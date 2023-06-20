space
2022 Stoker Awards: Kolchak: The Night Stalker 50th Anniversary Wins Best Graphic Novel
Empress Eve By Empress Eve   |  @   |   Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 at 12:17 pm

Kolchak: The Night Stalker 50th Anniversary graphic novel

[2022 Stoker Award-winner Kolchak: The Night Stalker 50th Anniversary. Cover by Colton Worley. Image courtesy of James Aquilone.]

Kolchak: The Night Stalker 50th Anniversary won the 2022 Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel this Saturday at StokerCon 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA.

The 188-page graphic novel contains 12 all-new contributions from the world of Kolchak: The Night Stalker, which began in 1972 as a TV movie starring Darren McGavin as the title monster-hunting reporter and went on to become a TV series earning cult status that famously inspired X-Files creator Chris Carter.

The anthology, which was conceived and edited by James Aquilone (Dead Jack) and published through Moonstone Books, was funded in January 2022 through a Kickstarter campaign that earned a staggering $110,000.

“Winning the Stoker was a dream come true,” Aquilone told Geeks of Doom soon after his win. “To be in the company of such past winners as Alan Moore and Neil Gaiman is a true honor.”

Stoker Awards James Aquilone Winner Kolchak

[2022 Stoker Awards: Winner: James Aquilone for Kolchak: The Night Stalker 50th Anniversary. Image courtesy of James Aquilone.]

Master storytellers such as Jonathan Maberry (V-Wars), Peter David (The Incredible Hulk), and Kim Newman (Anno Dracula), and more, contributed to the book, which contains stories featuring Kolchak adventures from the 1930s to the early 2000s. Richard Christian Matheson, the bestselling horror writer and son of Richard Matheson, who penned the original TV movie and its TV movie sequel The Night Strangler, provided the Introduction.

Writers include David Avallone, Jonathan Maberry, Peter David, R.C. Matheson, Kim Newman, Gabriel Hardman, Steve Niles, Rodney Barnes, Tim Waggoner, James Aquilone, Nancy A. Collins, and James Chambers. Introductions by R.C. Matheson & James Rice. Edited by James Aquilone.

Artists include Julius Ohta, Zac Atkinson, Marco Finnegan, J.K. Woodward, Paul McCaffrey, Szymon Kudranski, Jonathan Marks Barravecchia, Clara Meath, Colton Worley, Warwick Cadwell-Johnson, Jerry Ordway, and Tom Napolitano. Cover by Colton Worley.

Kolchak: The Night Stalker 50th Anniversary is available for purchase through Aquilone’s publishing company, Monstrous Books, in hardcover, paperback, and deluxe editions (and with variant covers).

Aquilone’s next anthology, Shakespeare Unleashed (Book 2 of the Unleashed Series that began with Monsters Unleashed), publishes on July 28, 2023, and it’s available now for pre-order in Hardcover, Paperback, and eBook.

Monstrous magazine

The Dead Jack writer also recently launched a new Kickstarter campaign for Dead Detectives Society, an anthology of 13 short stories, each accompanied by a full-page illustration by such artists as Zac Atkinson and J.K. Woodward. The campaign will also fund the launch of Monstrous, a digest-size pulp magazine featuring a mix of comics, prose stories, and articles. Both the anthology and magazine will release later this year, and there’s a week left to back the campaign.

Congrats to Aquilone and the entire Kolchak team, as well as all of the 2022 Stoker Award winners! For a full list of nominees and winners, visit locusmag.com.

Kickstarter Book Unboxing CLASSIC MONSTERS UNLEASHED Horror Universal Frankenstein Wolf Man Dracula

Topics: Awards, Books, News
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
