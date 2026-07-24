New Book Tie-Ins Coming For ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’

It is a glorious time for all Baldur’s Gate fans! You don’t have to be a Dungeons & Dragons nerd like me to like the video games, but it certainly does not hurt! I will admit, I was an addict of BG2 wayyyyyy back in the day. All of this is not just nostalgic, but it is also far more interesting, as the stories have greater depth. Oh, and speaking of stories and depth, check out all of the tie-ins for Baldur’s Gate we are getting this year! Some of these are out now, while others are coming very soon. Grab them while you can, fellow travelers of Faerûn.

Dungeons & Dragons: Baldur’s Gate 3: The Necromancy of Thay

A Grid-Paper Notebook for Journaling, Sketching, Adventuring, and More

Hardcover

By Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: July 21, 2026

Back in my day, we had loose-leaf quadrille paper, but eventually upgraded to notebooks of the ever-present graph paper. But here, you can map in style! I know it says you can sketch, notate, and whatnot, but let’s be serious. We are mapping dungeons to keep from getting lost and giving the DM something to cackle about. Usually followed by those frightful words: “Well, you can certainly try.” And I love the idea of a notebook that is reminiscent of the Red Wizards of Thay. What D&D gamer would turn that down?

Unlock the Necromancy of Thay! Inspired by the hit Dungeons & Dragons video game Baldur’s Gate 3, this officially licensed gridded notebook brings the infamous tome from the screen to your hands. As seen in Baldur’s Gate 3, the secrets of life death are held within a macabre volume: the Necromancy of Thay. A faithful recreation of the unforgettable artifact, this blank notebook brings a piece of the Forgotten Realms to your tabletop or bookshelf. Use its gridded pages to sketch characters, brainstorm campaigns, or channel your inner Red Wizard and commit arcane knowledge to paper. This reproduction of the Necromancy of Thay comes to vibrant, sinister life with deluxe features including an embossed skull set among a cover of dark, shimmering amethysts and imitation clasps to protect the book’s unholy content from prying eyes. Unlike its in-game counterpart, this notebook doesn’t grant you the ability to cast “Speak with Dead.” However, it does make for a perfect gift to bestow upon any D&D player in your life or an impressive addition to your own collection! 272 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.57 x 1.04 x 9.55 inches

The Official Baldur’s Gate 3 Coloring Book

Dungeons & Dragons

Paperback

By Jaki King (Illustrator); Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: August 11, 2026

I have reviewed any number of D&D-themed coloring books over the years and they all have at least a few redeeming qualities. Sometimes it is the artwork, sometimes the actual choice of content, but in the end they are pretty freaking cool. If therapeutic coloring is your jam and you love the Forgotten Realms, dive on in to this one, friends!

Bring the magical and dangerous world of Baldur’s Gate 3 to life in this official, high-quality adult coloring book. Explore the characters, creatures, and settings of Baldur’s Gate 3 through 40 gorgeous black-and-white line drawings. Add your colorful touch to portraits of the rougish Astarion and strategic Shadowheart, emphasize the details of terrifying mindflayers, and bring key scenes from the game to life. Featuring illustrations printed on their own pages of thick, non-bleed paper with perforations so you can easily tear them out, this adult coloring book is the perfect way to revisit the stories and adventures of this immersive game. 80 pages; Book Dimensions: 9.83 x 0.35 x 9.78 inches

Baldur’s Gate 3: Astarion

Tie-in Novel

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

Written by T. Kingfisher; Audiobook narrator: Neil Newbon

Publisher: Random House Worlds; Random House Audio (Audiobook)

Release Date: September 29, 2026

Well met, fellow adventurers! If you know anything about me at all, you know I am always down for a classic monster-focused novel, especially one that is set in one of the greatest roleplaying settings ever! The vampire protagonist (antagonist, whatever) is a trope that has been done quite a few times, but I have not yet seen one searching for the blood of a god. Besides, I was going to read it regardless; I just like to pretend I was hesitant for one reason or another. And you know you want to read it. Additionally, it has Cazador Szarr, who, while not as impressive as others I could name (*cough cough* Strahd *cough cough*), is still a well-developed BBG in this setting. Just go read it when it’s released, you know you were going to anyway.

The roguish charlatan Astarion will free himself from a centuries-long fate of servitude or die (a second time) trying—in this decadently dark fantasy adventure by award-winning author T. Kingfisher. You’re too pretty to die. Astarion Ancunin was supposed to be a magistrate, not a vampire spawn. He was supposed to serve the law, not the vicious vampire lord Cazador Szarr. And he was supposed to drink fine wine, not rat blood. Alas—the city of Baldur’s Gate cares little for what’s supposed to happen. Though he has been powerless to resist his master’s bidding, haunting the nighttime streets to fetch warm blood, Astarion has never surrendered his hope. One day, this nightmare must end. He just has to find out how. When the vampire lord announces a twisted competition for his favor, an opportunity presents itself in the form of a rare prize . . . and an unlikely alliance. The blood of a dead god is buried deep beneath Baldur’s Gate, and, to get it, Astarion will need the help of a handsome Aasimar paladin named Hahn den Suriel. There are just a few problems. Astarion is not supposed to trust his fellow spawn. He’s not supposed to go out into the city for his own ends rather than the vampire lord’s. And he’s certainly not supposed to strike a deal with a stranger whose golden eyes can snare even a blackened, undead heart. But the city of Baldur’s Gate cares little for what’s supposed to happen. 272 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.13 x 0.69 x 9.25 inches AUDIOBOOK:

Narrated by Neil Newbon—the multi-award-winning actor who brought Astarion to life in Baldur’s Gate 3 — this captivating audiobook offers listeners a rare chance to experience the story through the very same voice that defined the game. Listening Length: 8 hours

A Feast For Tenday

The Official Baldur’s Gate 3 Cookbook

Paperback

By Andrew Wheeler; Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: November 3, 2026

Hot take: Every single one of these D&D-related cookbooks that have come out in the last ten years is chock full of awesome and tasty treats. I should not even have to talk you into this; it is almost guaranteed to have something for everyone since Ten Speed Press curates some scrumptious items in every one of these releases. I cannot tell if this is part of the Heroes’ Feast series, but it will doubtlessly be just as spectacular.