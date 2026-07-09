Book Review: Dune: Deluxe Trade Paperback Edition

Dune

Deluxe Trade Paperback Edition

By Frank Herbert; Afterword by Brian Herbert

Publisher: Ace Books

Release Date: July 7, 2026

“Beginnings are such delicate times.” – Dune by Frank Herbert

Over 60 years ago, one of the greatest science fiction stories of all time was released: Frank Herbert’s Dune. Now, Ace Books (a division of Penguin Random House) has repackaged Dune in an exquisite deluxe trade paperback edition and seriously, it’s a showstopper.

Although a version of Dune was first published as a multi-part serial in Analog magazine throughout 1963-1964, the book as we know it was almost left in the rejection pile after nearly 20 publishers passed on Herbert’s expanded and revised manuscript. Thankfully, the Chilton Book Company, whose main focus was car repair manuals, decided to take a chance on the unproven author, publishing Dune as a novel in 1965. In 1966, it won the Hugo Award and the inaugural Nebula Award, eventually leading to the author’s commercial success, spawning a booming franchise that’s still going strong today.

Along with sequel and spin-off novels, there have been several screen adaptations, including director Denis Villeneuve’s recent blockbuster film series, which stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, whose family is granted stewardship of the desert planet Arrakis. This harsh wasteland is the only known source of “Melange,” a spice which enables interstellar space travel; it’s also a highly sought-after addictive drug that can extend life and heighten the senses. On Arrakis, House Atreides oversees the harvesting of the precious spice, leaving the family vulnerable to attack from their known rivals, the Harkonnens, as well as from many they thought were allies. In a hostile world surrounded by enemies, young Paul forms an alliance with the native Fremen people in hopes of overthrowing the galactic empire.

With the book’s recent 60th anniversary and the highly anticipated third movie in Villeneuve’s Dune saga arriving in theaters this December, now is a great time to delve into the masterpiece that started it all with this new, eye-catching deluxe trade paperback edition.

Accented with foiled details on the front cover, the new offering boasts stunning wraparound artwork by American illustrator Frederic Marvin (1931-2013) that revives a 1982 edition’s cover featuring one of Arrakis’s colossal sandworms, the deadly predators that live beneath the planet’s sand dunes and are integral to spice production. The beautiful inside cover artwork showcases two planets: the blue one is Caladan, home of House Atreides, and the yellow one is Arrakis aka the desert planet Dune. Lastly, this trade paperback has crisp, stenciled edges with illustrations on a red background with quotes from the “Litany Against Fear” mantra: “I must not fear” at top; “Fear is the mind-killer” on the side; and “Fear is the little death” at bottom.

Admittedly, I was so taken in by the gorgeous presentation that I was hesitant to crack it open and carry it around. But I did it, and the stenciled edges didn’t chip off and it held together well, thanks to its quality covers, sturdy spine, and durable paper. The book is over 700 pages and around 1.5 lbs., so it’s not exactly lightweight, but its heftiness makes it feel substantial and valuable, while its flexible binding makes it open comfortably. The pages are lightweight, yet opaque enough to prevent show-through, and the font size makes for easy reading.

For newcomers to Herbert’s captivating epic, the new deluxe trade paperback will make a perfect entry into the Dune universe thanks to its attractive packaging, sturdiness, and legible typeface. Plus it includes previously published appendices, end matter, and an Afterword by writer Brian Herbert, the late author’s son who’s continued his father’s legacy after his 1986 passing. But what will longtime fans think of it? As someone who’s read several different editions of Dune, I can easily say that this new deluxe trade paperback edition will thrill devoted fans with its nostalgic return of the striking 1982 artwork, thoughtful design choices, and premium collector-level presentation.

In the far future, on a remote planet, an epic adventure awaits. Here is the first novel of Frank Herbert’s magnificent Dune saga—a triumph of the imagination and one of the bestselling science fiction series of all time. This deluxe paperback features beloved vintage cover art by Frederic Marvin and includes: – Stenciled edges with excerpts from the “Litany Against Fear”

– Art printed inside the front and back covers featuring the planets Caladan and Arrakis

– Foiled details on the cover Set on the desert planet Arrakis, Dune is the story of Paul Atreides, heir to a noble family tasked with ruling an inhospitable world where the only thing of value is the “spice” melange, a drug capable of extending life and enhancing consciousness. Coveted across the known universe, melange is a prize worth killing for… When House Atreides is betrayed, the destruction of Paul’s family will set the boy on a journey toward a destiny greater than he could ever have imagined. And as he evolves into the mysterious man known as Muad’Dib, he will bring to fruition humankind’s most ancient and unattainable dream. A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism and politics, Dune won the first Nebula Award, shared the Hugo Award, and formed the basis of what is undoubtedly the grandest epic in science fiction. 704 Pages; Book Dimensions: 5.53 x 1.46 x 8.18 inches