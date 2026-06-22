Summer 2026 Book Recommendations & Gifts

The Summer Solstice is upon us! And with it comes plenty of new books and lots of warm weather and natural light to read them in.

Below are some titles that I am personally looking forward to checking out this Summer, most of which land in the science fiction, fantasy, horror, roleplaying, historical fiction, and non-fiction categories and their respective subgenres. The first list of books is presented in order of release date from May 2026 through August 2026. After this main list, I’ve included some older titles to read before their new movie/TV adaptations come out. Finally, you’ll find a bonus section featuring themed Cookbooks, Craftbooks, Guides, Coloring Books, Sourcebooks, Card Sets/Games, Journals, and Accessories that are perfect companions for your Summer reading adventures, and also make great gifts. This guide contains links to each item; for books, I’ve included print, ebook, and audiobook editions.

Continue on to check out my list of Summer 2026 Book Recommendations & Gifts…

Mothman Is My Boyfriend

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Mckayla Coyle; Illustratred by Wendy Stephens

Publisher: Quirk Books

Release Date: May 5, 2026

Fall in love with a secret town and its mysterious inhabitants in ten charming tales of human–cryptid romance, from the author of offbeat lifestyle guide Goblin Mode. Welcome to Cryptid Creek, a secret town full of undiscovered creatures, from yetis to lake monsters. Only very special humans can find their way here, but when they do stumble in, they can’t resist the allure of this cozy locale—or its fascinating citizens. Join the humans of this inclusive fantasy community as they browse the bookshop with Mothman, hit the skate park with nightcrawlers, wander the botanical garden with the Jersey Devil, and go on other dream dates that offer new spins on classic romance tropes. Stories include: – A friends-to-lovers slow burn with the Loveland Frog

– A fake dating scheme with a swamp monster

– A butch/femme hookup with Sasquatch

– A second-chance drama with the Michigan Dogman

– And more fun trysts with your favorite creatures! If you loved Legends and Lattes and That Time I Got Drunk and Yeeted a Love Potion at a Werewolf, get ready to dust off your cryptozoology equipment and put on your cutest outfit—because monster lovers, misfits, and anyone who relates to cryptids will never want to leave this mountain town.

Platform Decay

Book 8: The Murderbot Diaries

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Martha Wells

Publisher: Tor Books

Release Date: May 5, 2026

Everyone’s favorite lethal SecUnit is back in the next installment of Martha Wells’ bestselling and award-winning Murderbot Diaries series. Having someone else support your bad decision feels kind of good. After volunteering to run a rescue mission, Murderbot realizes that it will have to spend significant time with a bunch of humans it doesn’t know. Including human children. Ugh. This may well call for… eye contact! (Emotion check: Oh, for f?)

Absence

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Andrew Dana Hudson

Publisher: Soho Press

Release Date: May 5, 2026

In this gripping, moving, and genre-blending speculative debut, the world is unraveling from an epidemic of human vanishing. Two rookie agents from the Bureau of Depopulation Affairs are dispatched to small-town Kansas to investigate a woman who claims to have returned from Spontaneous Human Absence, offering answers that could change everything. People are “popping.” Disappearing, one by one, into thin air. A global cataclysm known as Spontaneous Human Absence. In a world where prospects for survival are increasingly grim, hopelessness prevails, political rifts widen, and doomsday predictions flourish. Harvey Ellis works the night shift for the Bureau of Depopulation Affairs, an ad hoc federal agency meant to contain and catalog the crisis. Harvey’s job: to investigate claims of Absence, and, if validated, issue a standard government stipend to boost morale. Still recovering from losses of his own, Harvey is content in his routine—until his life is shaken by an unexpected assignment from the central office. A woman long thought Absent has reappeared in her hometown of Dawnville, Kansas, claiming she’s been to the other side and back. But is her wild and irresistible account true, or is she just the latest false prophet, offering hope to a world desperate for it? Together with his no-BS partner, Shonda Erins, Harvey travels to Dawnville to find out. A resonant portrait of a world beset by confusion and dismay, Andrew Dana Hudson’s debut is a vividly imagined novel of cosmic proportions, examining life in a time of exception and the stories we tell to get by.

The Daisy Chain Flower Shop

Book 6: Dream Harbor

Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Laurie Gilmore

Publisher: HarperCollins

Release Date: May 5, 2026

The greatest love is the one you never expected to find Daisy is fed up with being unlucky in love. And since Mayor Kelly declared her beloved flower shop cursed in one of his infamous visions, business has been slow. Dream Harbor newcomer Elliot has been adjusting to small-town life following his own relationship turmoil. And until now he’s avoided the flower shop at all costs. If the mayor is correct, he doesn’t need any more bad luck in his life. When he finds himself walking through the door of the Daisy Chain Flower Shop, he doesn’t expect it to be a life-changing moment. But as the petals blossom in the sunlight, might the unluckiest woman in Dream Harbor finally find that love comes when you’re least expecting it? The Daisy Chain Flower Shop is a cozy romantic mystery with a fake relationship dynamic, a small-town setting and a HEA guaranteed.

Around the Sun

Stories and Symbols from Across the World

Hardcover | Kindle

By Yoshi Yoshitani

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: May 5, 2026

Discover the universal allure of the hero’s journey captured in these global folktales, powerfully retold and gorgeously illustrated by the author and artist behind Tarot of the Divine and Beneath the Moon Around the Sun is a storybook comprised of twelve beautifully illustrated folktales from all around the world and across time, each featuring classic tropes such as a Hero, a Challenge, an Advisor, and a Desire. Among the legends and myths included is the story of Innana, the Sumerian goddess of war and desire who sought to extend her earthly power to the underworld; the Cochiti tale from New Mexico about a young weaver caring for her elderly parents and the coyote who wins her affection; the Indonesian lore from East Java about Panji Semirang, the beautiful princess turned fierce bandit; and more. For an additional layer of depth, background information on iconic recurring symbols, objects, and mythical tokens–such as The Mirror, The Magic Skin, and The World Tree–is interspersed throughout. Yoshi Yoshitani’s art style is dynamic and vibrant, featuring diverse and multicultural characters. Readers will be transported by Around the Sun’s lush artistic details and gripping mythologies.

Take Me to Your Leader

Perspectives On Your First Alien Encounter

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Neil deGrasse Tyson

Publisher: Simon Six

Release Date: May 12, 2026

America’s favorite astrophysicist has written the most entertaining and universally appealing book of his stellar career: a practical guide for dealing with Alien visitors, an exploration of how it might happen, and a cultural history of our fascination with extraterrestrials. “Ever since childhood,” writes Neil deGrasse Tyson, “I’ve wanted to be abducted by Aliens.” Take Me to Your Leader is the culmination of a lifetime of fascination, speculation, and the amassing of scientific data about the possibility of Aliens visiting Earth. Drawing on a wealth of depictions from history, literature, pop culture, and film, Tyson applies the universal laws of physics to make the case for what Aliens might look like, act like, how they might travel through the universe to reach us, and what they might think of us upon arrival. Should such an event occur, Tyson further offers useful etiquette tips for your first close encounter. If you’ve ever wondered why there are so many UFO sightings, or whether Aliens might already be among us, Tyson offers an informed perspective that is both factual and fun. Take Me to Your Leader is a tantalizing exploration of what would be the most mind-blowing experience of your life—the book for anyone who has ever wondered: Are we alone?

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Book 7: Harry Potter; Full-Cast Audio Edition

Audiobook

Written by J.K. Rowling

Cast: Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Cush Jumbo OBE, Simon Pegg, Bill Nighy, James McAvoy & many more

Publisher: Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios

Release Date: May 12, 2026

The beloved stories as you’ve never experienced them. Get ready to be transported to the world of Harry Potter in a captivating production that features hundreds of unique voices and immersive sound design that brings the wizarding world vividly to life in Dolby Atmos. You’ll hear footsteps echoing through the corridors of Hogwarts and the heart-racing whoosh of the Golden Snitch as it darts past your ears in the heat of a Quidditch match. Also featuring an electrifying new musical score, The Full-Cast Audio Editions present J.K. Rowling’s iconic series as a truly spellbinding listening event for the whole family. ‘Give me Harry Potter,’ said Voldemort’s voice, ‘and none shall be harmed. Give me Harry Potter, and I shall leave the school untouched. Give me Harry Potter, and you will be rewarded.’ As he climbs into the sidecar of Hagrid’s motorbike and takes to the skies, leaving Privet Drive for the last time, Harry Potter knows that Lord Voldemort and the Death Eaters are not far behind. The protective charm that has kept Harry safe until now is broken, but he cannot keep hiding. The Dark Lord is breathing fear into everything Harry loves, and to stop him Harry will have to find and destroy the remaining Horcruxes. The final battle must begin—Harry must stand and face his enemy… Having become classics of our time, the Harry Potter stories never fail to bring comfort and escapism. With their message of hope, belonging and the enduring power of truth and love, the story of the Boy Who Lived continues to delight generations of new listeners. Starring Jaxon Knopf as Harry Potter, Rhys Mulligan as Ron Weasley, Nina Barker-Francis as Hermione Granger, Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, James McAvoy as ‘Mad-Eye Moody,’ Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley, Bill Nighy as Horace Slughhorn, Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks, Cush Jumbo as Narrator, and a full cast. Available in Dolby Atmos on Audible.

Femme Feral: A Novel

Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Sam Beckbessinger

Publisher: Penguin Books

Release Date: May 12, 2026

Hyper-competent Ellie thinks she’s going through perimenopause, but discovers she’s actually turning into a werewolf in this feminist, dark-comedy debut The head of a company she started from the ground-up, the worried mother of a troublingly secretive daughter, and the wife of an easy-going man who always has her picking up the slack—Ellie is already juggling too much. So, it’s an inconvenient time to find herself beset by strange physical changes: hair sprouting in new places, running hot, trouble sleeping, losing time, finding bloodstains in all her clothing. And underneath it all, a boiling rage that threatens to disrupt the life she’s worked so hard to build. Her doctor diagnoses perimenopause. But it’s another twenty-eight-day cycle that’s taking hold, one that involves fur, teeth, and a not-insignificant amount of howling at the moon—and that gifts Ellie incredible strength and speed. Her new power’s thrilling, as is releasing the anger she’s suppressed for years—especially as it turns out that there are some problems that can be solved with violence: The terrible new hire who is sabotaging her careful plans. The creep who’s stalking her daughter. Only, the beast within isn’t easy to control, and its bloody trail is getting harder to hide. With an obsessive hunter on her trail and a growing fear of what she’s becoming, Ellie must find a way to yoke her fury before she tears through the people she loves. A deeply gratifying, highly addictive and provocative read, Femme Feral is an exhilarating expression of feminine rage, with a warning: If you swallow your anger, it’s sure to come back with a bite.

A Parade Of Horribles

Book 8: Dungeon Crawler Carl

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Matt Dinniman

Publisher: Ace Books

Release Date: May 12, 2026

It’s off to the races in the explosive eighth book in the Dungeon Crawler Carl series—featuring bonus material exclusive to this print edition. As chaos and mass panic spread outside the dungeon in the wake of Faction Wars, Carl and Donut find themselves on the tenth floor, where they’re forced to compete in a surprisingly normal set of tasks. Well, normal for the dungeon. Races. Get from point A to point B, and don’t come in last. After each race, they pick an upgrade for their vehicle and the track gets more challenging. It all seems a little too normal, a little too simple. Ignore those strange glitches that are occurring with increasing frequency. Don’t listen to those whispers about what’s happening on the mysterious eleventh floor, something the system AI calls A Parade of Horribles. Nobody, not even the showrunners, knows what that means. Just that the AI has ominously dubbed it “a coming-out party for the ages.” Everything is fine, Crawler. I repeat, everything is fine. Carl hates that it’s business as usual. The rules of this floor have taken away his agency. That just will not do. So Carl is planning a party of his own. It’s a plan so dangerous, so insane, he can’t even consult his friends lest the AI put a stop to it. Because if it goes wrong, it’s not just the end of Carl and Donut. No. The stakes are higher than they’ve ever been. Includes part eight of the exclusive bonus story “Backstage at the Pineapple Cabaret.”

The Boleyn Secret

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Alison Weir

Publisher: Ballantine Books

Release Date: May 25, 2026

The New York Times bestselling author of the Six Tudor Queens series explores the dramatic, mysterious life of Katherine Carey, niece of Anne Boleyn, in this surprising novel that delves into one of the deepest secrets of Henry VIII’s court. “In this vivid and utterly addictive novel, Alison Weir brings to life a fascinating woman who lived at the heart of Henry VIII’s and Elizabeth I’s courts.”—Tracy Borman, author of The House of Boleyn At twelve years old, Katherine Carey attends her aunt, Queen Anne Boleyn, to the scaffold. Horrified by what she witnesses, Katherine is convinced that King Henry VIII is a murderer and has sent an innocent woman to a terrible death. Although the Boleyn family, once so influential at court, has now fallen from favor, Katherine still manages to secure a coveted role as companion to her now-motherless cousin, the young Lady Elizabeth. Bound by Boleyn blood, the two girls grow as close as sisters, though Katherine has trouble ignoring the sly looks thrown her way and continual whispers behind her back. Only when her mother lies dying does Katherine learn the life-shattering truth that the Boleyns have been hiding for years. It is a secret that follows Katherine throughout her life, as she flees religious persecution with her husband and lives abroad in fear, returning home only when Elizabeth becomes queen. But the bond between the Boleyn cousins will never be the same again. With her usual entertaining and authoritative style beloved by readers, renowned historian Alison Weir exposes a dramatic, little-known Tudor mystery in this fascinating, revelatory novel.

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Movie Novelization

Hardcover (Deluxe Edition) | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Matthew Stover

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Paperback Release Date: June 2, 2026

Tempted by the power of the Dark Side and plagued by nightmares of Padme’s death, Anakin must choose his path. His decision will reverberate throughout the galaxy. A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away . . . War! The Republic is crumbling under attacks by the ruthless Sith Lord, Count Dooku. There are heroes on both sides. Evil is everywhere. In a stunning move, the fiendish droid leader, General Grievous, has swept into the Republic capital and kidnapped Chancellor Palpatine, leader of the Galactic Senate. As the Separatist Droid Army attempts to flee the besieged capital with their valuable hostage, two Jedi Knights lead a desperate mission to rescue the captive Chancellor…. 464 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.47 x 0.99 x 8.26 inches

Sublimation

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Isabel J. Kim

Audiobook Narrators: Major Curda & Michelle H. Lee

Publisher: Tor Books | Macmillan Audio

Release Date: June 2, 2026

A most-anticipated title from USA Today, Glamour, LitHub, New Scientist, The Nerd Daily, Library Journal, LibraryReads, and more! Doppelgängers, corporate intrigue, heartbreak, betrayal, and the harsh permanence of the border: Sublimation is a thrilling and provocative debut for fans of Severance that asks what you’d sacrifice for a different life from award-winning author Isabel J. Kim. “One of the best debuts of the year.” ?John Scalzi, New York Times bestselling author of Starter Villain The border cuts you in two. When you immigrate, you leave a copy of yourself behind, an instance. One person enters their new country; the other stays trapped at home. Some instances keep in touch, call each other daily, keep their lives and minds in sync in the hopes of reintegrating and resuming a life as one person. Others, like Soyoung Rose Kang, leave home at ten years old and never speak to their other selves again. Rose, in America, never imagined going back to Korea until her grandfather died and her Korean instance called her home for the funeral. She doesn’t know that Soyoung plans to steal her body and her life. How far would you go to live the choice you didn’t make? “After Sublimation, the immigrant story will never be the same.” ?Junot Díaz, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao

Land

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Maggie O’Farrell

Publisher: Knopf

Release Date: June 2, 2026

The award-winning, bestselling author of Hamnet and The Marriage Portrait returns with a soaring historical novel set in Ireland in the years before and after the Great Hunger. “A breathtaking hymn to the sanctity of natural spaces, operating on timescales both intimate and geological. I finished Land moved not only by the vivid lives of its human characters, but the thrumming, gorgeous presence of its mosses, waters, winds, and skies.” —Daniel Mason, author of North Woods On a windswept peninsula stretching out into the Atlantic, Tomás and his reluctant son, Liam, are working for the great Ordnance Survey project to map the whole of Ireland. The year is 1865, and in a country not long since ravaged and emptied by the Great Hunger, the task is not an easy one. Tomás, however, is determined that his maps will be a record of the disaster. The British soldiers in charge are due to arrive any day, expecting the work to be completed, but Tomás is unexpectedly sent off course by an unsettling encounter in a copse. His life, and the lives of those of his family, will never be the same again. Liam is terrified by the sudden change in his taciturn father. What was it that caused such cracks to open in Tomás, and how is Liam, aged only ten, going to finish the mapping and get them both home? Land is a novel about separation and reunion, tragedy and recovery, colonization and rebellion. It is a story of buried treasure, overlapping lives, ancient woodland, persistent ghosts, a particularly loyal dog, and how, when it comes to both land and history, nothing ever goes away. As spellbinding and varied as the landscape that inspired it, Land is, above all, a story of survival, for our times and for all time.

Dune

Deluxe Edition Trade Paperback

Paperback

By Frank Herbert

Publisher: Ace Books

Release Date: July 7, 2026

In the far future, on a remote planet, an epic adventure awaits. Here is the first novel of Frank Herbert’s magnificent Dune saga—a triumph of the imagination and one of the bestselling science fiction series of all time. This deluxe paperback features beloved vintage cover art by Frederic Marvin and includes: – Stenciled edges with excerpts from the “Litany Against Fear”

– Art printed inside the front and back covers featuring the planets Caladan and Arrakis

– Foiled details on the cover Set on the desert planet Arrakis, Dune is the story of Paul Atreides, heir to a noble family tasked with ruling an inhospitable world where the only thing of value is the “spice” melange, a drug capable of extending life and enhancing consciousness. Coveted across the known universe, melange is a prize worth killing for… When House Atreides is betrayed, the destruction of Paul’s family will set the boy on a journey toward a destiny greater than he could ever have imagined. And as he evolves into the mysterious man known as Muad’Dib, he will bring to fruition humankind’s most ancient and unattainable dream. A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism and politics, Dune won the first Nebula Award, shared the Hugo Award, and formed the basis of what is undoubtedly the grandest epic in science fiction.

Don’t Go There

A Tour of the World’s Most Sinister Spots

Hardcover | Kindle

By J. W. Ocker

Publisher: Quirk Books

Release Date: July 14, 2026

Embark on a guided tour of 30 of the most dangerous and mysterious locations that we simply cannot stay away from. Have you ever visited a forest or an abandoned building and gotten a bad vibe? There are places that are rife with rumors of hauntings, monsters, and sinister phenomena that can’t be explained. And there are just as many sites that are the confirmed home of disasters, murders, and man-made mistakes. Everyone’s heard about the Bermuda Triangle, but do you know these chilling sites? – Roopkund: There’s a lake tucked high in the frozen Himalayan Mountains . . . and it’s full of skeletons.

– Mount Shasta: This mysterious mountain in California inspired the I AM cult and is said to host UFOs, bigfoots, and lizard people.

– Nahanni National Park: Called the “Valley of the Headless Men,” this national park in northern Canada is famous for legends of a hidden gold mine . . . and a series of decapitated miners.

– Pine Barrens: Best known as the home of the Jersey Devil, this desolate pine forest has also hosted pirates, the mafia, and moonshiners.

– Ciudad Blanca: This fabled pre-Columbian “Lost City of the Monkey God” in Honduras doesn’t want to be found, and explorers seeking it have met violent ends. Award-winning travel writer and dark history expert J. W. Ocker explores these and many more locales around the world in this fascinating illustrated compendium that will ignite curiosity . . . and perhaps inspire some dubious travel plans.

A Fugitive’s History Of The Known Universe

Hardcover | Kindle

By Nadia Afifi

Publisher: Flame Tree Press

Release Date: July 21, 2026

Hardcover with sprayed edges. In the sequel to A Rebel’s History of Mars, Azad and his fellow time-traveling historians must contend with the consequences of the dark secrets they’ve exposed… After exposing the dark origins of his world on the distant planet of Nabatea, Azad is a fugitive, hunted across the galaxy by the fearsome Vitruvian Authorities. But to lead a passive society into revolution, Azad and his crew must enlist the unlikely help of a space pirate with an agenda all her own. Their adventures once again draw them into the past, into the early days of settlement on Nabatea, where a death continues to haunt the fledgling community and a mother must contend with her son’s monstrous vision for their new home.

Practical Magic: Deluxe Edition

Book: The Practical Magic Series

Hardcover | Kindle

By Alice Hoffman

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: July 21, 2026

The Owens sisters confront the challenges of life and love in this bewitching, New York Times bestselling novel that inspired the cult-classic film starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. This beautiful deluxe trade paperback edition features:

– A dazzling new cover with foil details

– Exquisitely designed stenciled edges For more than two hundred years, the Owens women have been blamed for everything that has gone wrong in their Massachusetts town. Gillian and Sally have endured that fate as well: as children, the sisters were forever outsiders, taunted, talked about, pointed at. Their elderly aunts almost seemed to encourage the whispers of witchery, with their musty house and their exotic concoctions and their crowd of black cats. But all Gillian and Sally wanted was to escape. One will do so by marrying, the other by running away. But the bonds they share will bring them back—almost as if by magic…

Dragonlance: War Wizard

Book 1: Dragonlance War Wizard

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: August 4, 2026

The first volume of a new epic trilogy set in the world of Krynn, written by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman, the creators of Dragonlance. Vinus Solamnus wrote: The practice of magic is secretive, inherently deceitful, and dishonorable. Those who practice magic are forbidden to enter the knighthood, nor should they be connected to the knighthood in any way. The boy with a rare gift for magic was born in Solamnia, a nation that despised and distrusted mages. His father tried to beat the magic out of him. The knights threatened him with imprisonment and exile. He endured tragedy and heartbreak. Yet he persisted with his magic, for the sake of the magic. One friend stood by him when others persecuted him, a young man who was studying for the knighthood. No one could understand this unlikely friendship. The knight was Huma. The boy took the name, Magius. The two would one day become famous in Solamnic history, fighting together to defeat the Queen of Darkness. But that future is distant, far down the River of Time. For now, this is the story of an unlikely friendship that would one day change the world.

A Trade of Blood

Book 3: Shadow of the Leviathan (An Ana and Din Mystery)

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Robert Jackson Bennett

Publisher: Del Rey

Release Date: August 11, 2026

Detective Ana Dolabra must prove a condemned man’s innocence and confront a terrifying magical technology in this fantasy-mystery from the bestselling author of The Tainted Cup, winner of the Hugo and World Fantasy awards. The heir to one of the Empire’s most powerful families sits in jail, accused of murder. His hands are covered in the victim’s blood, and he can neither deny his guilt nor explain his actions. But if the great detective Ana Dolabra cannot save him from the noose, the farming canton of Sapirdad will explode into war, threatening to plunge the whole Empire into starvation and chaos. As Ana investigates—her assistant Dinios Kol, as ever, acting as her eyes and ears—she fears her task is even more daunting than it seemed. For this murder is just the latest in a deeper, subtler web of death, woven by a mastermind with an ancient weapon at his disposal. With their customary skill, Ana and Din pursue their adversary through the canton’s wild ranges, sprawling ranches, and reeking slaughterhouses. Yet even they are not prepared to learn the horrifying secret behind their opponent’s powers.

Uncovering Antioch

The Ancient City and Its Lost Treasures of Mosaic Art

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Robert Kanigel

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Release Date: August 25, 2026

The story of the making, loss, and recovery of some of the greatest treasures of antiquity, raising questions about ancient mosaic art and its creation, the work of archaeology, and museum practice. In 1932, after years of fundraising and flurries of letters back and forth, an archaeological team from Princeton University gathered in Antioch, Syria. They expected to find sculptures, frescos, palace walls, and busts. Instead, all across this ancient Roman metropolis, they stumbled upon one site after another of extraordinary mosaic treasure, incomparable in number, quality, and historical significance. There were some three hundred of them in all, glories of color and design, stones and pieces of glass heaped up into spectacular images. Many of them were vast, room-sized tableaus, commissioned by wealthy Antiochenes for their villas. They depict banquets, drinking contests, olive harvests; lions, leopards, peacocks, and gazelles; legends, scenes from mythology, Cupid and Psyche, Narcissus and Dionysus. Though dated to early in the Christian era, they are unabashedly pagan; the animals and plants they depict are so life-like scholars can often identify them by species. A vast, collectively obsessive outpouring of industry and effort, art and artisanship, they stand for beauty, the drive to make it, and the human need to have it as part of life. The eight-year dig at Antioch was an astonishing human enterprise, one that survived Depression-era financial downturns, interpersonal conflict, and the looming threat of World War II. Gained were mosaics that ultimately ended up in museums around the world—Harvard University, Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, New York’s Metropolitan, Paris’s Louvre, and more than a dozen others. But while an archaeological triumph, shedding new light on the ancient world, it also raised profound questions about the nature and progress of art. Who has a right to a work of art—the country of origin or the archaeologists who dig it up? Is art more interesting for its beauty, its history, or the craft and intelligence that goes into its making? What elevates a craftsperson into an artist? Robert Kanigel tackles these questions and more, breathing life into this landmark adventure of intellect and discovery.

READ BEFORE YOU WATCH

Here are some books that were/are being adapted to film and television this year, so take the opportunity to read the source material before you watch.

The Odyssey

The Classic Tale By Homer (Young Readers Edition)

Hardcover

By Homer; Adapted by Geraldine McCaughrean

Publisher: Viking Books for Young Readers

Release Date: May 26, 2026

An action-packed retelling of Homer’s The Odyssey in an edgy, deluxe hardcover featuring metallic foil effects and embossing on the jacket! Read it ahead of Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film, coming July 2026. After ten years of war, Odysseus turns his back on Troy and sets sail for home. But his voyage takes another ten years and he must face many dangers—Polyphemus the greedy one-eyed giant, Scylla the six-headed sea monster, and even the wrath of the gods themselves—before he is reunited with his wife and son. Brilliantly retold by award-winning author Geraldine McCaughrean, this accessible adaptation brings Homer’s timeless tale to life with clear, engaging language and fast-paced storytelling in a shorter page count. Print length: 160 pages; Dimensions: 5.19 x 0.64 x 7.31 inches

Reading age: 10 years and up

Sense and Sensibility

Puffin In Bloom Deluxe Edition Hardcover

Hardcover

By Jane Austen; Illustrated by Anna Bond

Publisher: Puffin Books

Release Date: August 4, 2026

A stunning deluxe edition of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility featuring cover art by Anna Bond (Rifle Paper Co.), gold foil details, custom sprayed edges, full-color unique endpapers, and a ribbon bookmark! Read it ahead of the 2026 film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones! Marianne Dashwood wears her heart on her sleeve, and when she falls in love with the dashing but unsuitable John Willoughby, she ignores her sister Elinor’s warning that her impulsive behavior leaves her open to gossip and innuendo. Meanwhile Elinor, always sensitive to social convention, is struggling to conceal her own romantic disappointment, even from those closest to her. Through their parallel experience of love– and its threatened loss–the sisters learn that sense must mix with sensibility if they are to find personal happiness in a society where status and money govern the rules of love.

COOKBOOKS, COLORING BOOKS, CRAFTS, GUIDES & GIFTS

Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Master’s Workbook of Worldbuilding

An Official Companion to the Dungeon Master’s Guide

Hardcover

By Andrew Wheeler; Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: May 5, 2026

Unleash your imagination with this officially licensed interactive workbook packed with exercises, prompts, visual guides, and other activities designed to prepare new Dungeon Masters and enrich experienced ones. Whether you’re a fledgling Dungeon Master or an expert worldbuilder, The Dungeon Master’s Workbook of Worldbuilding helps you envision an unforgettable Dungeons & Dragons adventure. Through a series of fun writing and brainstorming exercises, you will: – create an exciting campaign setting for your players

– practice improvisation and roleplaying as a DM

– craft tantalizing rewards and intriguing magic items

– weave compelling story hooks with over twenty-five scenarios

– learn the basics of mapmaking

– and more! An official companion to the revised and expanded Dungeon Master’s Guide, this workbook is both an insightful storytelling tool and a beautiful volume to display in any D&D library. Get ready to level up your game!

Dungeons & Dragons: Player’s Workbook of Epic Adventures

An Official Companion to the Player’s Handbook

Hardcover

By Andrew Wheeler; Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: May 5, 2026

Your epic Dungeons & Dragons adventures start here! Packed with exercises, prompts, visual guides, and other activities, this officially licensed interactive workbook is designed to prepare new players and enrich experienced ones. Never played Dungeons & Dragons before? Fear not, adventurer! Simply looking to level up your game? Hail and well met! Intended to introduce new players to the world’s greatest roleplaying game and provide new insights for experienced players, this interactive workbook guides you through the basics of fifth edition D&D. Through fun writing and brainstorming exercises, you will: · choose a class, subclass, and origin for your character

· craft your character’s unique backstory and personality

· get to know your party

· plan responses to story scenarios

· envision your character’s advancement

· and much more! As an official companion to the revised and expanded Player’s Handbook, this workbook is a helpful resource for embracing D&D’s new core rulebooks. There’s never been a better time to gather your party and begin your adventures!

Murder, She Wrote: Murder Most Trivial

Based On The Universal Television Series

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Jessica Fletcher & Barbara Early

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: May 12, 2026

The newest delightful entry in the USA Today bestselling Murder, She Wrote series, featuring mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher. Jessica Fletcher and friends Seth Hazlitt and Maureen and Mort Metzger team up for pub trivia and crush the competition, then are stunned to learn that the prize is a chance to appear in a five-day trivia tournament filming in LA. No one expects life-or-death stakes! But on day one of the tournament, a crew member is murdered. Who would benefit from derailing the show? Jessica has to come up with the ultimate answer. In a metafictional twist, the investigation takes Jessica and the gang to the filming locations of their favorite mystery shows, where they discuss how Columbo, Monk, or Jim Rockford might go about solving the case.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Visual Guide

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Pablo Hidalgo; Foreword by Pedro Pascal

Publisher: DK Books

Release Date: May 26, 2026

“Fans might not realize all of the hard work, dedication, and little details that go into each and every episode of The Mandalorian, but they can catch a glimpse of that here, in this book.” – Pedro Pascal Go behind the scenes with this essential companion to all three seasons of Star Wars™: The Mandalorian™. Discover the hidden gadgets of Din Djarin’s beskar armor. Learn more about the iconic child, Grogu. Discover the secrets of the Mandalorian code of honor known as the Way. Examine the functional workings of the Razor Crest. Meet the deadly Fennec Shand and the ruthless Moff Gideon, and much more. An unrivaled look inside the inner workings of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, in DK’s classic visual guide format: – Official and definitive: Produced in close collaboration with Lucasfilm, this must-have guide to the Disney+ phenomenon is packed with fascinating new insights and exclusive imagery

– Behind-the-scenes content: Featuring newly revealed details and artwork, including two exclusive cross-section artworks of the Razor Crest and The Mandalorian’s N-1 starfighter

– A premium Star Wars gift: A must-have addition to the collection of Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans of all ages From the three unmissable seasons of the Disney+ series to the cinematic adventure Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (in theatres May 22, 2026), this book is the ultimate celebration of all things Star Wars: The Mandalorian. 232 pages; Book Dimensions: 9.63 x 0.81 x 11.38 inches

Crochet AmiguWHOmi

Adventures in Time and Space

Hardcover

By Liz Ward; Official Doctor Who Licensed

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: June 9, 2026

Crochet your way through time and space with fifty official Doctor Who amigurumi, apparel, and home decor projects! Bring the magic of the TARDIS, the Doctor, and their adventures to life—one stitch at a time—as you dive into this extraordinary collection of patterns to craft your very own Doctor Who friends and foes as well as cozy items to wear and use around your home. With amigurumi, apparel, and home decor patterns for all skill levels, accompanied by full-color step-by-step-photography and primers for crochet techniques to get you started, AmiguWHOmi offers a galaxy of options for fans of all ages to enjoy. Whether you’re snuggling up with a time vortex blanket, bringing your favorite characters to life with crochet dolls, or adding a touch of Whovian flair to your wardrobe with the Fourth Doctor’s iconic scarf, this book is a must-have for any Doctor Who enthusiast with a passion for crafting. So grab your crochet hooks, stock up on yarn, and prepare to embark on a crafting adventure through time and space. Allons-y!

The Art Of Star Wars: Andor

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Phil Szostak; Foreword by Tony Gilroy; Afterword by Dan Gilroy

Publisher: Abrams Books

Release Date: June 30, 2026

The official behind-the-scenes companion to the Emmy, WGA, SAG, Golden Globe, and BAFTA–Award nominated Disney+ series The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series) gives readers an exclusive inside look at the production art, visual development, concept art, creature designs and FX, graphics, props, and more that went into creating the Tony Gilroy helmed Disney+ series. Through extensive interviews with Gilroy, star Diego Luna, and the talented Lucasfilm visualists, author Phil Szostak documents every step of Andor’s production from discussions following the initial release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story up through post-production on the final episodes of season two. With deep dives into the locations that defined the series, including Kenari, Ferrix, Aldhani, Narkina 5, Mina-Rau, Ghorman, and Yavin 4, among many others, this essential volume celebrates the legacy of all twenty-four critically acclaimed episodes and the hurdles the filmmakers, cast, and crew had to overcome to bring their vision to life. Every facet and detail of the Rebellion and Empire’s inner workings and the day-to-day existence within the world of Star Wars that Andor lovingly depicted are explored in great detail along with reflections on the series overall and its espionage roots and political relevance. The lived-in, battered costumes, ships, and locales that are so crucial to the DNA of Star Wars are on full display in this volume alongside the elegant formalism of the Galactic Senate and Coruscant. Every piece of concept art—from ISB uniforms to Ferrix workwear to sleek speeders to the sterile prison cells of Narkina 5—has a tactility that leaps off the page. Cassian Andor’s journey from thief to spy to rebel to martyr, and the stories of his allies, uneasy partnerships, Imperial schemes, and galactic revolution took audiences on an emotionally resonant adventure and The Art of Star Wars: Andor spotlights the exceptional work that made it all possible.

Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series

Hardcover (Target Exclusive)

By Gina McIntyre

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: June 30, 2026

Go behind the curiosity door with the creators, cast, and crew in this definitive, deluxe guide. With never-before-seen content from the show’s inception and beyond to its thrilling conclusion, this is the director’s cut in book form, taking you on a visual ride through each heart-warming moment, spine-tingling adventure, and roll of the dice. Immerse yourself with: •?THE DUFFER BROTHERS’ COMMENTARY

•?EXCLUSIVE CAST INTERVIEWS

•?CREATURE CONCEPT ART

•?IN-WORLD EPHEMERA

•?MAPS AND BLUEPRINTS

•?COSTUME PHOTOGRAPHY

•?SCRIPT AND STORYBOARD SNIPPETS

•?A SECRET CODE LEADING TO A WEBSITE WITH BONUS CONTENT

Stranger Things: The Complete Scripts: Season 5

Paperback | Kindle

The Duffer Brothers; Netflix

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: July 14, 2026

Go deeper into the groundbreaking, Emmy-winning series with the complete, authorized scripts of Stranger Things: Season Five, including an exclusive introduction from the Duffer Brothers. INT. WHEELER HOUSE – HOLLY’S BEDROOM – NIGHT

The Demogorgon’s claw snaps around one of Holly’s

boots and drags her backwards across the carpet.

Holly cries out and desperately grabs at the carpet, but the

Demogorgon is far too strong. It then does something we have

never seen it do before — it lunges up to the ceiling, grabs

onto the lip of the Rift, and PULLS, hauling its large but

limber body up through the Rift. Holly flips upside down as

the Demo drags her up with it. She is about to be pulled

through the Rift when at the last moment she reaches out

and —

WHAM! All is not well in Hawkins. Vecna opened up a massive gate to the Upside Down and the town is in ruins. Max is in a coma; Eddie is dead; and though Hopper and Joyce are back with the kids, the group is forced to operate from the shadows. Vecna is weakened, but Will can still feel his presence. The friends are reunited and preparing to fight for their town—and their lives—together. The Duffer Brothers’ critically acclaimed series, Stranger Things, took the world by storm with its 80s nostalgia, dimension-hopping secrets, and charming cast of characters. Season Five brings the story to an end. Collected here for the first time, the complete scripts of Stranger Things: Season Five include the scenes, dialogue, and character directions for all eight episodes as well as an exclusive introduction from the creators and showrunners, Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers. Season Five’s scripts reveal a unique insight into how the Duffers concluded the core good-vs-evil story that so captivated viewers and popular culture.

Dungeons & Dragons: Baldur’s Gate 3: The Necromancy of Thay

A Grid-Paper Notebook for Journaling, Sketching, Adventuring, and More

Hardcover

By Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: July 21, 2026

Unlock the Necromancy of Thay! Inspired by the hit Dungeons & Dragons video game Baldur’s Gate 3, this officially licensed gridded notebook brings the infamous tome from the screen to your hands. As seen in Baldur’s Gate 3, the secrets of life death are held within a macabre volume: the Necromancy of Thay. A faithful recreation of the unforgettable artifact, this blank notebook brings a piece of the Forgotten Realms to your tabletop or bookshelf. Use its gridded pages to sketch characters, brainstorm campaigns, or channel your inner Red Wizard and commit arcane knowledge to paper. This reproduction of the Necromancy of Thay comes to vibrant, sinister life with deluxe features including an embossed skull set among a cover of dark, shimmering amethysts and imitation clasps to protect the book’s unholy content from prying eyes. Unlike its in-game counterpart, this notebook doesn’t grant you the ability to cast “Speak with Dead.” However, it does make for a perfect gift to bestow upon any D&D player in your life or an impressive addition to your own collection!

The Official Baldur’s Gate 3 Coloring Book

Dungeons & Dragons

Paperback

By Jaki King (Illustrator); Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: August 11, 2026

Bring the magical and dangerous world of Baldur’s Gate 3 to life in this official, high-quality adult coloring book. Explore the characters, creatures, and settings of Baldur’s Gate 3 through 40 gorgeous black-and-white line drawings. Add your colorful touch to portraits of the rougish Astarion and strategic Shadowheart, emphasize the details of terrifying mindflayers, and bring key scenes from the game to life. Featuring illustrations printed on their own pages of thick, non-bleed paper with perforations so you can easily tear them out, this adult coloring book is the perfect way to revisit the stories and adventures of this immersive game.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Anatomy of a Mutant

Hardcover

By Patrick Ehlers; Illustrated by Mateus Santolouco

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: August 4, 2026

Discover the anatomical secrets behind the heroes in a half-shell and their mutant world, with stunning cutaway illustrations and in-depth commentary! Follow along with Dr. Lindsey Baker, the world’s foremost authority on human and animal mutation, as she shares her extensive laboratory notes on the formidable physiologies of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the other mutants transformed by the ooze. With this comprehensive study, Dr. Baker hopes to pass on her knowledge to the next generation of mutagen scientists working to bring more of these wonderful creatures into existence. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Anatomy of a Mutant is a visually stunning journey into the superhuman powers obtained by the creatures that have come into contact with the mutagen, featuring exclusive anatomical cutaway illustrations of characters including Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Shredder, Splinter, and more, drawn by fan-favorite artist Mateus Santolouco. This in-world book draws on decades of lore from the universe created in conjunction with IDW Publishing, which has spawned everything from games to toys, delivering a thrilling new perspective on over fifty mutants and allies. Combining fascinating insights with new, beautifully illustrated cross sections, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Anatomy of a Mutant is a publishing event that will thrill TMNT fans everywhere.

The Official Pumpkin Spice Café Cookbook

60 Delicious Dream Harbor Recipes

Hardcover | Kindle

By Laurie Gilmore and Heather Thomas

Publisher: HarperCollins

Release Date: August 11, 2026

The Pumpkin Spice Café Cookbook, inspired by Laurie Gilmore’s #1 New York Times bestselling series Welcome to the cozy small town of Dream Harbor, where the townsfolk love a sweet treat and the aroma of freshly baked cookies is never far away … Whip up recipes straight from the books, including: – Noah’s Blueberry Pancakes, perfect for brunch

– Deliciously nostalgic Loganberry Pie

– Pumpkin Spiced Hot Chocolate, to warm up on a crisp fall afternoon

– Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie, to complete your holiday spread

– Hot-out-the-oven Crunchy Gingernut Cookies