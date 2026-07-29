Star Trek 60: New Books, Games & More Coming For The ‘Star Trek’ 60th Anniversary By Empress Eve @ | This year, Star Trek celebrates the 60th anniversary since the airing of its first television episode, “The Man Trap,” on September 8, 1966 on NBC. There’s a lot of events, tie-ins, merchandise, and more for Star Trek 60, including new books, games, and other items coming soon from Ten Speed Press and Clarkson Potter. Below are details on the four upcoming products from the publishers, along with links to pre-order. Star Trek: The Original Voyages: A Visual History

Official Star Trek Licensed

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Kyle Newman and Jeff Bond; Foreword by William Shatner

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: November 10, 2026 Boldly celebrate 60 years of Star Trek™ with this official visual history of the original series, documenting how its iconic characters and storylines reshaped the science fiction genre. It began as a “five-year mission,” but for sixty years Star Trek has captivated the world. When the original Star Trek series burst onto the screen in 1966, few could have anticipated the enduring legacy it would create. Although it lasted just three seasons and 79 episodes, Star Trek left an indelible mark on popular culture, and it soon spawned an animated television series, a blockbuster major motion picture franchise, and for its most dedicated fans, a way of life. The story of the U.S.S. Enterprise and her crew—James T. Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Montgomery Scott (James Doohan), Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig), and Hikaru Sulu (George Takei)—as well as the behind-the-scenes story of its creators, The Great Bird of the Galaxy Gene Roddenberry and his many collaborators, is extraordinary. The story of the brand itself is every bit as remarkable and, in many ways, even stranger than the fiction. Featuring hundreds of quintessential and rarely seen images, Star Trek: The Original Voyages: A Visual History is a cultural history of and tribute to the brand’s sixty-year journey through television, film, novels, comic books, video games, merchandise, and more. Timed for Star Trek’s 60-year anniversary, Star Trek: The Original Voyages: A Visual History will be a must-have for every fan: a document of its impact on pop culture and commemoration of how Star Trek’s original cast have touched our lives and changed our culture. New fans will discover a comprehensive history of original-cast Star Trek (from 1966 through 1991), and longtime fans will cherish fresh insights from original interviews and previously unpublished images. 416 pages; Book Dimensions: 9 x 11-7/8 inches The Official Star Trek Coloring Book

Official Star Trek Licensed

Paperback

By Official Star Trek Licensed

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: August 11, 2026 Explore the final frontier at warp speed as you bring your favorite characters and scenes from sixty years of Star Trek™ to vivid life in this official, high-quality coloring book for fans of all ages. Pick up your pens, markers, or pencils and transport yourself across the galaxy as you color in familiar moments filled with Starfleet officers, Federation allies, alien species, and memorable scenes from decades of Star Trek. Whether your favorite ship’s crew includes Kirk, Spock, and Uhura, or Picard, Data, and Crusher—or doesn’t hail from the U.S.S. Enterprise at all—Trek fans from every era will delight in coloring in these iconic strange new worlds. A celebration of Star Trek’s search for new life and civilizations, this coloring book allows you to relax, live long, and prosper as you fill in 40 illustrations from every Star Trek film and television series. With stunning official artwork on thick, bleed-resistant paper that is perforated so that finished pages can be easily extracted, it would be highly illogical to leave this coloring book blank. 80 pages; Book Dimensions: 9.83 x 0.39 x 9.79 inches Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck

400 Questions to Test Your Knowledge: Trivia Cards

Trivia Card Game

By Robb Pearlman and Official Star Trek Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: August 18, 2026 Explore more than 60 years of Star Trek™! Test your knowledge with this officially licensed, franchise-spanning, 400 question-card game. How many nacelles does the U.S.S. Enterprise-D have? What conflict marks the start of the Federation-Klingon War? Where is Starfleet Headquarters located? As the most comprehensive Star Trek trivia game in the universe, Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck features these questions and many more. This deck has something for all Star Trek fans, covering every film and television show including the original series Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and beyond! With 200 cards offering 400 questions, this deck tests your knowledge over four categories: Technology

Characters

Events and Anomalies

Planets, Places, and Cultures Each card includes two questions—one easier, one harder—in varying formats, including Q&A, multiple choice, and true or false. The easy questions are worth one point, and the harder questions are worth two. If you answer the easier one correctly, you can proceed to the harder one. The included rules booklet also features instructions for several ways to play. Whether you’re gathering your crew to play in teams, engaging in a one-on-one trivia duel, or just playing by yourself, Star Trek: The Ultimate Trivia Deck is the surest way to find out if you’re a mere cadet or a seasoned fleet admiral. 200 pages; Product Dimensions: 5.58 x 3.22 x 3.69 inches Star Trek: Warped Phrases

A Highly Illogical Card Game

Card Game

By Robb Pearlman and Official Star Trek Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: October 6, 2026 Space. The final frontier… and the funniest frontier! Respond to prompts with the most hilarious answer in this 350-card party game inspired by the Star Trek™ universe. In Star Trek: Warped Phrases, a judge deals out a prompt card and each player must complete the phrase with an answer card. The more ridiculous, the better. Sample prompts include:

Who or what is responsible for compromising life support systems?

We are _____. Lower your shields and prepare to be boarded.

Your ticket out of the Klingon penal colony Rura Penthe: _____ Sample answers include:

Day drinking at Château Picard

Reversing the polarity

Yelling “Khaaaaaaaaaan!!!” at the top of your lungs

Hundreds of tribble-sized Gorn

One Gorn-sized tribble A judge picks the best answer, and the player who wins the most rounds will emerge victorious! Designed for endless replayability, this game includes 350 cards spanning 100 questions and 500 answers so that you can explore a universe’s worth of combinations. Plus, the game’s portable packaging means that you can bring it to your next party or aboard any five-year mission. With Star Trek: Warped Phrases, you’ll share a laugh with friends and family, celebrate the most enduring science-fiction universe of all time, and most importantly, ponder life’s truly profound questions, like “Duuuuude… what was in that hypospray?” 350 pages Visit the startrek.com/60 for more Star Trek 60 info, including details on a special Magic: The Gathering Star Trek set coming from Wizards of the Coast in November 2026, and much more. No comments yet. RSS feed for comments on this post. Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time. Topics: Books, Games, News Tags: Adult Coloring Book, Clarkson Potter, coloring book, Jeff Bond, Kyle Newman, Robb Pearlman, Star Trek, Star Trek 60, Ten Speed Press, Tie-ins, Trivia Previous Article Next Article « New Book Tie-Ins Coming For ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ »