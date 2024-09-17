Book Review: Dungeons & Dragons: 2024 Player’s Handbook

Dungeons & Dragons: Player’s Handbook 2024

Hardcover

D&D Accessory

Wizards Of The Coast

Release Date: September 17, 2024

Good day, fellow tabletop gaming enthusiasts! I am stunned by the fact that it has been 10 years since the original Dungeons & Dragons 5e Player’s Handbook dropped, it feels like it was just yesterday that we were beta-testing this version. So many books have been added to the 5e library that have added not just fun, but so much variety to the world’s best roleplaying game, Dungeons & Dragons. That said, things have definitively changed over the years since this newest edition was released to the public. But even starker are the differences we see over the decades, from those early and basic sets to the one that sits before me now: Dungeons & Dragons: Player’s Handbook 2024. I say all this to ensure that you understand that things change, but often we only see the differences, rather than the similarities. I’ve met gamers from all walks of life, some are open and ready to try new ideas put before them, whereas others feel the need to gatekeep and refuse to move forward. As with all things, we must adapt and change to survive. Wizards of the Coast recognizes this and tries their hardest to bring us new and inventive things to enhance our games. Does it always work? No. But refusing to try is tantamount to sacrilege when we are talking about a game that has morphed repeatedly for 50 years! So all I ask of you is that you approach this updated tome with an open mind, as you might be surprised how much you like it. For those who have not yet journeyed into other worlds created by your local DM, hello and know that all are welcome here. We always need new friends at the table to roll our clickety clacks.

This newest incarnation of the Player’s Handbook is all about streamlining game play. Time spent with your friends should be about fun and when something is over complicated, it can often take some of that enjoyment right out. We have all been responsible for slowing the game down at one time or another; I know I was a bit of a rules lawyer early on, but in the decades since, I actively encourage the parties to try new things, within reason of course. For instance, we had a DM in the 1980s who allowed one of our party to catch a small magical monster and place it in a bag so he could use it as a weapon against another creature that could only be hit by magical weapons. We must have spent two hours arguing over that before finally giving up and letting the game continue. Nonetheless, we got through that and learned a valuable lesson: trying something does not always mean guaranteed success, just as in real life. I have also found that spending quality time up front with character creation really settles a lot of the issues later on, so take your time and do not just fill in your character sheet but rather imagine who you are trying to be. I was, therefore, ecstatic to see that refinements were made, expansions enabled, and a small overhaul was done to engage the player in an easier-to-understand format for this new edition. We were all new once upon a time.

Roughly the first 30 pages are about how to play the game, such as using your dice for everything from ability checks to melee combat. After that, we take a short dive into interactions and exploration with a far more involved journey into the world of combat and how it all plays out in real-time, round by round. It is a simplistic breakdown of the normal order of operations from a game-running perspective. Everything after this initial introduction to the game is based around the character and fleshing it out, so to speak. Character sheets, languages, base skills, all of this included here in the second chapter including more information to ensure that multiclasses are handled correctly, something that has changed for the better over several iterations of the game.

The third chapter spans over a 100 pages and is dedicated to the 12 main classes and the nearly 50 sub-classes. This is where the world-building and character-building entwine, weaving a complicated story out of player choices and random tables allowing everyone to make something unique and personalized. This has been scaled back to allow for a more level-headed approach to the abilities and advancement of said characters, as some past classes were a bit overpowered and they essentially altered the flow and rhythm of the game. I liked the new presentation, though I must admit I have been guilty of building a powerhouse, but creating a fair and balanced system is paramount.

The section on origins and species is next and, truth be told, a bit disappointing in the lack of information. I get the need to simplify, but this is a huge part of who the character will be, giving a player a chance to either align or differentiate themselves from the average of their kin. Sure, there some basic tidbits here, but with only 3 varieties of elves, two types of gnomes, and a dwarf is a dwarf, there just does not seem to be the variety I expected to be expanded. But worry not, the ever-popular tiefling is still there alongside orcs, dragonborn, and many more. I just like variety and I always hold out hope that I can import a true svirfneblin as a character race. I mean the drow are listed, you know?

Chapter five is where the player gets to make some major additions to the player character in the form of feats. These feats are not necessarily aligned with the chosen class or species of the PC, but rather something that sets them apart and hopefully eventually is advantageous in the game. A common real-world example I use is going axe throwing. Now, I am not bad when sober, but as I get progressively less so, that skill set evaporates like rainwater in Texas. The difference here is with a buddy of mine who can be barely standing and should in no way have an edged weapon in his hand, but he can sink that axe dead on every time, be it a proficiency with this one style or just an innate ability, I can only guess. What I do know is if we have a zombie apocalypse or an uprising of other undead, he is on my short list of people to find. So, anyway, picking something to compliment your character is obviously going to go a long way to making it a role you really want to play.

The sixth chapter is all about equipment and if your DM is a stickler for encumbrance/weight, then be careful. Rations can get surprisingly heavy, as can other necessities, such as a scholar’s pack or even a waterskin. Included here are base prices and definitions for the new folks, making it easy to tally your overall carrying weight. I am always hesitant to buy splint or plate for this exact reason. Here is a question for the group: all of this is in the standard measurement system, are any of you using the metric system and finding this to be a difficulty? I had a friend from Sweden who said it gave him a little trouble from time to time. Moving on, there are entries for services, lodging, and much more in this chapter, so while it might seem like the least interesting section to me, others will find it quite useful; though I especially like the crafting section, I must admit.

The final chapter is all about spells and this is where a lot of work went in, creating more balanced impacts for some that were able to be utilized in more creative ways. I have to once again say I love the way 5e has shifted the spells and spellcasting to make it more uniform. I grew up on Basic and first edition Advanced Dungeons & Dragons where the spells were similar, but did not always overlap and often had very different results. And Bigby was freaking everywhere back then and yes, I know that name is still around. I still stand by my statement that the ease of use for spellcasters is far better now, though I wish there were more of the expanded spells from the other books in here.

There are also a few appendices at the end here. The first is around the multiverse and is an extremely high level overview of the planes, inner and outer. The second appendix is around stat blocks for creatures mentioned throughout this book, in most cases mundane animals, though a few of the more magical ones are here, too. And the final section is a rules glossary, defining a bunch of terms that might be new to some, including abbreviations used commonly. I find it worth mentioning that the player character term PC is not found on the abbreviation table. And, as with all other sourcebooks worth their weight in gold pieces, there is an index at the back.

As you may know, three new books are coming and this is the first of them. Expect to see the new Dungeon Master’s Guide later this year and the new Monster Manual early in 2025. If you have purchased or acquired every book until now, you may not feel inclined to pick this one up. A lot of what was added is from the Everything books and there are a few things that have been altered. But as the new releases drop, you’ll find yourself wanting this and the others that are coming soon. We are all looking for the best experience possible and if 5e is your jam, this is an improvement for all concerned. For newbies to the game, get this and do not give it a second thought. The evolution of the game is happening and I know I harped on it before, but change is inevitable. We must accept that more players will be interested if we make it easier to play and more inviting. Someone once got you into this amazing game and to paraphrase Mahatma Gandhi: Be the change you wish to see in the world. Have the best day you can, friends. Now, roll for initiative!