Video: ‘Stranger Things’ Times Square NYC Pop-Up Store

The Upside Down has infiltrated New York City in Times Square with Stranger Things: The Experience! This immersive shopping experience will satisfy the Hawkins drought we have all been feeling since the end of Season 3 of the Netflix series, Stranger Things. Opening weekend saw many visitors, who came to the pop-up to play games at the Palace Arcade, visit the Byers’ living room, go to the Hawkins Snow Ball, and put themselves at risk in the Russian lab. The details for these mini-sets were amazing, with all kinds of 80’s technology and memorabilia strewn about. There is a ridiculous amount of Stranger Things and Netflix merchandise for sale to satisfy all geeks and empty all wallets.

Check out our live video of the event and gallery of pics here below.

The store opened on Saturday, November 6, and fans of the series will remember that 11/6/83 is when Will Byers first disappeared and the mayhem began. Store staff said that the official closing date is January 6th, but may be extended if popularity demands it. Tickets are free and available on the Fever app or at the Fever website. If you don’t have your QR code ready, you’ll have to stand in line in a virtual queue. I had ours reserved and we waited only one minute to get in. The pop-up store is open Monday through Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm at 200 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036. There is another pop-up store in Los Angeles at the The Americana at Brand.

Photo Gallery

Video

