin to a steroid-enhanced explosion of character building. Please allow me to expand upon this statement.

Whereas the previous review I did for the Dungeon Master’s Workbook was an elevated experience in worldbuilding, this Player’s Workbook micro-manages the character creation process to an almost molecular level. I get that some people get detailed, even granular, with their PCs, but reading this, it felt like a primer for first-time players. With pages asking the reader to “word storm” their ideal game experiences and others wanting to know what books, movies, and whatnot inspire the player, it seemed to be an alternate, bizarro-style way of starting the game. Now, this might be the way some folks prefer it; I have never met this type of person, but they could be out there somewhere.

Getting to the next section that revolves around class choices, the process continued. I will be the first to tell you that I enjoy choosing different classes and sub-classes to play, normally based around the premise of the game and whatever whim I might have at the time. I come from a generation where TPKs (total party kills) are normal. The newer incarnations have a plethora of parameters established to help with survival, but long-time gamers will tell you this is not how we learned to play. My first ever game at Mark Darlington’s apartment ended about thirty minutes in when I was killed by a random arrow, if I remember correctly. We had supplies and backstories, but fleshed it out as we moved throughout the campaign. I had three characters in that series, by the way. I get the attachment to a PC, though. Once you manage to keep one alive for several sessions and modules, you really start to feel connected. But I cannot imagine taking 4-5 hours to create an intricate character sheet/manual only to die within the first few interactions. But, I am getting off the subject. Sorry about that.

The chapters on alignment, ability scores, and species were actually quite enticing. Not a lot different than what you would find in the Player’s Handbook, but maybe a bit more depth and decisive. It went a little sideways for me when the section on triggers popped up, as it seemed both comical and mocking, all at once. The word they were looking for is traits, not triggers. Background variations, tattoos for your character, and symbolism all make an appearance here. The section on how you see your fellow players and what interactions and relationships exist felt trite and coerced, as these would be fluid and anything written might easily be useless and dated rather quickly.

It is 176 pages, and it felt like more than half of it was filler content; rehashing something does not make it a companion. The concept is not without merit, though the execution here is haphazard at best. I would say buy this as a reference piece if you can get a good deal on it, but certainly do not use it to log your character information; it is forever long and cumbersome. Instead, find the parts that appeal to you and piece them into your character generation process. There are good parts here, but much is fluff. Just my two copper pieces, if you will. Thank you for reading.