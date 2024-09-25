Fall 2024 Book Recommendations

Fall is here! It’s my favorite season and time for reading. There’s always great titles being released for the spooky season that are perfect for Halloween, as well as with other books, accessories, and more! Putting together this list of Fall reading recommendations is always so much fun because I get to find new titles to anticipate and also I can look back on what was released earlier in the year and catch up on anything I might have missed.

Below are some titles — with accompanying links to the print, ebooks, and audiobooks editions — that I personally am looking forward to this Fall, presented here in order of release date, starting with those releasing in September 2024. After this main list, I’ve included some titles that came out earlier this year that you might have missed that would be appropriate to read this Fall, along with those titles getting their paperback edition release this year. At the end, I included recommendations for themed Cookbooks, Crafts, Guides, Coloring Books, Sourcebooks, Card Sets, Journals, and Accessories that make for great fun as well.

Continue on to check out my Fall 2024 Book Recommendations…

FALL 2024 RELEASES

Wednesday: A Novelization of Season One

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Tehlor Kay Mejia

Publisher: Random House Books for Young Readers

Release Date: September 3, 2024

Return to the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy with Wednesday Addams in this delightfully dark novelization of season one of the hit show, Wednesday! Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ time as a student at Nevermore Academy. Follow along with her as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore Academy. Relive the excitement and intrigue in this amazing novelization of the phenomenal first season. Based on the characters created by Charles Addams. 368 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.81 x 1.13 x 8.56 inches

Reading age: ?14 – 17 years; Grade level: 9 – 12

The Haunting of Moscow House

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Olesya Salnikova

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: September 3, 2024

In this elegant gothic horror tale set in post-revolutionary Russia, two formerly aristocratic sisters race to uncover their family’s long-buried secrets in a house haunted by a past dangerous—and deadly—to remember. It is the summer of 1921, and a group of Bolsheviks have taken over Irina and Lili Goliteva’s ancestral home in Moscow, a stately mansion falling into disrepair and decay. The remaining members of their family are ordered to move into the cramped attic, while the officials take over an entire wing of grand rooms downstairs. The sisters understand it is the way of things and know they must forget their noble upbringing to make their way in this new Soviet Russia. But the house begins to whisper of a traumatic past not as dead as they thought. Eager to escape it and their unwelcome new landlords, Irina and Lili find jobs with the recently arrived American Relief Administration, meant to ease the post-revolutionary famine in Russia. For the sisters, the ARA provides much-needed food and employment, as well as a chance for sensible Irina to help those less fortunate and artistic Lili to express herself for a good cause. It might just lead them to love, too. But at home, the spirits of their deceased family awaken, desperate to impart what really happened to them during the Revolution. Soon one of the officials living in the house is found dead. Was his death caused by something supernatural, or by someone all too human? And are Irina and Lili and their family next? Only unearthing the frightening secrets of Moscow House will reveal all. But this means the sisters must dig deep into a past no one in Russia except the dead are allowed to remember. 284 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.23 x 1.18 x 9.3 inches

So Thirsty

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Rachel Harrison

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: September 10, 2024

A woman must learn to take life by the throat after a night out leads to irrevocable changes in this juicy, thrilling novel from the USA Today bestselling author of Such Sharp Teeth and Black Sheep. Sloane Parker is dreading her birthday. She doesn’t need a reminder she’s getting older, or that she’s feeling indifferent about her own life. Her husband surprises her with a birthday-weekend getaway—not with him, but with Sloane’s longtime best friend, troublemaker extraordinaire Naomi. Sloane anticipates a weekend of wine tastings and cozy robes and strategic avoidance of issues she’d rather not confront, like her husband’s repeated infidelity. But when they arrive at their rental cottage, it becomes clear Naomi has something else in mind. She wants Sloane to stop letting things happen to her, for Sloane to really live. So Naomi orchestrates a wild night out with a group of mysterious strangers, only for it to take a horrifying turn that changes Sloane’s and Naomi’s lives literally forever. The friends are forced to come to terms with some pretty eternal consequences in this bloody, seductive novel about how it’s never too late to find satisfaction, even though it might taste different than expected. Hardcover: 304 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.36 x 1.11 x 9.27 inches

Cult Following

The Extreme Sects That Capture Our Imaginations—and Take Over Our Lives

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By J. W. Ocker

Publisher: Quirk Books

Release Date: September 10, 2024

From the author of Cursed Objects and The United States of Cryptids, an eye-popping compendium of the 30 most infamous, audacious, and dangerous cults in history Have you ever wondered how ordinary people end up enmeshed in extreme cults? Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about history’s most notorious cults—and the psychology of the people who join them—is packed into this accessible, engaging volume. Walk in the footsteps of those who were lured into such sinister groups as: – Branch Davidians: This cult was waiting out the apocalypse when the FBI infamously raided their compound in Waco, Texas. – Los Narcosatánicos: This group of drug traffickers in 1980s Mexico committed human sacrifice and believed their leader had magic powers. – Breatharianism: Breatharians believe that humans can live on air alone, and their founder claimed to have gone without food for seventeen years. – NXIVM: This twenty-first-century cult attracted Hollywood actresses and engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, and racketeering under the guise of personal development seminars. – Heaven’s Gate: The Heaven’s Gate UFO cult ended in the suicide of thirty-nine members who believed they would ascent to a spaceship after death. In this fascinating collection, weird history expert J. W. Ocker sheds light on the terrifying attraction of cults, demonstrating the elasticity of belief, the desperateness of belonging, and the tragedy of trust. 272 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.49 x 0.98 x 8.29 inches

The Examiner: A Novel

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Janice Hallett

Publisher: Atria Books

Release Date: September 10, 2024

Told in emails, text messages, and essays, this innovative page-turner follows a group of students in an art master’s program that goes dangerously awry, from the internationally bestselling “new queen of crime” (Electric Literature) Janice Hallett. University professor Gela Nathaniel must make her new master’s program in multimedia art succeed. If it doesn’t, then Royal Hastings University will cut her funding and she’ll be out of the job she loves. The six students in this inaugural course will be key to that success…but how well has she selected the team? The students include a talented young sculptor who is determined to graduate with top grades, a former gallery owner with limited artistic skills, a single mother more interested in a paycheck than homework, a people pleaser who struggles with technology, a marketing executive suffering from burnout, and a successful artist who seems rather overqualified for the program. At the end of the academic year, when the examiner arrives to grade the students’ final project, he finds himself asking what happened. Because if someone in that course isn’t in mortal danger, then they are already dead. But who, and why? He wants us to read through the students’ coursework, texts, message boards, and final essays to see if we can find the answers. Only one thing is certain: nothing about this course has been left to chance, and each of these students has their own very different agenda. 480 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 1.1 x 9 inches

The Strange Tales of Oscar Zahn

Volume 1 Graphic Novel

Hardcover

By Tri Vuong

Publisher: Ten Speed Graphic

Release Date: September 10, 2024

Follow the misadventures of the world’s greatest paranormal investigator in this unearthly and heartwarming graphic novel, featuring extended artwork and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, from the creator of the popular webcomic The Strange Tales of Oscar Zahn. Oscar Zahn is just like any other paranormal investigator—he’s working hard to make the world a better place, one exorcism at a time. So what if he’s just a floating skull wearing a trench coat? He’s still got a heart of gold! In this first installment of the online webcomic sensation The Strange Tales of Oscar Zahn, join Oscar and his mysterious assistant Agnes as they embark on a terrifying yet heartwarming journey across ethereal realms, rescuing lost souls and solving creepy mysteries. Their travels take them across great distances and even through time, as Oscar sleuths out why the spirits he contends with are restless and malcontent. Yet the more mysteries he solves, the clearer it becomes that there’s a greater game afoot, one that involves Oscar’s own forgotten origin story. Readers will love this beautifully illustrated paranormal graphic novel from Tri Vuong, the beloved creator of Webtoon’s The Strange Tales of Oscar Zahn. This volume collects episodes 1–65 of the Webtoon comic The Strange Tales of Oscar Zahn. 240 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.29 x 0.99 x 9.29 inches

Exodus: The Archimedes Engine

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Peter F. Hamilton

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: September 17, 2024

Explore EXODUS, a new sci-fi action-adventure RPG coming soon from Archetype Entertainment featured in this epic novel from legendary author Peter F. Hamilton. Forty thousand years ago, humanity fled a dying Earth. Traveling in massive arkships, these brave pioneers spread out across the galaxy to find a new home. After traveling thousands of light-years, one fleet of arkships arrived at Centauri, a dense cluster of stars with a vast array of potentially habitable planets. The survivors of Earth signaled to the remaining arkships that humanity had finally found its new home among the stars. Thousands of years later, the Centauri Cluster has flourished. The original settlers have evolved into advanced beings known as Celestials and divided themselves into powerful Dominions. One of the most influential is that of the Crown Celestials, an alliance of five great houses that controls vast areas of Centauri. As arkships continue to arrive, the remaining humans and their descendants must fight for survival against overwhelming odds or be forced into serving the Crown Dominion. Among those yearning for a better life is Finn, for whom Earth is not a memory but merely a footnote from humanity’s ancient history. Born on one of the Crown Dominion worlds, Finn has known nothing but the repressive rule of the Celestials, though he dreams of the possibility of boundless space beyond his home. When another arkship from Earth, previously thought lost, unexpectedly arrives, Finn sees his chance to embrace a greater destiny and become a Traveler—one of a group of brave heroes dedicated to ensuring humanity’s future by journeying into the vast unknown of distant space. Hardcover: 928 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.44 x 1.75 x 9.44 inches

The Hitchcock Hotel

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Stephanie Wrobel

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: September 24, 2024

A Hitchcock fanatic with an agenda invites old friends for a weekend stay at his secluded themed hotel in this fiendishly clever, suspenseful new novel from the international bestselling author of Darling Rose Gold. Alfred Smettle is not your average Hitchcock fan. He is the founder, owner, and manager of The Hitchcock Hotel, a sprawling Victorian house in the White Mountains dedicated to the Master of Suspense. There, Alfred offers his guests round-the-clock film screenings, movie props and memorabilia in every room, plus an aviary with fifty crows. To celebrate the hotel’s first anniversary, he invites his former best friends from his college Film Club for a reunion. He hasn’t spoken to any of them in sixteen years, not after what happened. But who better than them to appreciate Alfred’s creation? And to help him finish it. After all, no Hitchcock set is complete without a body. Hardcover: 352 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.1 x 1.4 x 9.1 inches

Final Cut

Hardcover (Graphic Novel)

By Charles Burns

Publisher: Pantheon

Release Date: September 24, 2024

The beloved and award-winning author of BLACK HOLE’s haunting and visually arresting story of an artist’s obsessions, and the value and cost of pushing the boundaries of creativity As a child, Brian and his friend Jimmy would make sci-fi films in their yards, convincing their friends to star as victims of grisly murders, smearing lipstick on the “bodies” to simulate blood. Now a talented artist and aspiring filmmaker, Brian, along with Jimmy, Jimmy’s friend Tina, and Laurie—his reluctant muse—sets off to a remote cabin in the woods with an old 8 millimeter camera to make a true sci-fi horror movie, an homage to Brian’s favorite movie: Invasion of the Body Snatchers. But as Brian’s affections for Laurie go seemingly unreciprocated, Brian writes and draws himself into a fantasy where she is the girl of his dreams, his damsel in distress, and his savior wrapped into one. Rife with references to classic sci-fi and horror movies and filled with panels of stunning depictions of nature, film and the surreal, Burns blurs the line between Brian’s dreams and reality, imagination and perception. A master of the form at his finest, Final Cut is an astonishing look at what it means to truly express oneself through art. 224 pages; Book Dimensions: 8.65 x 1.05 x 11.44 inches

The Book of Witching

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By C. J. Cook

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: October 8, 2024

A mother must fight for her daughter’s life in this fierce and haunting tale of witchcraft and revenge from the author of A Haunting in the Arctic. Clem gets a call that is every mother’s worst nightmare. Her nineteen-year-old daughter Erin is unconscious in the hospital after a hiking trip with her friends on the remote Orkney Islands that met a horrifying end, leaving her boyfriend dead and her best friend missing. When Erin wakes, she doesn’t recognize her mother. And she doesn’t answer to her name, but insists she is someone named Nyx. Clem travels the site of her daughter’s accident, determined to find out what happened to her. The answer may lie in a dark secret in the history of the Orkneys: a woman wrongly accused of witchcraft and murder four centuries ago. Clem begins to wonder if Erin’s strange behavior is a symptom of a broken mind, or the effects of an ancient curse? 384 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.2 x 1 x 8 inches

Batman: Resurrection

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By John Jackson Miller

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: October 15, 2024

After The Joker’s death, Batman and Gotham City face a mysterious new threat in this direct sequel to Tim Burton’s iconic Batman. The Joker is dead, but not forgotten. Gotham City is saved, but it is still not safe. By night, its new symbol of hope, Batman, continues his fight to protect the innocent and the powerless. By day, his alter ego, Bruce Wayne, wonders whether there may someday be a future beyond skulking the city’s rooftops or the cavernous halls of his stately manor alongside the ever-dutiful Alfred Pennyworth. But even after death, the Clown Prince of Crime’s imprint can be seen in more than just the pavement. Remnants from The Joker’s gang are leading wannabes fascinated by his bizarre mystique on a campaign of arson that threatens the city—even as it serves greedy opportunists, including millionaire Max Shreck. And survivors of exposure to The Joker’s chemical weapon Smylex continue to crowd Gotham City’s main hospital. To quell the chaos, Batman needs more than his cape and his well-stocked Utility Belt. Bruce Wayne is forced into action, prompting a partnership with a charismatic scientist to help solve the health crisis. But as he works in both the shadows and the light, Bruce finds himself drawn deeper into Gotham City’s turmoil than ever before, fueling his obsession to save the city—an obsession that has already driven a wedge between him and Vicki Vale. The loyal Alfred, who had hoped Bruce’s efforts as Batman could help him find closure, finds the opposite happening. Nightmares begin to prompt Bruce to ask new questions about the climactic events in the cathedral, and investigations by Commissioner Gordon and reporter Alexander Knox into the arsons only amplify his concerns. Having told the people of Gotham City that they’d earned a rest from crime, Batman finds the forces of evil growing ever more organized—and orchestrated—by a sinister hand behind the scenes. The World’s Greatest Detective must solve the greatest mystery of all: Could The Joker have somehow survived? And could he still have the last laugh against the people of Gotham City? 432 pages: Book Dimensions: 6.25 x 1.36 x 9.27 inches

PAPERBACK EDITION RELEASES 2024

How to Sell a Haunted House

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Grady Hendrix

Publisher: Berkley

Paperback Release Date: January 2, 2024

New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix takes on the haunted house in a thrilling new novel that explores the way your past—and your family—can haunt you like nothing else. When Louise finds out her parents have died, she dreads going home. She doesn’t want to leave her daughter with her ex and fly to Charleston. She doesn’t want to deal with her family home, stuffed to the rafters with the remnants of her father’s academic career and her mother’s lifelong obsession with puppets and dolls. She doesn’t want to learn how to live without the two people who knew and loved her best in the world. Most of all, she doesn’t want to deal with her brother, Mark, who never left their hometown, gets fired from one job after another, and resents her success. Unfortunately, she’ll need his help to get the house ready for sale because it’ll take more than some new paint on the walls and clearing out a lifetime of memories to get this place on the market. But some houses don’t want to be sold, and their home has other plans for both of them… 448 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.45 x 0.98 x 8.18 inches

A Haunting in the Arctic

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By C. J. Cook

Publisher: Berkley

Paperback Release Date: February 27, 2024

A deserted shipwreck off the coast of Iceland holds terrors and dark secrets in this chilling horror novel from the author of The Lighthouse Witches. The year is 1901, and Nicky is attacked, then wakes on board the Ormen, a whaling ship embarked on what could be its last voyage. With land still weeks away, it’s just her, the freezing ocean, and the crew – and they’re all owed something only she can give them… Now, over one hundred years later, the wreck of the Ormen has washed up on the forbidding, remote coast of Iceland. It’s scheduled to be destroyed, but explorer Dominique feels an inexplicable pull to document its last days, even though those who have ventured onto the wreck before her have met uncanny ends. Onboard the boat, Dominique will uncover a dark past riddled with lies, cruelty, and murder—and her discovery will change everything. Because she’ll soon realize she’s not alone. Something has walked the floors of the Ormen for almost a century. Something that craves revenge. 384 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.12 x 0.87 x 7.87 inches

What Kind of Mother

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Clay McLeod Chapman

Publisher: Quirk Books

Paperback Release Date: June 4, 2024

A New York Times Book Review Best Horror of 2023 selection. After striking out on her own as a teen mom, Madi Price is forced to return to her hometown of Brandywine, Virginia, with her seventeen-year-old daughter. With nothing to her name, she scrapes together a living as a palm reader at the local farmers market. It’s there that she connects with old high school flame Henry McCabe, now a reclusive local fisherman whose infant son, Skyler, went missing five years ago. Everyone in town is sure Skyler is dead, but when Madi reads Henry’s palm, she’s haunted by strange and disturbing visions that suggest otherwise. As she follows the thread of these visions, Madi discovers a terrifying nightmare waiting at the center of the labyrinth—and it’s coming for everyone she holds dear. Combining supernatural horror with domestic suspense into a visceral exploration of parental grief, What Kind of Mother cements Clay McLeod Chapman’s reputation as a “star” (Vulture) and “the twenty-first century’s Richard Matheson” (Richard Chizmar, Chasing the Boogeyman.) The paperback edition includes a sneak peek from Clay McLeod Chapman’s next horror novel, Wake Up and Open Your Eyes. 304 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.23 x 0.84 x 7.98 inches

Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Caitlin Schneiderhan

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Paperback Release Date: July 30, 2024

Two years before the events of Stranger Things: Season 4, Eddie Munson—Hellfire Club leader, metalhead, and Hawkins outcast—has one shot to make it big. Hawkins, Indiana: For most, it’s simply another idyllic, manicured all-American town. But for Eddie Munson, it’s like living in a perpetual Tomb of Horrors. Luckily, he has only a few more months to survive at Hawkins High. And what is senior year, really, but killing time between Dungeons & Dragons sessions with the Hellfire Club and gigs with his band, Corroded Coffin? At the worst dive bar in town, Eddie meets Paige, someone who has pulled off a freaking miracle. She escaped Hawkins and built a wickedly cool life for herself working for a record producer in Los Angeles. Not only is she the definition of a badass—with killer taste in music—but she might also be the only person who actually appreciates Eddie as the bard he is instead of as the devil incarnate. But the best thing? She’s offering him a chance to make something of himself, and all he needs to do is get her a demo tape of Corroded Coffin’s best songs. Just one problem: Recording costs money. Money Eddie doesn’t have. But he’s willing to do whatever it takes, even if that means relying on his dad. Al Munson has just stumbled back into Eddie’s life with another dubious scheme up his sleeve, and yet Eddie knows this is his only option to make enough dough in enough time. It’s a risk, but if it pays off he will finally have a one-way ticket out of Hawkins. Eddie can feel it: 1984 is going to be his year. Paperbac: 288 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.48 x 0.6 x 8.21 inches

The Legend of Drizzt: The Dark Eft Trilogy

Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt Books 1-3

Book 1: Homeland | Book 2: Exile | Book 3: Sojourn

By R. A. Salvatore

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Paperback Release Date: May 21, 2024

Discover the origin story of one of Dungeons & Dragons’ greatest heroes, drow ranger Drizzt Do’Urden, in the thrilling first adventure in The Dark Elf Trilogy. Trade paperback editions with new cover art. As the third son of Mother Malice and weaponmaster Zaknafein, Drizzt Do’Urden must be sacrificed to Lolth, the evil Spider Queen, per the tradition of their matriarchal drow society. But the unexpected death of his older brother spares young Drizzt—though he is still at the mercy of his abusive sisters. As Drizzt grows older and proves himself to be a formidable warrior at Melee-Magthere Academy, he realizes that his idea of good and evil does not match that of his fellow drow, who show only cruelty to the other creatures of the Underdark. Can Drizzt stay true to himself in a such an unforgiving, unprincipled world? Paperback: 352 pages; Book Dimensions : 5.46 x 0.73 x 8.24 inches

Holly

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Stephen King

Publisher: Scribner

Paperback Release Date: September 3, 2024

Holly Gibney, one of Stephen King’s most compelling and ingeniously resourceful characters, returns in this thrilling novel to solve the gruesome truth behind multiple disappearances in a midwestern town. “Sometimes the universe throws you a rope.” —BILL HODGES Stephen King’s Holly marks the triumphant return of beloved King character Holly Gibney. Readers have witnessed Holly’s gradual transformation from a shy (but also brave and ethical) recluse in Mr. Mercedes to Bill Hodges’s partner in Finders Keepers to a full-fledged, smart, and occasionally tough private detective in The Outsider. In King’s new novel, Holly is on her own, and up against a pair of unimaginably depraved and brilliantly disguised adversaries. When Penny Dahl calls the Finders Keepers detective agency hoping for help locating her missing daughter, Holly is reluctant to accept the case. Her partner, Pete, has Covid. Her (very complicated) mother has just died. And Holly is meant to be on leave. But something in Penny Dahl’s desperate voice makes it impossible for Holly to turn her down. Mere blocks from where Bonnie Dahl disappeared live Professors Rodney and Emily Harris. They are the picture of bourgeois respectability: married octogenarians, devoted to each other, and semi-retired lifelong academics. But they are harboring an unholy secret in the basement of their well-kept, book-lined home, one that may be related to Bonnie’s disappearance. And it will prove nearly impossible to discover what they are up to: they are savvy, they are patient, and they are ruthless. Holly must summon all her formidable talents to outthink and outmaneuver the shockingly twisted professors in this chilling new masterwork from Stephen King. “I could never let Holly Gibney go. She was supposed to be a walk-on character in Mr. Mercedes and she just kind of stole the book and stole my heart. Holly is all her.” —STEPHEN KING Paperback: 480 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.5 x 1.2 x 8.38 inches

The Olympian Affair

Book 2: The Cinder Spires

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Jim Butcher

Publisher: Ace Books

Release Date: October 1, 2024

The fate of the Cinder Spires may be decided by crossed swords in the next exhilarating fantasy adventure from the author of the Dresden Files, in this New York Times bestselling series of noble families, swordplay, and airships. For centuries the Cinder Spires have safeguarded humanity, rising far above the deadly surface world. Within their halls, aristocratic houses rule, developing scientific marvels and building fleets of airships for defense and trade. Now, the Spires hover on the brink of open war. Everyone knows it’s coming. The guns of the great airship fleets that control the skies between the last bastions of humanity will soon speak in anger, and Spire Albion stands alone against the overwhelming might of Spire Aurora’s Armada and its new secret weapon–one capable of destroying the populations of entire Spires. A trading summit at Spire Olympia provides an opportunity for the Spirearch, Lord Albion, to secure alliances that will shape the outcomes of the war, and to that end he dispatches privateer Captain Francis Madison Grimm and the crew of the AMS Predator to bolster the Spirearch’s diplomatic agents. It will take daring, skill, and no small amount of showmanship to convince the world to stand with Spire Albion–assuming that it is not already too late. Paperback: 624 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.2 x 1.28 x 7.98 inches

The Valkyrie

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Kate Heartfield

Publisher: Harper Voyager

Paperback Release Date: October 22, 2024

*The Embroidered Book shortlisted for the Aurora Award for Best Novel* From SUNDAY TIMES bestselling author Kate Heartfield comes a glorious, lyrical retelling of one of Norse mythology’s greatest epics Brynhild is a Valkyrie: shieldmaiden of the Allfather, chooser of the slain. But now she too has fallen, flightless in her exile. Gudrun is a princess of Burgundy, a daughter of the Rhine, a prize for an invading king – a king whose brother Attila has other plans, and a dragon to call upon. And in the songs to be sung, there is another hero: Sigurd, a warrior with a sword sharper than the new moon. As the legends tell, these names are destined to be lovers, fated as enemies. But here on Midgard, legends can be lies… For not all heroes are heroic, nor all monsters monstrous. And a shieldmaiden may yet find that love is the greatest weapon of all. 320 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.08 x 0.87 x 7.8 inches

The Mantis

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Kotaro Isaka

Publisher: Overlook Press

Paperback Release Date: November 12, 2024

From the internationally bestselling author of Bullet Train and Three Assassins, a propulsive thriller set in Tokyo’s criminal underworld about the intrigue and tensions a family man faces as he tries to hide his secret life as a hitman. Kabuto is a highly skilled assassin eager to escape his dangerous profession and the hold his handler, the sinister Doctor, has over him. The Doctor, a real physician who hands over Kabuto’s targets as “prescriptions” in his regular appointments with him, doesn’t want to lose Kabuto as a profitable asset, but he agrees to let him pay his way out of his employment with a few last jobs. But the most lucrative jobs involve taking out other professional assassins, and Kabuto’s final assignment puts him and his family—who have no idea about his double life—in danger. The third book in a loose trilogy set in Kotaro Isaka’s imagined Tokyo criminal underworld, The Mantis features all the hallmarks of his work that readers have come to crave—assassins with quirky codenames and modi operandi, page-turning action sequences, madcap energy, and razor-sharp humor—making the novel a frenetic, unputdownable read that hurtles readers toward a thrilling climax. 256 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.5 x 1.2 x 8.25 inches

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT… SOME BOOKS RELEASED EARLIER IN 2024.

The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels: A Novel

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Janice Hallett

Publisher: Atria Books

Release Date: January 23, 2024

A whip-smart and “fast-paced mystery” (The Daily Telegraph, London) from the internationally bestselling author of The Twyford Code and The Appeal about a true crime journalist who revives a long-buried case about a cult—and finds herself too close to the story. Everyone knows the story of the Alperton Angels: the cult who brainwashed a teenage girl into believing her baby was the anti-Christ. When the girl came to her senses and called the police, the Angels committed suicide and mother and baby disappeared. Now, true crime author Amanda Bailey is looking to revive her career by writing a book on the case. The Alperton baby has turned eighteen; finding them will be the scoop of the year. But rival author Oliver Menzies is just as smart, better connected, and also on the baby’s trail. As Amanda and Oliver are forced to collaborate, they realize that the truth about the Angels is much darker and stranger than they’d ever imagined, and in pursuit of the story they risk becoming part of it. 432 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 1.3 x 9 inches

Zodiac: A Graphic Memoir

Hardcover (Graphic Novel) | Paperback | Kindle Edition

By Ai Weiwei (Author), Elettra Stamboulis Gianluca Costantini (Illustrator)

Publisher: Ten Speed Graphic

Release Date: January 30, 2024

NATIONAL BESTSELLER • In this beautifully illustrated and deeply philosophical graphic memoir, legendary artist Ai Weiwei explores the connection between artistic expression and intellectual freedom through the lens of the Chinese zodiac. As a child living in exile during the Cultural Revolution, Ai Weiwei often found himself with nothing to read but government-approved comic books. Although they were restricted by the confines of political propaganda, Ai Weiwei was struck by the artists’ ability to express their thoughts on art and humanity through graphic storytelling. Now, decades later, Ai Weiwei and Italian comic artist Gianluca Costantini present Zodiac, Ai Weiwei’s first graphic memoir. Inspired by the twelve signs of the Chinese zodiac and their associated human characteristics, Ai Weiwei masterfully interweaves ancient Chinese folklore with stories of his life, family, and career. The narrative shifts back and forth through the years—at once in the past, present, and future—mirroring memory and our relationship to time. As readers delve deeper into the beautifully illustrated pages of Zodiac, they will find not only a personal history of Ai Weiwei and an examination of the sociopolitical climate in which he makes his art, but a philosophical exploration of what it means to find oneself through art and freedom of expression. Contemplative and political, Zodiac will inspire readers to return again and again to Ai Weiwei’s musings on the relationship between art, time, and our shared humanity. 176 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.32 x 0.8 x 10.3 inches

Three Kinds of Lucky

Book 1: The Shadow Age

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Kim Harrison

Publisher: Ace Books

Release Date: March 5, 2024

Luck is its own kind of magic, in this first book in an electrifying new contemporary fantasy series from the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling Hollows novels.

Petra Grady has known since adolescence that she has no talent for magic—and that’s never going to change. But as a sweeper first-class, she’s parlayed her rare ability to handle dross—the damaging, magical waste generated by her more talented kin’s spellwork—into a decent life working at the mages’ university.

Except Grady’s relatively predictable life is about to be upended. When the oblivious, sexy, and oh-so-out-of-reach Benedict Strom needs someone with her abilities for a research project studying dross and how to render it harmless, she’s stuck working on his team—whether she wants to or not.

Only Benedict doesn’t understand the characteristics of dross like Grady does. After an unthinkable accident, she and Benedict are forced to go on the run to seek out the one person who might be able to help: an outcast exiled ten years ago for the crime of using dross to cast spells. Now Grady must decide whether to stick with the magical status quo or embrace her own hidden talents . . . and risk shattering their entire world.

464 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.2 x 1.4 x 9.2 inches

Greatest Hits

(Herald Classics)

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Harlan Ellison

Publisher: Union Square & Co.

Release Date: March 26, 2024

A collection of award-winning short stories, including the viral “I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream” by Harlan Ellison, an eight-time Hugo Award winner, five-time Bram Stoker Award winner, and four-time Nebula Award winner. As one of the great writers of speculative fiction of the twentieth century, Harlan Ellison shaped the science fiction, fantasy, and horror genres. This inventive and provocative collection of his best-known and most-acclaimed stories is a perfect treasury for old Ellison fans as well as readers discovering this zany, polyphonic writer for the first time. Featuring these stories and many more:

“‘Repent, Harlequin,’ Said the Ticktockman” — Hugo Award winner

“I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream” — Bram Stoker Award winner

“Mefisto in Onyx” — Bram Stoker Award winner

“Jeffty Is Five” — British Fantasy Award winner

“Shatterday” — Twilight Zone episode

“The Whimper of Whipped Dogs” — Edgar Allan Poe Award winner

“Paladin of the Lost Hour” — Hugo Award winner, Twilight Zone episode A must-read for sci-fi book lovers and fans of Ray Bradbury, Ursula K. Le Guin, and Isaac Asimov, this career-spanning compilation of classic short stories is also perfect for readers who enjoyed Dangerous Visions, A Boy and His Dog, or other Harlan Ellison books. 496 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.3 x 1.4 x 8.2 inches

The Unlikely Affair of the Crawling Razor

Hardcover

By Joe R. Lansdale

Publisher: Subterranean Press

Release date: April 1, 2024

Edgar Allan Poe’s great private investigator, Auguste Dupin, gets a make-over in this unusual adventure involving a bloody mystery dipped deep in the strange. A young woman comes to Dupin and his assistant for help concerning her increasingly obsessed brother; obsessed with the dark world that sets alongside our own, where strange creatures dwell and even stranger events occur. A world where our laws of physics are no longer applicable. A world with its own geometry of evil. It’s the place from which all our nightmares spring. And now that dimensional world, due to spells and sacrifices, is wide open into our own, releasing the deadliest denizen of the dark–The God of the Razor. It’s a case that will require all of Dupin’s knowledge and the highest courage from his faithful assistant, as they traverse the Parisian streets, as well as the famous Catacombs of skulls and bones, in search of answers. Full of twists and surprising revelations, steeped in cold blood and endless shadows, this one is an exciting mind-bender, as well as a magnificent adventure of action and deduction. 105 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.35 x 0.57 x 8.27 inches

The Z Word

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Lindsay King-Miller

Publisher: Quirk Books

Release Date: May 7, 2024

Packed with action, humor, sex, and big gay feelings, The Z Word is the queer zombie romp you didn’t know you needed. Chaotic bisexual Wendy is trying to find her place in the queer community of San Lazaro, Arizona, after a bad breakup—which is particularly difficult because her ex is hooking up with some of her friends. And when the people around them start turning into violent, terrifying mindless husks, well, that makes things harder. Especially since the infection seems to be spreading. Now, Wendy and her friends and frenemies—drag queen Logan, silver fox Beau, sword lesbian Aurelia and her wife Sam, mysterious pizza delivery stoner Sunshine, and, oh yeah, Wendy’s ex-girlfriend Leah—have to team up to stay alive, save Pride, and track the zombie outbreak to its shocking source. Hopefully without killing each other first. The Z Word is a propulsive, funny, emotional horror debut about a found family coming together to fight corporate greed, political corruption, gay drama, and zombies. 256 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.33 x 0.53 x 8 inches

Red Side Story

Book 2: Shades of Grey

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Jasper Fforde

Publisher: Soho Press

Release Date: May 7, 2024

The long-awaited follow-up to the New York Times bestselling Shades of Grey—in an EXCLUSIVE EDITION for North American readers, complete with a never-before-published short story “Fforde’s books are more than an ingenious idea. They are written with buoyant zest and are tautly plotted . . . and are embellished with the rich details of a Dickens or Pratchett.” —The Independent Welcome to Chromatacia, where life is strictly regulated by one’s limited color perception. Civilization has been rebuilt after an unspoken “Something that Happened” five hundred years before. Society is now color vision–segregated, everything dictated by an individual’s visual ability, and governed by the shadowy National Color in far-off Emerald City. Twenty-year-old Eddie Russett, a Red, is about to go on trial for a murder he didn’t commit, and he’s pretty certain to be sent on a one-way trip to the Green Room for execution by soporific color exposure. Meanwhile, he’s engaged in an illegal relationship with his co-defendant, a Green, the charismatic and unpredictable Jane Grey. Negotiating the narrow boundaries of the Rules within their society, they search for a loophole—some truth of their world that has been hidden from its hyper-policed citizens. New York Times bestselling author Jasper Fforde returns to his fan-favorite Shades of Grey series with this wildly anticipated, laugh-out-loud funny and darkly satirical adventure about two star-crossed lovers on a quest to survive—even if it means upending their entire society in the process. 480 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.36 x 1.5 x 9.27 inches

The House That Horror Built

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Christina Henry

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: May 14, 2024

A single mother working in the gothic mansion of a reclusive horror director stumbles upon terrifying secrets in the captivating new novel from the national bestselling author of Good Girls Don’t Die and Horseman. Harry Adams has always loved horror movies, so it’s not a total coincidence that she took the job cleaning house for movie director Javier Castillo. His forbidding graystone Chicago mansion, Bright Horses, is filled from top to bottom with terrifying props and costumes, as well as glittering awards from his career making films that thrilled audiences—until family tragedy and scandal forced him to vanish from the industry. Javier values discretion, and Harry has always tried to clean the house immaculately, keep her head down, and keep her job safe—she needs the money to support her son. But then she starts hearing noises from behind a locked door. Noises that sound remarkably like a human voice calling for help, even though Javier lives alone and never has visitors. Harry knows that not asking questions is a vital part of working for Javier, but she soon finds that the sinister house may be home to secrets she can’t ignore. 336 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.19 x 0.67 x 7.98 inches

You Like It Darker: Stories

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Stephen King

Publisher: Scribner

Release Date: May 21, 2024

From legendary storyteller and master of short fiction Stephen King comes an extraordinary new collection of twelve short stories, many never-before-published, and some of his best EVER. “You like it darker? Fine, so do I,” writes Stephen King in the afterword to this magnificent new collection of twelve stories that delve into the darker part of life—both metaphorical and literal. King has, for half a century, been a master of the form, and these stories, about fate, mortality, luck, and the folds in reality where anything can happen, are as rich and riveting as his novels, both weighty in theme and a huge pleasure to read. King writes to feel “the exhilaration of leaving ordinary day-to-day life behind,” and in You Like It Darker, readers will feel that exhilaration too, again and again. “Two Talented Bastids” explores the long-hidden secret of how the eponymous gentlemen got their skills. In “Danny Coughlin’s Bad Dream,” a brief and unprecedented psychic flash upends dozens of lives, Danny’s most catastrophically. In “Rattlesnakes,” a sequel to Cujo, a grieving widower travels to Florida for respite and instead receives an unexpected inheritance—with major strings attached. In “The Dreamers,” a taciturn Vietnam vet answers a job ad and learns that there are some corners of the universe best left unexplored. “The Answer Man” asks if prescience is good luck or bad and reminds us that a life marked by unbearable tragedy can still be meaningful. King’s ability to surprise, amaze, and bring us both terror and solace remains unsurpassed. Each of these stories holds its own thrills, joys, and mysteries; each feels iconic. You like it darker? You got it. 512 pages; Book Dimensions : 6.13 x 1.5 x 9.25 inches

Dungeons & Dragons: Spelljammer: Memory’s Wake

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Django Wexler

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: June 4, 2024

Set sail for the stars in this official Dungeons & Dragons novel set in the worlds of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space! In the colossal void of Shatterspace, besieged by bloodthirsty marauders and brimming with monstrous aberrations, the only constant is power: The deft will escape the slow. The clever will outwit the naïve. The strong will take from the weak. Axia wishes she could be grateful to have spent her life—or what little she remembers of it—on an asteroid so far from anything of interest that even the greediest spacers see fit to pass it by. Her days may not be as exciting as the swashbuckling stories of her favorite books or as dramatic as the pasts she’s imagined for herself, but they’re as safe as Shatterspace can manage. So why does something inside her long for the stars every time she sees a spacefaring spelljammer vessel? When Axia survives a sudden assassination attempt, she is cornered by Kori and Nia, a pair of pirates who offer her two options: flee with them to Wildspace, where they can keep her hidden among their crew, or die. It’s an easy choice with death at her doorstep. But even in the vastness of the Astral Sea, Axia quickly realizes that her new friends haven’t been entirely honest about their motivations. It turns out, Axia is the spitting image of Blacktongue, the long-disappeared captain of one of the deadliest pirate crews in Shatterspace. And Kori and Nia have a plan to claim the mysterious treasure that the pirate queen vanished while pursuing. To survive, Axia will have to fill Blacktongue’s bloodstained boots and embark on a more perilous and thrilling adventure than any she’s dared to dream. Hardcover: 272 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.32 x 0.95 x 9.54 inches

I Am Wednesday

Little Golden Book Series (Illustrated)

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Golden Books

Publisher: Golden Books

Release Date: July 2, 2024

Wednesday Addams stars in this delightfully ghoulish Little Golden Book based on the hit series Wednesday! Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ time as a student at Nevermore Academy. Featuring hauntingly beautiful illustrations, this Little Golden book is perfect for children ages 2 to 5 and Wednesday fans of all ages.

24 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.56 x 0.18 x 8 inches

Grade level: 9 – 12

The Drowning House

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Cherie Priest

Publisher: Poisoned Pen Press

Release Date: July 23, 2024

Houses fall into the Pacific Ocean all the time. Not one has ever come back. Until today. A violent storm washes a mysterious house onto a rural Pacific Northwest beach, stopping the heart of the only woman who knows what it means. Her grandson, Simon Culpepper, vanishes in the aftermath, leaving two of his childhood friends to comb the small, isolated island for answers?but decades have passed since Melissa and Leo were close, if they were ever close at all. Now they’ll have to put aside old rivalries and grudges if they want to find or save the man who brought them together in the first place?and on the way they’ll learn a great deal about the sinister house on the beach, the man who built it, and the evil he’s bringing back to Marrowstone Island. From award-winning author Cherie Priest comes a deeply haunting and atmospheric horror-thriller that explores the lengths we’ll go to protect those we love. Hardcover: 432 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.5 x 1.08 x 8.25 inches

DUNE: The Graphic Novel

Book 3: The Prophet

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Brian Herbert (Author), Kevin J. Anderson (Author), Frank Herbert (Author), Raúl Allén (Illustrator), Patricia Martín (Illustrator)

Publisher: Harry N. Abrams

Release Date: July 16, 2024

The highly anticipated graphic novel adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune comes to an epic conclusion in DUNE: The Graphic Novel, Book 3: The Prophet. Be transported to the Dune universe with this visual masterpiece that blends classic science fiction with contemporary comics storytelling. Brian Herbert, son of Frank Herbert, and New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson conclude their faithful adaptation of the novel Dune with Paul’s manifestation of his great and terrible purpose. The final battle for Arrakis is swiftly approaching. Paul Atriedes has accepted his role as the leader of the Fremen but knows his power over them teeters on the brink—they will either take back their planet or lead a jihad that will consume the entire cosmos. Lady Jessica has become a Reverend Mother and must balance her support of her son with the expectations of the Bene Gesserit Order. Meanwhile, Baron Harkonnen has continued to groom his cunning nephew, Feyd-Rautha, to rule the desert planet. All their destinies collide in an epic finale that will change Arrakis—and the universe—forever. 200 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.05 x 1.15 x 10.1 inches

The Bright Sword

A Novel of King Arthur

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Lev Grossman

Publisher: Viking Press

Release Date: July 16, 2024

The #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Magicians trilogy returns with a triumphant reimagining of the King Arthur legend for the new millennium. A gifted young knight named Collum arrives at Camelot to compete for a place at the Round Table, only to find that he’s too late. King Arthur died two weeks ago at the Battle of Camlann, and only a handful of the knights of the Round Table are left. The survivors aren’t the heroes of legend like Lancelot or Gawain. They’re the oddballs of the Round Table, like Sir Palomides, the Saracen Knight, and Sir Dagonet, Arthur’s fool, who was knighted as a joke. They’re joined by Nimue, who was Merlin’s apprentice until she turned on him and buried him under a hill. But it’s up to them to rebuild Camelot in a world that has lost its balance, even as God abandons Britain and the fairies and old gods return, led by Morgan le Fay. They must reclaim Excalibur and make this ruined world whole again—but first they’ll have to solve the mystery of why the lonely, brilliant King Arthur fell. The first major Arthurian epic of the new millennium, The Bright Sword is steeped in tradition, complete with duels and quests, battles and tournaments, magic swords and Fisher Kings. It’s also a story about imperfect men and women, full of strength and pain, trying to reforge a broken land in spite of being broken themselves. 688 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.48 x 2.06 x 9.55 inches

The Mirror of Beasts

Book 2: Silver in the Bone

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Alexandra Bracken

Publisher: Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers

Release Date: July 30, 2024

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • Alexandra Bracken is back with the electrifying sequel to SILVER IN THE BONE, in which fresh betrayal ignites ancient magic to wake the dead, and a cursed girl with no magic of her own must put the past to rest. With the dream of Avalon in ruins, Tamsin and her friends are all that stands in the way of Lord Death’s plans to unleash the horrors of Anwnn on the world of the living. As the Wild Hunt carves a bloody path across continents, Tamsin is mustering allies, tracking down powerful artifacts, and traversing into new otherlands in search of a way to stop him. Legend tells of a “Mirror of Beasts,” powerful enough to trap even Lord Death in its accursed glass, but the mirror is not all that it seems. Tamsin must confront her own darkest secrets if she hopes to tap the mirror’s strength to defeat her enemies. Arthurian legend bleeds into contemporary action, and scars of the past are torn open anew by a starcrossed love that refuses to go quietly. This riveting conclusion to the Silver in the Bone duology will hold you in its thrall until the very last page. 496 pages; Book Dimensions : 6.44 x 1.56 x 9.31 inches

Reading Age: 14 – 17 years; Grade Level: 9 – 12

The Unmothers

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Leslie J. Anderson

Publisher: Quirk Books

Release Date: August 6, 2024

In this raw and lyrical folk horror novel, a journalist sent to a small town begins to unravel a dark secret that the women of the town have been keeping for generations. Marshall is still trying to put the pieces together after the death of her husband. After she is involved in a terrible accident, her editor sends her to the small, backwards town of Raeford to investigate a clearly ridiculous rumor: that a horse has given birth to a healthy, human baby boy. When Marshall arrives in Raeford, she finds an insular town that is kinder to the horses they are famous for breeding than to their own people. But when two horribly mangled bodies are discovered in a field—one a horse, one a human—she realizes that there might be a real story here. As she’s pulled deeper into the town and its guarded people, her sense of reality is tipped on its head. Is she losing her grip? Or is this impossible story the key to a dark secret that has haunted the women of Raeford for generations? Unbearably tense and utterly gripping, this atmospheric tale of female rage, bodily autonomy, and generational trauma hails the arrival of a masterful storyteller. 320 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.28 x 0.83 x 7.99 inches

The Mercy of Gods

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By James S.A. Corey

Publisher: Orbit

Release Date: August 6, 2024

From the New York Times bestselling author of the Expanse comes a spectacular new space opera that sees humanity fighting for its survival in a war as old as the universe itself. How humanity came to the planet called Anjiin is lost in the fog of history, but that history is about to end. The Carryx – part empire, part hive – have waged wars of conquest for centuries, destroying or enslaving species across the galaxy. Now, they are facing a great and deathless enemy. The key to their survival may rest with the humans of Anjiin. Caught up in academic intrigue and affairs of the heart, Dafyd Alkhor is pleased just to be an assistant to a brilliant scientist and his celebrated research team. Then the Carryx ships descend, decimating the human population and taking the best and brightest of Anjiin society away to serve on the Carryx homeworld, and Dafyd is swept along with them. They are dropped in the middle of a struggle they barely understand, set in a competition against the other captive species with extinction as the price of failure. Only Dafyd and a handful of his companions see past the Darwinian contest to the deeper game that they must play to survive: learning to understand – and manipulate – the Carryx themselves. With a noble but suicidal human rebellion on one hand and strange and murderous enemies on the other, the team pays a terrible price to become the trusted servants of their new rulers. Dafyd Alkhor is a simple man swept up in events that are beyond his control and more vast than his imagination. He will become the champion of humanity and its betrayer, the most hated man in history and the guardian of his people. This is where his story begins. 432 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.31 x 1.35 x 9.51 inches

Dragons of Eternity

Dragonlance Destinies Volume 3

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: August 6, 2024

An intrepid woman and her friends have inadvertently altered the future of their world—now they must try to restore time in this thrilling conclusion to the New York Times bestselling Dragonlance series. When Destina Rosethorn and her companions were transported to a time centuries before their birth—to the days of the Third Dragon War—the Graygem of Gargath brought chaos to the battlefield and changed the course of history. Upon returning to the Inn of the Last Home, where their journey began, Destina’s party discovered a world completely changed. The forces of evil now hold sway over their land. The River of Time is rising, flowing inexorably toward the present day. Destina and her friends must make one last, desperate attempt to restore time’s river to its proper channel. If they do not succeed, the altered past will sweep over the present until no trace of their old world remains. 400 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.37 x 1.25 x 9.52 inches

Sightseeing With Aliens

Book 3: A Totally Factual Field Guide to the Supernatural

Paperback | Kindle

By Insha Fitzpatrick

Publisher: Quirk Books

Release Date: August 13, 2024

Discover everything about aliens in this funny and informative handbook packed with weird science, fascinating history, and plenty of trivia—perfect for curious and adventurous readers ages 8–12. Are aliens out there? What’s the deal with Area 51? Can outer space support human life? Blast off to space with Sightseeing with Aliens and discover: • Cool science and eye-opening history! Learn about the past, present, and future of space exploration.

• Strange accounts of alien encounters! Dig into the truth behind UFO sightings, crop circles, extraterrestrial events, and more.

• Hands-on activities to try at home! Create a time capsule and learn how to advocate for the environment. Engaging, offbeat, and educational, Sightseeing with Aliens is an illustrated exploration of the unknown and how it can shape our lives. The whole galaxy is out there—grab your guide, and let’s go! For more on the supernatural, check out Hanging with Vampires and Chilling with Ghosts! 128 pages; Book Dimensions : 6.06 x 0.38 x 7.98 inches

Reading age: 8 – 12 years

Grade level: 3 – 7

Lady Macbeth: A Novel

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Ava Reid

Publisher: Del Rey

Release Date: August 13, 2024

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • From #1 New York Times bestselling author Ava Reid comes a “masterful reimagining” (Publishers Weekly) of Lady Macbeth, Shakespeare’s most famous villainess, giving her a voice, a past, and a power that transforms the story men have written for her. “Lady Macbeth doesn’t retell Shakespeare so much as slice cleanly through it, revealing what was hidden beneath. I couldn’t look away.”—Alix E. Harrow, New York Times bestselling author of Starling House The Lady knows the stories: how her eyes induce madness in men. The Lady knows she will be wed to the Scottish brute, who does not leave his warrior ways behind when he comes to the marriage bed. The Lady knows his hostile, suspicious court will be a game of strategy, requiring all of her wiles and hidden witchcraft to survive. But the Lady does not know her husband has occult secrets of his own. She does not know that prophecy girds him like armor. She does not know that her magic is greater and more dangerous, and that it will threaten the order of the world. She does not know this yet. But she will. 320 pages; Book Dimensions : 5.7 x 1.04 x 8.5 inches

Marvel: What If . . . Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings?

Book 2: A Scarlet Witch & Spider-Man Story

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Seanan McGuire

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: August 27, 2024

Wanda and Peter Parker embrace great responsibility in the next adventure of an epic multiversal series that reimagines iconic Marvel origin stories. So many worlds, so little time. Infinite possibilities, creating infinite realities. Long have I watched death court the Scarlet Witch. But . . . what if Wanda didn’t have to suffer her grief alone? All Wanda has ever known is her friendly little neighborhood in Queens. As an infant, after her parents died, she was adopted into a family where her doting Aunt May and Uncle Ben would always be at the breakfast table. One that includes her idiot brother, Peter Parker, who thinks hiding a spider bite, joining a secret fight club, and becoming a super hero are somehow good ideas. When Wanda’s own powers emerge, blood, chaos, and suspicion follow in their wake. But as she learns to harness her power under the guidance of Doctor Strange, Peter is standing beside her in the Sanctum Sanctorum. And as they try to protect New York City, the Parker siblings learn that with great powers, there must also come great responsibilities—and greater losses. Reeling from tragedy, Wanda finds herself truly alone for the first time in her life. Peter is lost to his own grief, and so she must forge ahead on her own. But on her first solo outing, she runs into a mysterious speedster—a man named Pietro. And everything she has ever known shatters like glass. Faced with unbelievable truths, Wanda is forced to choose between the life she knows and the life she could have. 320 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.39 x 1.06 x 9.42 inches

COOKBOOKS, CRAFTS, GUIDES, AND SOURCEBOOKS & MORE! …

House of the Dragon: The Official Coloring Book

Book 2: The Targaryen Dynasty

Paperback

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: May 7, 2024

Step back into Westeros with this brand new coloring book featuring over 75 illustrations of your favorite scenes, characters, and show logos from the hit series House of the Dragon. Long before the Wall fell, the Targaryens reigned with fire and blood. From the conflict between Rhaenyra and Alicent to Daemon burning the Crabfeeder army, explore the reign of the Targaryen Empire in Westeros with the official House of the Dragon coloring book. Featuring over 75 original illustrations and thick paper, this coloring book offers you a way to relive the most dramatic moments from the hugely popular show. 80 pages; Book Dimensions: 10.01 x 0.45 x 9.96 inches

Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck

A 52-Card Deck and Guidebook: Oracle Cards

Cards

By Magic: The Gathering

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: May 21, 2024

From the extraordinary world of Magic: The Gathering comes a beautifully illustrated 52-card oracle deck and guidebook—featuring a pantheon of gods, iconic creatures, and mythical beings from the Greek-inspired plane of Theros. From the team behind The Dungeons & Dragons Tarot Deck comes this officially licensed oracle deck comprising 52 all-new illustrations that celebrate the characters, creatures, and lore of the world’s largest trading card game. Inspired by Theros, the plane where monsters prevail, mortals endure, and heroes ascend, this Magic: The Gathering-themed deck features exclusive art of Jace, the Planeswalker; Hythonia, the legendary gorgon; and well-known creatures such as the Pegasus, Chimera, Sirens, and more. With stunning illustrations, The Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck also features a guidebook that introduces readers to the practice of oracle cards, including instructions on how to use and interpret the cards and descriptions of each card image. Both denizens of Theros and practitioners of oracle cards hold belief as a powerful tool that we can use to create our reality, and with this deck you’ll be inspired to explore new realms of meaning. 52 pages; Dimensions: 5 x 2 x 6.4 inches

Düngeonmeister: The Deck of Many Drinks

The RPG Cocktail Recipe Deck with Powerful Effects!

Cards

By Jef Aldrich, Jon Taylor

Publisher: Adams Media

Release Date: May 28, 2024

Serve up tabletop-themed cocktails and matching effects for an adventurous add-on that gives any game night an extra dash of excitement with this cocktail twist on the infamous in-game item The Deck of Many Things. Stir up your RPG session—and your cocktail game—with this interactive deck of tabletop role-play-themed drinks with potent in-game effects. Düngeonmeister: The Deck of Many Drinks lets gamers add some excitement to their game with 50 RPG-inspired cocktails, each paired with a related effect compatible with 5E and other systems. Players can draw a card at random to let chance decide their fate, then look up the drink recipe in the included booklet to mix up the cocktail. The drink’s effect strikes the player’s character as soon as they start to imbibe. Drinks include:

-The tart and rejuvenating Healing Surge, which patches you up and gives you a second wind

-The citrusy Giant Bee with its accompanying in-game melee weapon

-The dark and smooth Turn Undead that actually (temporarily) turns you undead

-And more! Düngeonmeister: The Deck of Many Drinks adds a tasty new layer of adventure to your campaign. 50 pages; Dimensions: 4 x 1.2 x 6 inches

Wednesday: Official Coloring Book

Paperback

Publisher: Random House Books for Young Readers

Release Date: July 2, 2024

This terrifyingly terrific coloring book is based on the hit series Wednesday! Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ time as a student at Nevermore Academy. Featuring highly-detailed and hauntingly-beautiful black and white illustrations, this coloring book is the perfect way for teens and adult fans of Wednesday to get in touch with their dark side. Based on the Characters Created by Charles Addams. 80 pages; Dimensions: 10 x 0.36 x 10 inches

Reading age: 7 years and up; Grade level: 2 – 3

Dungeons & Dragons: Mimic Treasure Chest Notebook Set

Box Set

By Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: August 13, 2024

This officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons Mimic Treasure Chest Notebook Set includes five 4 x 6-inch blank notebooks in a keepsake clamshell box designed to look like the 5th-edition monster. Unleash your inner adventurer with this one-of-a-kind notebook set designed to look like a treasure chest that has been taken over by a mimic, one of the most terrifying creatures in Dungeons & Dragons. The box is illustrated and designed by Eric Belisle, the artist who illustrated the mimic featured in the fifth edition D&D Monster Manual. The clamshell box includes five notebooks, each with a unique monster on the cover and a dot, graph, or lined page design on the interior. The reusable box will hold your dice, pencils, pens, and other desk accessories. Perfect for jotting down character stats, sketching out maps, or taking notes during gameplay, this notebook set is a must-have for D&D players as well as RPG, sci-fi, fantasy, and horror lovers. 480 pages; Dimensions: 4.2 x 3.5 x 6.4 inches

Puncheons and Flagons

The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cocktail Book: A Cocktail and Mocktail Recipe Book

Hardcover | Kindle

By Andrew Wheeler

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: August 27, 2024

Complement any game night with 75 deliciously clever Dungeons & Dragons-themed cocktails and bar bites to sustain any group of players for any time of day. “This book is all around beautiful! The photos are gorgeous, the recipes are well written and easy to follow, plus the lore behind each item puts me directly into the D&D universe.”—Chef Mike Haracz, host of Heroes’ Feast Entertain fabulously while you adventure in your next D&D campaign! Puncheons & Flagons is a delightful and fun-filled cocktail and snacks book filled with fare that would be served up at your character’s favorite tavern, inn, or market along the Sword Coast. All seventy-five dishes, created by a professional recipe developer, are easy to prepare and provide everything you need for hosting and entertaining with D&D flair. Dishes are organized by in-world drinking establishment and by base ingredient with options for every occasion—especially game nights!—including: • Adventurous cocktails such as Necromancer and Hand of Vecna

• Batch cocktails such as Candlekeep Tea and Faerie Fire

• Nonalcoholic concoctions such as Mourning Cup and Baldurian Tonic

• Tasty morsels such as Luiric Rarebit and High Sun Florentines 192 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.29 x 0.91 x 9.28 inches

The Young Adventurer’s Collection Box Set 2

Dungeons & Dragons 4-Book Boxed Set: Beasts & Behemoths, Dragons & Treasures, Places & Portals, Artificers & Alchemy

Hardcover

By Jim Zub (Author), Stacy King (Author), Andrew Wheeler (Author)

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: September 24, 2024

Explore the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and discover your path to adventure with these illustrated, introductory guides for new adventurers. Immerse yourself in the fantastic magic and monsters of Dungeons & Dragons! This paperback collection introduces young fans to some of the exciting characters, locations, creatures, and magical elements useful for creating your own epic, adventure-filled D&D tales. Keep Beasts & Behemoths close at hand—this manual of monsters might save your life! This immersive bestiary introduces you to D&D’s most memorable monsters, from the smallest demiliches to the most dangerous rocs. No creature is more fascinating and terrifying to an adventurer than a dragon! Dragons & Treasures presents a one-of-a-kind course on the unique personalities, fabled treasures, and wondrous artifacts of the most legendary of creatures: dragons! Explore the geography, inhabitants, and legends of D&D realms with Places & Portals. Featuring fascinating lore, advice on wilderness survival, and the basics needed for any journey, this guide will help you traverse the worlds of D&D—and create your own! Discover wondrous enchanted items and curious constructs with Artificers & Alchemy. Learn about autonomous created creatures like the warforged, peculiar phenomena like eldritch storms, and sentient weapons like Snicker-Snack the Greatsword, as well as the artificers who make them. 448 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.94 x 1.62 x 8.57 inches

Reading age: 8 – 12 years; Grade level: 3 – 7

Heroes’ Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels

50 Cards for Conjuring Snacks, Libations, and Sweets (Dungeons & Dragons)

Cards

By Kyle Newman (Author), Jon Peterson (Author), Michael Witwer (Author), Sam Witwer (Author)

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: October 1, 2024

Sip and snack your way through the realms of Dungeons & Dragons with these 50 recipe cards from the New York Times bestselling authors of the Heroes’ Feast cookbooks. This oversize deck of 50 cards with photographs brings to life festive foods and drinks that span the vast multiverse of Dungeons & Dragons—culled from the menus of taverns and markets to the recipe books of halflings and night hags. Just pick a card, use it as a shopping list at the store, and then reference the photograph on the front while you follow the heroically simple steps on the back. You’ll find 10 new recipes and 25 photographs exclusive to this deck and a mix of noshes, cocktails, and desserts sure to satisfy the most mystical of cravings, including Underdark Forage Board, Halfling Tea Sandwiches, Exploding Cheese Puffs, Butternut Beer, and Figs Cakes. With coated cards to protecting against spills, The Deck of Many Morsels will help you with hosting your next campaign session, bringing goodies to game night, or trying new foods at home. 52 pages; Dimensions: 5.53 x 1.57 x 7.43 inches

Wednesday: The Official Nightshade Society Journal

A Journal for Writing, Drawing, Coloring, and More

Hardcover

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: October 1, 2024