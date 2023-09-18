Fall 2023 Book Recommendations

Fall is almost upon us! This is my favorite season of the year in general, but also my favorite time for reading. There’s always a plethora of titles being released for the season, many of which are perfect for Halloween and even the Christmas Horror subgenre. I always have so much fun putting together my Fall reading recommendations not only because of all the new titles I’m anticipating, but also so I can look back on what was released earlier in the year and read anything I might have missed.

Below are some titles — with accompanying links to the print, ebooks, and audiobooks editions — that I personally am looking forward to this Fall, presented here in order of release date, starting with those releasing in September 2023. After this main list, I’ve included some titles that came out earlier this year that you might have missed that would be appropriate to read this Fall. At the end, I included recommendations for themed Cookbooks, Crafts, Guides, Coloring Books Sourcebooks, and Tarot Decks that would be great to dive into during the spooky season.

Holly

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Stephen King

Publisher: Scribner

Release Date: September 5, 2023

Holly Gibney, one of Stephen King’s most compelling and ingeniously resourceful characters, returns in this thrilling novel to solve the gruesome truth behind multiple disappearances in a midwestern town. “Sometimes the universe throws you a rope.” —BILL HODGES Stephen King’s Holly marks the triumphant return of beloved King character Holly Gibney. Readers have witnessed Holly’s gradual transformation from a shy (but also brave and ethical) recluse in Mr. Mercedes to Bill Hodges’s partner in Finders Keepers to a full-fledged, smart, and occasionally tough private detective in The Outsider. In King’s new novel, Holly is on her own, and up against a pair of unimaginably depraved and brilliantly disguised adversaries. When Penny Dahl calls the Finders Keepers detective agency hoping for help locating her missing daughter, Holly is reluctant to accept the case. Her partner, Pete, has Covid. Her (very complicated) mother has just died. And Holly is meant to be on leave. But something in Penny Dahl’s desperate voice makes it impossible for Holly to turn her down. Mere blocks from where Bonnie Dahl disappeared live Professors Rodney and Emily Harris. They are the picture of bourgeois respectability: married octogenarians, devoted to each other, and semi-retired lifelong academics. But they are harboring an unholy secret in the basement of their well-kept, book-lined home, one that may be related to Bonnie’s disappearance. And it will prove nearly impossible to discover what they are up to: they are savvy, they are patient, and they are ruthless. Holly must summon all her formidable talents to outthink and outmaneuver the shockingly twisted professors in this chilling new masterwork from Stephen King. “I could never let Holly Gibney go. She was supposed to be a walk-on character in Mr. Mercedes and she just kind of stole the book and stole my heart. Holly is all her.” —STEPHEN KING 464 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.13 x 1.7 x 9.25 inches

The September House

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Carissa Orlando

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: September 5, 2023

“Why run from a haunted house when you can stay and ignore the ghosts? Just when you thought you’d seen everything a haunted house novel could do, The September House comes along and delivers an eerie, darkly funny, and emotionally grounded book about the ghosts that haunt houses and marriages.”– Grady Hendrix, New York Times bestselling author of How to Sell a Haunted House A woman is determined to stay in her dream home even after it becomes a haunted nightmare in this compulsively readable, twisty, and layered debut novel. When Margaret and her husband Hal bought the large Victorian house on Hawthorn Street—for sale at a surprisingly reasonable price—they couldn’t believe they finally had a home of their own. Then they discovered the hauntings. Every September, the walls drip blood. The ghosts of former inhabitants appear, and all of them are terrified of something that lurks in the basement. Most people would flee. Margaret is not most people. Margaret is staying. It’s her house. But after four years Hal can’t take it anymore, and he leaves abruptly. Now, he’s not returning calls, and their daughter Katherine—who knows nothing about the hauntings—arrives, intent on looking for her missing father. To make things worse, September has just begun, and with every attempt Margaret and Katherine make at finding Hal, the hauntings grow more harrowing, because there are some secrets the house needs to keep. Hardcover: 352 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.23 x 1.2 x 9.29 inches

What Kind of Mother

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Clay McLeod Chapman

Publisher: Quirk Books

Release Date: September 12, 2023

“What Kind of Mother mixes Southern Gothic, a missing child story, and body horror into an entertaining brew sure to inform your nightmares.”—Paul Tremblay, author of The Cabin at the End of the World and A Head Full of Ghosts After striking out on her own as a teen mom, Madi Price is forced to return to her hometown of Brandywine, Virginia, with her seventeen-year-old daughter. With nothing to her name, she scrapes together a living as a palm reader at the local farmers market. It’s there that she connects with old high school flame Henry McCabe, now a reclusive local fisherman whose infant son, Skyler, went missing five years ago. Everyone in town is sure Skyler is dead, but when Madi reads Henry’s palm, she’s haunted by strange and disturbing visions that suggest otherwise. As she follows the thread of these visions, Madi discovers a terrifying nightmare waiting at the center of the labyrinth—and it’s coming for everyone she holds dear. Combining supernatural horror with domestic suspense into a visceral exploration of parental grief, What Kind of Mother cements Clay McLeod Chapman’s reputation as a “star” (Vulture) and “the twenty-first century’s Richard Matheson” (Richard Chizmar, Chasing the Boogeyman.) Hardcover: 304 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.27 x 1.07 x 9.31 inches

Little Eve

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Catriona Ward

Publisher: Tor Nightfire

Paperback Release Date: September 12, 2023

Winner of the Shirley Jackson Award for Best Novel • Winner of the British Fantasy Award for Best Horror Novel • A LibraryReads Hall of Fame Pick! From Catriona Ward, author of The Last House on Needless Street, comes a heart-pounding tale of faith and family, with a devastating twist “A great day is upon us. He is coming. The world will be washed away.” On the wind-battered isle of Altnaharra, off the wildest coast of Scotland, a clan prepares to bring about the end of the world and its imminent rebirth. The Adder is coming and one of their number will inherit its powers. They all want the honor, but young Eve is willing to do anything for the distinction. A reckoning beyond Eve’s imagination begins when Chief Inspector Black arrives to investigate a brutal murder and their sacred ceremony goes terribly wrong. And soon all the secrets of Altnaharra will be uncovered. Paperback: 304 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.2 x 0.85 x 10.65 inches

Black Sheep

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Rachel Harrison

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: September 19, 2023

A cynical twentysomething must confront her unconventional family’s dark secrets in this fiery, irreverent horror novel from the author of Such Sharp Teeth and Cackle. Nobody has a “normal” family, but Vesper Wright’s is truly…something else. Vesper left home at eighteen and never looked back—mostly because she was told that leaving the staunchly religious community she grew up in meant she couldn’t return. But then an envelope arrives on her doorstep. Inside is an invitation to the wedding of Vesper’s beloved cousin Rosie. It’s to be hosted at the family farm. Have they made an exception to the rule? It wouldn’t be the first time Vesper’s been given special treatment. Is the invite a sweet gesture? An olive branch? A trap? Doesn’t matter. Something inside her insists she go to the wedding. Even if it means returning to the toxic environment she escaped. Even if it means reuniting with her mother, Constance, a former horror film star and forever ice queen. When Vesper’s homecoming exhumes a terrifying secret, she’s forced to reckon with her family’s beliefs and her own crisis of faith in this deliciously sinister novel that explores the way family ties can bind us as we struggle to find our place in the world. Hardcover: 304 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.3 x 1.07 x 9.29 inches

Starter Villain

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By John Scalzi

Publisher: Tor Books

Release Date: September 19, 2023

Inheriting your uncle’s supervillain business is more complicated than you might think. Particularly when you discover who’s running the place. Charlie’s life is going nowhere fast. A divorced substitute teacher living with his cat in a house his siblings want to sell, all he wants is to open a pub downtown, if only the bank will approve his loan. Then his long-lost uncle Jake dies and leaves his supervillain business (complete with island volcano lair) to Charlie. But becoming a supervillain isn’t all giant laser death rays and lava pits. Jake had enemies, and now they’re coming after Charlie. His uncle might have been a stand-up, old-fashioned kind of villain, but these are the real thing: rich, soulless predators backed by multinational corporations and venture capital. It’s up to Charlie to win the war his uncle started against a league of supervillains. But with unionized dolphins, hyper-intelligent talking spy cats, and a terrifying henchperson at his side, going bad is starting to look pretty good. In a dog-eat-dog world…be a cat. 272 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.38 x 0.95 x 8.25 inches

Black River Orchard

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Chuck Wendig

Publisher: Del Rey

Release Date: September 26, 2023

A small town is transformed when seven strange trees begin bearing magical apples in this masterpiece of horror from the bestselling author of Wanderers and The Book of Accidents. “Chuck Wendig is one of my very favorite storytellers. Black River Orchard is a deep, dark, luscious tale that creeps up on you and doesn’t let go.”—Erin Morgenstern, author of The Night Circus It’s autumn in the town of Harrow, but something besides the season is changing there. Because in that town there is an orchard, and in that orchard, seven most unusual trees. And from those trees grows a new sort of apple: strange, beautiful, with skin so red it’s nearly black. Take a bite of one of these apples, and you will desire only to devour another. And another. You will become stronger. More vital. More yourself, you will believe. But then your appetite for the apples and their peculiar gifts will keep growing—and become darker. This is what happens when the townsfolk discover the secret of the orchard. Soon it seems that everyone is consumed by an obsession with the magic of the apples . . . and what’s the harm, if it is making them all happier, more confident, more powerful? Even if something else is buried in the orchard besides the seeds of these extraordinary trees: a bloody history whose roots reach back to the very origins of the town. But now the leaves are falling. The days grow darker. It’s harvest time, and the town will soon reap what it has sown. 640 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.38 x 1.5 x 9.5 inches

A Deadly Education

Book 1: The Scholomance

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Naomi Novik

Publisher: Del Rey

Release Date: September 29, 2023

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • From the author of Uprooted and Spinning Silver comes the first book of the Scholomance trilogy, the story of an unwilling dark sorceress who is destined to rewrite the rules of magic. FINALIST FOR THE LODESTAR AWARD • “The dark school of magic I’ve been waiting for.”—Katherine Arden, author of the Winternight Trilogy I decided that Orion Lake needed to die after the second time he saved my life. Everyone loves Orion Lake. Everyone else, that is. Far as I’m concerned, he can keep his flashy combat magic to himself. I’m not joining his pack of adoring fans. I don’t need help surviving the Scholomance, even if they do. Forget the hordes of monsters and cursed artifacts, I’m probably the most dangerous thing in the place. Just give me a chance and I’ll level mountains and kill untold millions, make myself the dark queen of the world. At least, that’s what the world expects. Most of the other students in here would be delighted if Orion killed me like one more evil thing that’s crawled out of the drains. Sometimes I think they want me to turn into the evil witch they assume I am. The school certainly does. But the Scholomance isn’t getting what it wants from me. And neither is Orion Lake. I may not be anyone’s idea of the shining hero, but I’m going to make it out of this place alive, and I’m not going to slaughter thousands to do it, either. Although I’m giving serious consideration to just one. With flawless mastery, Naomi Novik creates a school bursting with magic like you’ve never seen before, and a heroine for the ages—a character so sharply realized and so richly nuanced that she will live on in hearts and minds for generations to come. The magic of the Scholomance trilogy continues in The Last Graduate and The Golden Enclaves 336 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.74 x 1.18 x 8.53 inches

A Haunting on the Hill

Authorized follow-up to Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Elizabeth Hand

Publisher: Mulholland

Release Date: October 3, 2023

From award-winning author Elizabeth Hand comes the first-ever novel authorized to return to the world of Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House—a “scary and beautifully written” (Neil Gaiman) new story of isolation and longing perfect for our present time. Open the door . . . . Holly Sherwin has been a struggling playwright for years, but now, after receiving a grant to develop her play Witching Night, she may finally be close to her big break. All she needs is time and space to bring her vision to life. When she stumbles across Hill House on a weekend getaway upstate, she is immediately taken in by the mansion, nearly hidden outside a remote village. It’s enormous, old, and ever-so eerie—the perfect place to develop and rehearse her play. Despite her own hesitations, Holly’s girlfriend, Nisa, agrees to join Holly in renting the house for a month, and soon a troupe of actors, each with ghosts of their own, arrive. Yet as they settle in, the house’s peculiarities are made known: strange creatures stalk the grounds, disturbing sounds echo throughout the halls, and time itself seems to shift. All too soon, Holly and her friends find themselves at odds not just with one another, but with the house itself. It seems something has been waiting in Hill House all these years, and it no longer intends to walk alone . . . 336 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.4 x 1.13 x 9.55 inches

The Dead Take the A Train

Book 1: Carrion City

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Richard Kadrey, Cassandra Khaw

Publisher: Tor Nightfire

Release Date: October 3, 2023

Bestselling authors Cassandra Khaw and Richard Kadrey have teamed up to deliver a dark new story with magic, monsters, and mayhem, perfect for fans of Neil Gaiman and Joe Hill. Julie is a coked-up, burnt-out thirty-year-old whose only retirement plan is dying early. She’s been trying to establish herself in the NYC magic scene, and she’ll work the most gruesome gigs, exorcize the nastiest demons, and make deals with the cruelest gods to claw her way to the top. But nothing can prepare her for the toughest job yet: when her best friend, Sarah, shows up at her door in need of help. Keeping Sarah safe becomes top priority. Julie is desperate for a quick fix to break the dead-end grind and save her friend. But her power grab sets off a deadly chain of events that puts Sarah – and the entire world – directly in the path of annihilation. The first explosive adventure in the Carrion City Duology, The Dead Take the A Train fuses Cassandra Khaw’s cosmic horror and Richard Kadrey’s gritty fantasy into a full-throttle thrill ride straight into New York’s magical underbelly. 400 pages: Book Dimensions: 5.75 x 1.25 x 8.5 inches

Jane and the Final Mystery

Book 15: Being a Jane Austen Mysteries

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Stephanie Barron

Publisher: Soho Crime

Release Date: October 24, 2023

The final volume of the critically acclaimed mystery series featuring Jane Austen as amateur sleuth March 1817: As winter turns to spring, Jane Austen’s health is in slow decline, and threatens to cease progress on her latest manuscript. But when her nephew Edward brings chilling news of a death at his former school, Winchester College, not even her debilitating ailment can keep Jane from seeking out the truth. Arthur Prendergast, a senior pupil at the prestigious all-boys’ boarding school, has been found dead in a culvert near the schoolgrounds—and in the pocket of his drenched waistcoat is an incriminating note penned by the young William Heathcote, the son of Jane’s dear friend Elizabeth. Winchester College is a world unto itself, with its own language and rites of passage, cruel hazing and dangerous pranks. Can Jane clear William’s name before her illness gets the better of her? Over the course of fourteen previous novels in the critically acclaimed Being a Jane Austen Mystery series, Stephanie Barron has won the hearts of thousands of fans—crime fiction aficionados and Janeites alike—with her tricky plotting and breathtaking evocation of Austen’s voice. Now, she brings Jane’s final season—and final murder investigation—to brilliant, poignant life in this unforgettable conclusion. 312 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.85 x 1 x 8.56 inches

The Shards

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Bret Easton Ellis

Publisher: Knoft / Vintage

Paperback Release Date: October 24, 2023

NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLER • A novel of sensational literary and psychological suspense from the best-selling author of Less Than Zero and American Psycho that tracks a group of privileged high school friends in a vibrantly fictionalized 1980s Los Angeles as a serial killer strikes across the city “A thrilling page turner from Ellis, who revisits the world that made him a literary star with a stylish scary new story that doesn’t disappoint.” –Town & Country Bret Easton Ellis’s masterful new novel is a story about the end of innocence, and the perilous passage from adolescence into adulthood, set in a vibrantly fictionalized Los Angeles in 1981 as a serial killer begins targeting teenagers throughout the city. Seventeen-year-old Bret is a senior at the exclusive Buckley prep school when a new student arrives with a mysterious past. Robert Mallory is bright, handsome, charismatic, and shielding a secret from Bret and his friends even as he becomes a part of their tightly knit circle. Bret’s obsession with Mallory is equaled only by his increasingly unsettling preoccupation with the Trawler, a serial killer on the loose who seems to be drawing ever closer to Bret and his friends, taunting them—and Bret in particular—with grotesque threats and horrific, sharply local acts of violence. The coincidences are uncanny, but they are also filtered through the imagination of a teenager whose gifts for constructing narrative from the filaments of his own life are about to make him one of the most explosive literary sensations of his generation. Can he trust his friends—or his own mind—to make sense of the danger they appear to be in? Thwarted by the world and by his own innate desires, buffeted by unhealthy fixations, he spirals into paranoia and isolation as the relationship between the Trawler and Robert Mallory hurtles inexorably toward a collision. Set against the intensely vivid and nostalgic backdrop of pre-Less Than Zero L.A., The Shards is a mesmerizing fusing of fact and fiction, the real and the imagined, that brilliantly explores the emotional fabric of Bret’s life at seventeen—sex and jealousy, obsession and murderous rage. Gripping, sly, suspenseful, deeply haunting, and often darkly funny, The Shards is Ellis at his inimitable best. 608 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.19 x 0.97 x 8 inches (paperback); 6.4 x 1.6 x 9.5 inches (hardcover)

Princess of Dune

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson

Publisher: Tor Books

Release Date: October 3, 2023

Set two years before Dune: Princess of Dune is the never-before-told story of two key women in the life of Paul Muad’Dib?Princess Irulan, his wife in name only, and Paul’s true love, the Fremen Chani. Both women become central to Paul’s galaxy-spanning Imperial reign. Raised in the Imperial court and born to be a political bargaining chip, Irulan was sent at an early age to be trained as a Bene Gesserit Sister. As Princess Royal, she also learned important lessons from her father?the Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. Now of marriageable age, Princess Irulan sees the machinations of the many factions vying for power?the Bene Gesserit Sisterhood, the Spacing Guild, the Imperial throne, and a ruthless rebellion in the Imperial military. The young woman has a wise and independent streak and is determined to become much more than a pawn to be moved about on anyone’s gameboard. Meanwhile, on Arrakis, Chani?the daughter of Liet-Kynes, the Imperial Planetologist who serves under the harsh rule of House Harkonnen?is trained in the Fremen mystical ways by an ancient Reverend Mother. Brought up to believe in her father’s ecological dream of a green Arrakis, she follows Liet around to Imperial testing stations, surviving the many hazards of desert life. Chani soon learns the harsh cost of Fremen dreams and obligations under the oppressive boot heel of the long Harkonnen occupation. 400 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.5 x 1.25 x 9.5 inches

The Murder of Andrew Johnson

Book 3: The John Hay Mysteries

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Burt Solomon

Publisher: Tor Forge Books

Release Date: October 3, 2023

The next John Hay historical thriller from award-winning political journalist Burt Solomon, this time focused on one of America’s most controversial presidents: Andrew Johnson. Andrew Johnson was called The Great Commoner, appealing to the masses, loathing the establishment and anyone he deemed elitist. Once Johnson made an enemy, you became his enemy for life. He saw insults where none were intended and personal loyalty meant everything…and his devoted fans would follow him into the depths of Hell. He was also the first U.S. president to be impeached. Time however waits for no man and even the Famous (or Infamous) must leave this world eventually. But when a man has as many enemies as the Devil, what death could really be a natural one? From political opponents to most of his own family, the suspects are endless, and the truth not really wanted. John Hay, lawyer, sometimes governmental bureaucrat, and now journeyman investigative reporter, is set on finding that truth. And it may wind up killing him. 288 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.12 x 0.95 x 9.25 inches

The Bell in the Fog

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Lev AC Rosen

Publisher: Tor Forge Books

Release Date: October 10, 2023

The Bell in the Fog, a dazzling historical mystery by Lev AC Rosen, asks?once you have finally found a family, how far would you go to prove yourself to them? San Francisco, 1952. Detective Evander “Andy” Mills has started a new life for himself as a private detective?but his business hasn’t exactly taken off. It turns out that word spreads fast when you have a bad reputation, and no one in the queer community trusts him enough to ask an ex-cop for help. When James, an old flame from the war who had mysteriously disappeared, arrives in his offices above the Ruby, Andy wants to kick him out. But the job seems to be a simple case of blackmail, and Andy’s debts are piling up. He agrees to investigate, despite everything it stirs up. The case will take him back to the shadowy, closeted world of the Navy, and then out into the gay bars of the city, where the past rises up to meet him, like the swell of the ocean under a warship. Missing people, violent strangers, and scandalous photos that could destroy lives are a whirlpool around him, and Andy better make sense of it all before someone pulls him under for good. 272 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.38 x 0.95 x 8.25 inches

Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Caitlin Schneiderhan

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: October 31, 2023

Two years before the events of Stranger Things: Season 4, Eddie Munson—Hellfire Club leader, metalhead, and Hawkins outcast—has one shot to make it big. Hawkins, Indiana: For most, it’s simply another idyllic, manicured all-American town. But for Eddie Munson, it’s like living in a perpetual Tomb of Horrors. Luckily, he has only a few more months to survive at Hawkins High. And what is senior year, really, but killing time between Dungeons & Dragons sessions with the Hellfire Club and gigs with his band, Corroded Coffin? At the worst dive bar in town, Eddie meets Paige, someone who has pulled off a freaking miracle. She escaped Hawkins and built a wickedly cool life for herself working for a record producer in Los Angeles. Not only is she the definition of a badass—with killer taste in music—but she might also be the only person who actually appreciates Eddie as the bard he is instead of as the devil incarnate. But the best thing? She’s offering him a chance to make something of himself, and all he needs to do is get her a demo tape of Corroded Coffin’s best songs. Just one problem: Recording costs money. Money Eddie doesn’t have. But he’s willing to do whatever it takes, even if that means relying on his dad. Al Munson has just stumbled back into Eddie’s life with another dubious scheme up his sleeve, and yet Eddie knows this is his only option to make enough dough in enough time. It’s a risk, but if it pays off he will finally have a one-way ticket out of Hawkins. Eddie can feel it: 1984 is going to be his year. Hardcover: 288 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 0.72 x 9 inches

White Holes

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Carlo Rovelli

Publisher: Penguin Riverhead Books

Release Date: October 31, 2023

A mesmerizing trip to the strange world of white holes from the bestselling author of Seven Brief Lessons on Physics and The Order of Time Let us journey, with beloved physicist Carlo Rovelli, into the heart of a black hole. We slip beyond its horizon and tumble down this crack in the universe. As we plunge, we see geometry fold. Time and space pull and stretch. And finally, at the black hole’s core, space and time dissolve, and a white hole is born. Rovelli has dedicated his career to uniting the time-warping ideas of general relativity and the perplexing uncertainties of quantum mechanics. In White Holes, he reveals the mind of a scientist at work. He traces the ongoing adventure of his own cutting-edge research, investigating whether all black holes could eventually turn into white holes, equally compact objects in which the arrow of time is reversed. Rovelli writes just as compellingly about the work of a scientist as he does the marvels of the universe. He shares the fear, uncertainty, and frequent disappointment of exploring hypotheses and unknown worlds, and the delight of chasing new ideas to unexpected conclusions. Guiding us beyond the horizon, he invites us to experience the fever and the disquiet of science—and the strange and startling life of a white hole. 176 pages; Book Dimensions: 4.81 x 0.44 x 7.31 inches

The Mantis

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Kotaro Isaka

Publisher: Overlook Press

Release Date: November 7, 2023

From the award-winning, internationally bestselling author of Bullet Train and Three Assassins, The Mantis is a propulsive thriller set in Tokyo’s criminal underworld about the intrigue and tensions a family man faces as he tries to hide his secret life as a hitman. Kabuto is a highly skilled assassin eager to escape his dangerous profession and the hold his handler, the sinister Doctor, has over him. The Doctor, a real physician who hands over Kabuto’s targets as “prescriptions” in his regular appointments with him, doesn’t want to lose Kabuto as a profitable asset, but he agrees to let him pay his way out of his employment with a few last jobs. But the most lucrative jobs involve taking out other professional assassins, and Kabuto’s final assignment puts him and his family—who have no idea about his double life—in danger. The third book in a loose trilogy set in Kotaro Isaka’s imagined Tokyo criminal underworld, The Mantis features all the hallmarks of his work that readers have come to crave—assassins with quirky codenames and modi operandi, page-turning action sequences, madcap energy, and razor-sharp humor—making the novel a frenetic, unputdownable read that hurtles readers toward a thrilling climax. 256 pages

Chaos Terminal

Book 2: The Midsolar Murders

Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Mur Lafferty

Publisher: Ace Books

Release Date: November 7, 2023

Mallory Viridian would rather not be an amateur detective, and fled to outer space to avoid it…but when one of the new human arrivals on a space shuttle is murdered, she’s back in the game. Mallory Viridian would rather not be an amateur detective, thank you very much. But no matter what she does, people persist in dying around her—and only she seems to be able to solve the crime. After fleeing to an alien space station in hopes that the lack of humans would stop the murders, a serial killer had the nerve to follow her to Station Eternity. (Mallory deduced who the true culprit was that time, too.) Now the law enforcement agent who hounded Mallory on Earth has come to Station Eternity, along with her teenage crush and his sister, Mallory’s best friend from high school. Mallory doesn’t believe in coincidences, and so she’s not at all surprised when someone in the latest shuttle from Earth is murdered. It’s the story of her life, after all. Only this time she has more than a killer to deal with. Between her fugitive friends, a new threat arising from the Sundry hivemind, and the alarmingly peculiar behavior of the sentient space station they all call home, even Mallory’s deductive abilities are strained. If she can’t find out what’s going on (and fast), a disaster of intergalactic proportions may occur… 384 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.13 x 0.78 x 8 inches

The Origins of the Wheel of Time

The Legends and Mythologies that Inspired Robert Jordan

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Michael Livingston

Publisher: Tor Books

Release Date: November 8, 2023

Explore never-before-seen insights into the Wheel of Time, including:

– A brand-new, redrawn world map by Ellisa Mitchell using change requests discovered in Robert Jordan’s unpublished notes

– An alternate scene from an early draft of The Eye of the World

– The long-awaited backstory of Nakomi

– 8 page, full color photo insert Take a deep dive into the real-world history and mythology that inspired the world of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time®. Origins of The Wheel of Time is written by Michael Livingston, Secretary-General of the United States Commission on Military History and professor of medieval literature at The Citadel, with a Foreword by Harriet McDougal, Robert Jordan’s editor, widow, and executor of his estate. This companion to the internationally bestselling series delves into the creation of Robert Jordan’s masterpiece, drawing from interviews and an unprecedented examination of his unpublished notes. Michael Livingston tells the behind-the-scenes story of who Jordan was, how he worked, and why he holds such an important place in modern literature. The second part of the book is a glossary to the “real world” in The Wheel of Time. King Arthur is in The Wheel of Time. Merlin, too. But so are Alexander the Great and the Apollo Space Program, the Norse gods and Napoleon’s greatest defeat?and so much more. Origins of The Wheel of Time provides exciting knowledge and insights to both new and longtime fans looking to either expand their understanding of the series or unearth the real-life influences that Jordan utilized in his world building?all in one, accessible text. 256 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.45 x 1.05 x 9.5 inches

The Olympian Affair

Book 2: The Cinder Spires

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Jim Butcher

Publisher: Ace Books

Release Date: November 7, 2023

The fate of the Cinder Spires may be decided by crossed swords in the next exhilarating fantasy adventure from the author of the Dresden Files, in this New York Times bestselling series of noble families, swordplay, and airships. For centuries the Cinder Spires have safeguarded humanity, rising far above the deadly surface world. Within their halls, aristocratic houses rule, developing scientific marvels and building fleets of airships for defense and trade. Now, the Spires hover on the brink of open war. Everyone knows it’s coming. The guns of the great airship fleets that control the skies between the last bastions of humanity will soon speak in anger, and Spire Albion stands alone against the overwhelming might of Spire Aurora’s Armada and its new secret weapon–one capable of destroying the populations of entire Spires. A trading summit at Spire Olympia provides an opportunity for the Spirearch, Lord Albion, to secure alliances that will shape the outcomes of the war, and to that end he dispatches privateer Captain Francis Madison Grimm and the crew of the AMS Predator to bolster the Spirearch’s diplomatic agents. It will take daring, skill, and no small amount of showmanship to convince the world to stand with Spire Albion–assuming that it is not already too late. Hardcover: 624 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 1.56 x 9 inches

Murtagh

Book 5: The Inheritance Cycle

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Christopher Paolini

Publisher: Knopf Books for Young Readers

Release Date: November 7, 2023

Master storyteller and internationally bestselling author Christopher Paolini returns to the World of Eragon in this stunning epic fantasy set a year after the events of the Inheritance Cycle. Join Dragon Rider—and fan favorite—Murtagh and his dragon as they confront a perilous new enemy! The world is no longer safe for the Dragon Rider Murtagh and his dragon, Thorn. An evil king has been toppled, and they are left to face the consequences of the reluctant role they played in his reign of terror. Now they are hated and alone, exiled to the outskirts of society. Throughout the land, hushed voices whisper of brittle ground and a faint scent of brimstone in the air—and Murtagh senses that something wicked lurks in the shadows of Alagaësia. So begins an epic journey into lands both familiar and untraveled, where Murtagh and Thorn must use every weapon in their arsenal, from brains to brawn, to find and outwit a mysterious witch. A witch who is much more than she seems. In this gripping novel starring one of the most popular characters from Christopher Paolini’s blockbuster Inheritance Cycle, a Dragon Rider must discover what he stands for in a world that has abandoned him. Murtagh is the perfect book to enter the World of Eragon for the first time . . . or to joyfully return. 704 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 1.75 x 9 inches

Eragon: The Illustrated Edition

Book 1: The Inheritance Cycle

Hardcover | Kindle

By Christopher Paolini; Illustrated by Sidharth Chaturvedi

Publisher: Knopf Books for Young Readers

Release Date: November 7, 2023

Return to the World of Eragon with master storyteller Christopher Paolini in this stunning illustrated edition packed with full-color paintings! Celebrate 20 years of the worldwide fantasy phenomenon Eragon, the first book in the Inheritance Cycle, which has sold more than 40 million copies across the series! Prepare for the flight of a lifetime with Eragon as you’ve never seen him before in this dazzling oversized edition with brand-new full-color illustrations throughout. This is the perfect must-have gift for both new and longtime Inheritance fans. Soar high above the ground with Eragon on Saphira’s majestic back. Experience narrow escapes from the gruesome Ra’zac. See the wonders of the dwarves’ city-mountain, Tronjheim. Rich detail and painterly strokes make each piece by accomplished fantasy artist Sidharth Chaturvedi feel as if it’s actually moving. Fifteen-year-old Eragon believes that he is merely a poor farm boy—until his destiny as a Dragon Rider is revealed. Gifted with only an ancient sword, a loyal dragon, and sage advice from an old storyteller, Eragon is soon swept into a dangerous tapestry of magic, glory, and power. Now his choices could save—or destroy—the Empire. In this extraordinary work of art, Paolini’s fantasy masterpiece Eragon is brought to life in an entirely new way through SidharthChaturvedi’s brilliant illustrations that accompany the complete original text. This is the ideal book to return to the World of Eragon. Experience the thrill and exhilaration of becoming a Dragon Rider all over again! 368 pages; Book Dimensions: 9.38 x 1.14 x 11.25 inches

SOLSTICE / CHRISTMAS HORROR

The Christmas Appeal: A Novella

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Janice Hallett

Publisher: Atria Books

Release Date: October 24, 2023

This immersive holiday caper from the “modern Agatha Christie” (The Sunday Times, London) follows the hilarious Fairway Players theater group as they put on a Christmas play—and solve a murder that threatens their production. The Christmas season has arrived in Lower Lockwood, and the Fairway Players are busy rehearsing their festive holiday production of Jack and the Beanstalk to raise money for a new church roof. But despite the season, goodwill is distinctly lacking among the amateur theater enthusiasts with petty rivalries, a possibly asbestos-filled beanstalk, and some perennially absent players behind the scenes. Of course, there’s also the matter of the dead body onstage. Who could possibly have had the victim on their naughty list? Join lawyers Femi and Charlotte as they investigate Christmas letters, examine emails, and pore over police transcripts to identify both the victim and killer before the curtain closes on their holiday production—for good. 208 pages; Book Dimensions: 5 x 0.51 x 7 inches

Christmas and Other Horrors

An Anthology of Solstice Horror

Hardcover | Kindle

Edited by Ellen Datlow

Publisher: Titan Books

Release Date: October 24, 2023

Hugo Award winning editor, and horror legend, Ellen Datlow presents a terrifying and chilling horror anthology of original short stories exploring the endless terrors of winter solstice traditions across the globe, featuring chillers by Tananarive Due, Stephen Graham Jones, Alma Katsu and many more. The winter solstice is celebrated as a time of joy around the world—yet the long nights also conjure a darker tradition of ghouls, hauntings, and visitations. This anthology of all-new stories invites you to huddle around the fire and revel in the unholy, the dangerous, the horrific aspects of a

time when families and friends come

together—for better and for worse. From the eerie Austrian Schnabelperchten to the skeletal Welsh Mari Lwyd, by way of ravenous golems, uncanny neighbors, and unwelcome visitors, Christmas and Other Horrors captures the heart and horror of the festive season. Because the weather outside is frightful, but the fire inside is hungry… Featuring stories from: Nadia Bulkin

Terry Dowling

Tananarive Due

Jeffrey Ford

Christopher Golden

Stephen Graham Jones

Glen Hirshberg

Richard Kadrey

Alma Katsu

Cassandra Khaw

John Langan

Josh Malerman

Nick Mamatas

Garth Nix

Benjamin Percy

M. Rickert

Kaaron Warren 448 page; Book Dimensions: 6.34 x 1.54 x 9.56 inches

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT… SOME BOOKS RELEASED EARLIER IN 2023.

How to Sell a Haunted House

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Grady Hendrix

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: January 17, 2023

Official Synopsis New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix takes on the haunted house in a thrilling new novel that explores the way your past—and your family—can haunt you like nothing else. When Louise finds out her parents have died, she dreads going home. She doesn’t want to leave her daughter with her ex and fly to Charleston. She doesn’t want to deal with her family home, stuffed to the rafters with the remnants of her father’s academic career and her mother’s lifelong obsession with puppets and dolls. She doesn’t want to learn how to live without the two people who knew and loved her best in the world. Most of all, she doesn’t want to deal with her brother, Mark, who never left their hometown, gets fired from one job after another, and resents her success. Unfortunately, she’ll need his help to get the house ready for sale because it’ll take more than some new paint on the walls and clearing out a lifetime of memories to get this place on the market. But some houses don’t want to be sold, and their home has other plans for both of them… Like his novels The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires and The Final Girl Support Group, How to Sell a Haunted House is classic Hendrix: equal parts heartfelt and terrifying—a gripping new read from “the horror master” (USA Today). Book Dimensions: 6.39 x 1.44 x 9.3 inches; 432 pages

A Tempest at Sea

Book 7: The Lady Sherlock Series

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Sherry Thomas

Publisher: Berkley

Paperback Release Date: March 13, 2023

Charlotte Holmes’s life is in peril when her brilliant deductive skills are put to the test in her most dangerous investigation yet, locked aboard a ship at sea. After feigning her own death in Cornwall to escape from Moriarty’s perilous attention, Charlotte Holmes goes into hiding. But then she receives a tempting offer: Find a dossier the crown is desperately seeking, and she might be able to go back to a normal life. Her search leads her aboard the RMS Provence. But on the night Charlotte makes her move to retrieve the dossier, in the midst of a terrifying storm in the Bay of Biscay, a brutal murder takes place on the ship. Instead of solving the crime, as she is accustomed to doing, Charlotte must take care not to be embroiled in this investigation, lest it become known to those who harbor ill intentions that Sherlock Holmes is abroad and still very much alive. 368 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.44 x 1.03 x 8.18 inches

The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies

Book 1: The Ill-Mannered Ladies

Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Alison Goodman

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: May 30, 2023

A high society amateur detective at the heart of Regency London uses her wits and invisibility as an ‘old maid’ to protect other women in a new and fiercely feminist historical mystery series from New York Times bestselling author Alison Goodman. Lady Augusta Colebrook, “Gus,” is determinedly unmarried, bored by society life, and tired of being dismissed at the age of forty-two. She and her twin sister, Julia, who is grieving her dead betrothed, need a distraction. One soon presents itself: to rescue their friend’s goddaughter, Caroline, from her violent husband. The sisters set out to Caroline’s country estate with a plan, but their carriage is accosted by a highwayman. In the scuffle, Gus accidentally shoots and injures the ruffian, only to discover he is Lord Evan Belford, an acquaintance from their past who was charged with murder and exiled to Australia twenty years ago. What follows is a high adventure full of danger, clever improvisation, heart-racing near misses, and a little help from a revived and rather charming Lord Evan. Back in London, Gus can’t stop thinking about her unlikely (not to mention handsome) comrade-in-arms. She is convinced Lord Evan was falsely accused of murder, and she is going to prove it. She persuades Julia to join her in a quest to help Lord Evan, and others in need—society be damned! And so begins the beguiling secret life and adventures of the Colebrook twins. 464 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.17 x 1.04 x 7.96 inches

Ghost Eaters

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Clay McLeod Chapman

Publisher: Quirk Books

Paperback release date: June 6, 2022

One of Vulture’s Best Horror Novels of 2022, this terrifying supernatural page-turner will make you think twice about opening doors to the unknown. Erin hasn’t been able to set a single boundary with her charismatic but reckless college ex-boyfriend, Silas. When he asks her to bail him out of rehab—again—she knows she needs to cut him off. But days after he gets out, Silas turns up dead of an overdose in their hometown of Richmond, Virginia, and Erin’s world falls apart. Then a friend tells her about Ghost, a new drug that allows users to see the dead. Wanna get haunted? he asks. Grieving and desperate for closure with Silas, Erin agrees to a pill-popping “séance.” But the drug has unfathomable side effects—and once you take it, you can never go back.

Demons of Good and Evil

Book 17: The Hollows

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Kim Harrison

Publisher: Ace Books

Release Date: June 13, 2023

Rachel Morgan will learn that the price of loyalty is blood in the next Hollows novel from #1 New York Times bestselling author Kim Harrison. Rachel Morgan, witch-born demon, suspected that protecting the paranormal citizens of Cincinnati as the demon subrosa would be trouble. But it’s rapidly becoming way more trouble than even she could have imagined. While Rachel and her friends may have vanquished the trickster demon Hodin, his mysterious associate known only as “The Mage” is eager to finish what Hodin started, beginning with taking down Rachel’s power structure piece by piece. With her world falling apart, Rachel desperately needs help. But with all of her supporters under attack, her only hope is to make a deal with the unlikeliest of allies… 448 pages ; Book Dimensions: ? 6.23 x 1.41 x 9.31 inches

The Quiet Tenant

Book 17: The Hollows

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Clémence Michallon

Publisher: Knopf

Release Date: June 20, 2023

NATIONAL BEST SELLER • ONE OF THE MOST ANTICIPATED NOVELS OF 2023 • GMA BUZZ PICK • “A bravura feat of storytelling…daring and completely satisfying.” —James Patterson, #1 best-selling author Aidan Thomas is a hard-working family man and a somewhat beloved figure in the small upstate New York town where he lives. He’s the kind of man who always lends a hand and has a good word for everyone. But Aidan has a dark secret he’s been keeping from everyone in town and those closest to him. He’s a kidnapper and serial killer. Aidan has murdered eight women and there’s a ninth he has earmarked for death: Rachel, imprisoned in a backyard shed, fearing for her life. When Aidan’s wife dies, he and his thirteen-year-old daughter Cecilia are forced to move. Aidan has no choice but to bring Rachel along, introducing her to Cecilia as a “family friend” who needs a place to stay. Aidan is betting on Rachel, after five years of captivity, being too brainwashed and fearful to attempt to escape. But Rachel is a fighter and survivor, and recognizes Cecilia might just be the lifeline she has waited for all these years. As Rachel tests the boundaries of her new living situation, she begins to form a tenuous connection with Cecilia. And when Emily, a local restaurant owner, develops a crush on the handsome widower, she finds herself drawn into Rachel and Cecilia’s orbit, coming dangerously close to discovering Aidan’s secret. Told through the perspectives of Rachel, Cecilia, and Emily, The Quiet Tenant explores the psychological impact of Aidan’s crimes on the women in his life—and the bonds between those women that give them the strength to fight back. Both a searing thriller and an astute study of trauma, survival, and the dynamics of power, The Quiet Tenant is an electrifying debut thriller by a major talent. 320 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.39 x 1.14 x 9.53 inches

Dragons of Fate

Dragonlance Destinies Volume 2

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: August 1, 2023

A courageous heroine trapped in the distant past is determined to return to her own time—without changing the shape of the world forever—as the New York Times bestselling Dragonlance series continues in this thrilling sequel to Dragons of Deceit. A clash of powerful magical forces sets off the Graygem of Gargath, sending Destina Rosethorn and her companions deeper into the past than she intended—to the age of Huma Dragonsbane and the Third Dragon War. Now, with the Device of Time Journeying shattered, they must find another way back to their own era before the Graygem irrevocably alters history and the Third Dragon War ends in defeat for the forces of good. While the battle rages on, Destina tries desperately to make amends and prevent disaster. Raistlin and Sturm encounter their heroes Huma and Magius, and must reconcile the myths with the men. And Tasslehoff, shocked that the Knights of Solamnia have never heard of dragonlances, sets out to find the famed weapons. But as the forces of the Dark Queen close in on the High Clerist’s Tower, Destina’s party must return to their own timeline together—or not at all. Hardcover: 384 pages; Dimensions: 6.45 x 1.27 x 9.51 inches

Chilling With Ghosts

Book 2: A Totally Factual Field Guide to the Supernatural

Paperback | Kindle

By Insha Fitzpatrick

Publisher: Quirk Books

Release Date: August 15, 2023

Boo! Do you believe in ghosts? What’s up with haunted houses? And how exactly do you bust a ghost? Uncover the spooky and spectral world of ghosts in Chilling with Ghosts, a field guide for the curious and the adventurous. Step into the unknown—if you dare!—and discover: · Haunting history and super weird science! Meet ghosts from ancient mythology and find out what exactly ghost fungus is.

· Scary ghost stories of all kinds! Meet the ghost of the renowned playwright William Shakespeare and craft your very own ghost story.

· A globe-trotting tour of haunted spots! Travel all around the world, from the Catacombs of Paris to the Winchester Mystery House. Chilling with Ghosts is the second book in the Totally Factual Field Guide to the Supernatural series, a hilarious and haunting exploration of how myths and legends shape our lives. Get to know ghost lore with enchanting illustrations and hands-on activities, like brewing homemade ectoslime. It’s a spooky world out there—grab your guide, and let’s go! Look for Hanging with Vampires for another frightfully good read! 128 pages; Book Dimensions : 6.05 x 0.44 x 7.98 inches

Reading age: 8 – 12 years

Grade level: 3 – 7

Vampires of El Norte

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Isabel Cañas

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: August 15, 2023

Vampires and vaqueros face off on the Texas-Mexico border in this supernatural western from the author of The Hacienda. As the daughter of a rancher in 1840s Mexico, Nena knows a thing or two about monsters—her home has long been threatened by tensions with Anglo settlers from the north. But something more sinister lurks near the ranch at night, something that drains men of their blood and leaves them for dead. Something that once attacked Nena nine years ago. Believing Nena dead, Néstor has been on the run from his grief ever since, moving from ranch to ranch working as a vaquero. But no amount of drink can dispel the night terrors of sharp teeth; no woman can erase his childhood sweetheart from his mind. When the United States invades Mexico in 1846, the two are brought abruptly together on the road to war: Nena as a curandera, a healer striving to prove her worth to her father so that he does not marry her off to a stranger, and Néstor as a member of the auxiliary cavalry of ranchers and vaqueros. But the shock of their reunion—and Nena’s rage at Néstor for seemingly abandoning her long ago—is quickly overshadowed by the appearance of a nightmare made flesh. And unless Nena and Néstor work through their past and face the future together, neither will survive to see the dawn. 384 pages; Book Dimensions : 6.39 x 1.27 x 9.3 inches

The Legend of Drizzt: Lolth’s Warrior

Book 3: The Way of the Drow

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By R. A. Salvatore

Publisher: Harper Voyager

Release Date: August 15, 2023

The epic conclusion to New York Times bestselling author R. A. Salvatore’s electrifying trilogy, The Way of the Drow, finds Drizzt Do’Urden coming to understand his role as a friend, a father, and a man caught between the darkness and the light. The drow city of Menzoberranzan has fallen into discontent, sowed by the growing legend of the one who escaped: Drizzt Do’Urden. Now many of the drow—including the city’s most powerful house, led by the Matron Mother—are questioning the influence of the Spider Queen and the very history of the city’s founding. What secrets lie ahead? The drow are determined to find out, and they’ll stop at nothing to dismantle the very structure they’ve called home. As social tensions rise and the demands for answers boom, a fight erupts between the adherents of Lolth’s chaotic evil and those drow who demand more, demand better. In the Underdark there are only absolutes and no compromise will be found. With winner taking all, Drizzt Do’Urden cannot and will not remain on the sidelines anymore. This will be an uprising Menzoberranzan will never forget, and the rest of the Forgotten Realms won’t be able to look away. 432 pages; Book Dimensions : 6 x 1.22 x 9 inches

Bride of the Tornado

Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By James Kennedy

Publisher: Harper Voyager

Release Date: August 15, 2023

A young woman’s secretive midwestern town is engulfed by a mysterious plague of tornadoes every generation–and she must escape it before it claims her. Stephen King’s The Mist meets David Lynch’s Twin Peaks in this surreal, mind-bending horror-thriller. In a small town tucked away in the midwestern corn fields, the adults whisper about Tornado Day. Our narrator, a high school sophomore, has never heard this phrase but she soon discovers its terrible meaning: a plague of sentient tornadoes is coming to destroy them. The only thing that stands between the town and total annihilation is a teen boy known as the tornado killer. Drawn to this enigmatic boy, our narrator senses an unnatural connection between them. But the adults are hiding a secret about the origins of the tornadoes and the true nature of the tornado killer—and our narrator must escape before the primeval power that binds them all comes to claim her. Audaciously conceived and steeped in existential dread, this genre-defying fever dream of a novel reveals the mythbound madness at the heart of American life. 352 pages; Book Dimensions : 5.27 x 0.93 x 7.96 inches

The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons

Book 7: A Lisbeth Salander Novel (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Series)

Hardcover | Kindle

By Karin Smirnoff (Author), Sarah Death (Translator);

Publisher: Knopf

Release Date: August 29, 2023

NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLER • #1 INTERNATIONAL BEST SELLER • Lisbeth Salander returns, in a trailblazing new installment to the best-selling Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series • Also known as the Millennium series “Lisbeth Salander is back—and maybe better than ever. Karin Smirnoff’s take is both respectful of the past and ready for the future—altogether remarkable.” —Lee Child, author of No Plan B “An absolutely brilliant continuation of the series: exciting plot, plenty of action, and a sensitive portrayal of complicated relationships—where the new character Svala is one of the highlights.” —Femina Change is coming to Sweden’s far north: its untapped natural resources are sparking a gold rush, with the criminal underworld leading the charge. But it’s not the prospect of riches that brings Lisbeth Salander to the small town of Gasskas. She has been named guardian to her niece Svala, whose mother has disappeared. Two things soon become clear: Svala is a remarkably gifted teenager—and she’s being watched. Mikael Blomkvist is also heading north. He has seen better days. Millennium magazine is in its final print issue, and relations with his daughter are strained. Worse still, there are troubling rumors surrounding the man she’s about to marry. When the truth behind the whispers explodes into violence, Salander emerges as Blomkvist’s last hope. A pulse-pounding thriller, The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons sees Salander and Blomkvist navigating a world of conspiracy and betrayal, old enemies and new friends, ice-bound wilderness and the global corporations that threaten to tear it apart. 368 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.36 x 1.55 x 9.52 inches

Medusa: A Novel

Paperback | Kindle | Audiobook

By Jessie Burton

Publisher: Bloomsbury Publishing

Release Date: December 5, 2023

From New York Times bestselling author Jessie Burton, a dazzling retelling of the Greek myth of Medusa, illuminating the woman behind the legend. Exiled to a far-flung island after being abused by powerful Gods, Medusa has little company other than the snakes that adorn her head instead of hair. Haunted by the memories of a life before everything was stolen from her, she has no choice but to make peace with her present: she is Medusa the Monster. But when the charmed and beautiful Perseus arrives on the island, her lonely existence is blown open, unleashing desire, love–and betrayal. For readers of Circe and Ariadne, Medusa is an astonishing reinvention that brings to vivid life a heroine history has set in stone. 208 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.51 x 1 x 8.25 inches

COOKBOOKS, CRAFTS, GUIDES, AND SOURCEBOOKS…

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan: The Making of the Classic Film

Hardcover

By John Tenuto & Maria Jose Tenuto

Publisher: Titan Books

Release Date: September 5, 2023

An in-depth look at the making of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, featuring rare and previously unseen production art and new and exclusive interviews. Forty years ago, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan saw Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise crew face one of the greatest foes in Star Trek history, Khan Noonien Singh, as well as the death of Spock. Celebrate this landmark anniversary by taking a deep dive into the stories behind this iconic science fiction classic. This beautiful coffee-table book is full to the brim with rare and previously unpublished archival material, behind-the-scenes photography, production art, cut scenes, script extracts, and much more, alongside new and exclusive interviews with the creatives, including director Nicholas Meyer. 192 pages; Book Dimensions: 12.1 x 0.83 x 11.02 inches

Unleashing Oppenheimer

Inside Christopher Nolan’s Explosive Atomic-Age Thriller

Hardcover | Kindle

By Jada Yuan

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: October 24, 2023

Necronomicon Tarot Deck and Guidebook

Hardcover

Written by Christopher March; Illustrated by James Bousema

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: September 5, 2023

Let Cthulhu and the Great Old Ones guide your mystical tarot practice with this epic tarot deck and guidebook filled with stunning artwork inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s fictional grimoire the Necronomicon. Featuring deluxe custom artwork inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s Necronomicon, this tarot deck is a unique way to experience the popular lore of Lovecraft’s weird, science fiction, fantasy, and horror stories. Containing both major and minor arcana, the set also comes with a comprehensive guidebook explaining each card’s meaning, as well as suggesting simple spreads for easy readings. Packed in a sturdy, decorative gift box, this compelling tarot deck is perfect for H.P. Lovecraft fans and tarot enthusiasts alike. THEMED TAROT DECK: Immerse yourself in the dark mysteries of H.P. Lovecraft’s Necronomicon with this collectible tarot deck and guidebook ORIGINAL ART: Featuring 78 cards and a 128-page booklet with custom Necronomicon-inspired illustrations and never-before-seen artwork featuring Cthulhu, Yog-Sothoth, and the other dark denizens of Lovecraft’s fictional grimoire GUIDEBOOK INCLUDED: This unique deck includes a comprehensive guidebook to help tarot practitioners of all skill levels perform fun and informed readings, complete with card meanings and instructions PERFECT GIFT: The tarot deck and guidebook come packaged in a deluxe gift box, an ideal gift for fans of H.P. Lovecraft, horror fiction, and tarot enthusiasts everywhere 128 page; Book Dimension: 3.88 x 2 x 5.75 inches

Classic Horror Oracle Cards

Hardcover

By Ricardo Diseño

Publisher: Chronicle Books

Release Date: September 12, 2023

Universal Monsters Tarot Deck and Guidebook

Hardcover

Written by Casey Gilly, Illustrated by Joe Wilson

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: July 11, 2023

Alice In Wonderland Official Cookbook

Book 3: Disney The Official Cookbook

Hardcover | Kindle

By Elena Craig & S.T. Bende

Foreword by Ashley Eckstein

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: March 23, 2023

Go down the rabbit hole with Alice, the Mad Hatter, and the other beloved residents of Wonderland with this whimsical cookbook inspired by the animated classic Alice in Wonderland! Mealtimes keep getting “curiouser and curiouser,” with this delightful cookbook featuring over 50 delicious recipes inspired by Alice in Wonderland! Filled with fantastical appetizers, mains, and desserts, this all-ages cookbook includes an exciting range of recipes that fans will love, such as Unbirthday Cake, Curiosi-Tea, and more! Featuring full-color photography, suggestions for alternate ingredients, and tips and tricks from your favorite characters, Alice in Wonderland: The Official Cookbook is the perfect companion for a mad tea party! 50+ RECIPES: Dishes such as Unbirthday Cake and Curiosi-Tea will delight fans! TIPS AND TRICKS: Also Includes a helpful nutrition guide and suggestions for alternate ingredients, so those with dietary restrictions can also enjoy. FOR ALL SKILL LEVELS: Perfect for kids, adults, and families, this book has easy-to-follow recipes and everyday ingredients, making it ideal for every chef, meal, and occasion. STUNNING IMAGES: Beautiful, full-color photos of the finished dishes help ensure success! ADD TO YOUR DISNEY COLLECTION: Pair a meal from Alice in Wonderland: The Official Cookbook with recipes from Insight Editions’ delightful line of Disney cookbooks, including Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook and Entertaining Guide, Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook, and Disney Princess: Healthy Treats Cookbook. 128 pages; Book Dimensions: 8 x 0.9 x 10 inches

The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Baking Cookbook

Hardcover | Kindle

By Sandy K Snugly

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: October 3, 2023

What’s this? What’s this? With more than 55 recipes for baked goods and desserts inspired by Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and more, this is the ultimate baking cookbook for fans of Tim Burton’s iconic film. With over 55 recipes in Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Baking Cookbook for bars, breads, cakes, muffins and more inspired by Tim Burton’s iconic film, fans can celebrate Christmas, Halloween, and more alongside Sandy Claws, Dr. Finkelstein, and other nightmarish residents from Halloween Town and Christmas Town! Featuring recipes inspired by fan-favorite characters and bursting with beautiful photography of delicious dishes, this baking cookbook is a must-have for any Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas fan! 55 DEVILISHLY GOOD RECIPES: More than 55 baked goods and desserts inspired by Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas INSPIRING PHOTOS: Vibrant, stunning photos of finished recipes help ensure success RECIPES FOR ALL SKILL LEVELS: With accessible step-by-step instructions and helpful baking tips, Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Baking Cookbook is a great guide for fans of any skill level, from kitchen novices to seasoned bakers OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Created in collaboration with Disney COMPLETE YOUR COLLECTION: Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Tarot Deck and Guidebook, Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 13 Frights of Halloween Countdown Calendar, and Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide are also available. 144 pages; Book Dimensions: 8 x 0.8 x 10 inches

Hocus Pocus: The Official Cookbook

Hardcover | Kindle

By Elena Craig and S.T. Bende

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: July 11, 2023

ire up the cauldron and get witchy in your kitchen with this delightfully creepy cookbook, inspired by the beloved Halloween classic Hocus Pocus! Celebrate All Hallow’s Eve with over 50 dishes inspired by the spellbinding world of Hocus Pocus! Featuring terrifyingly tasty mains, appetizers, and desserts, this family-friendly cookbook includes a creepy roster of recipes that fans will love, including Ring of Salt Pretzels, Witch’s Broom Donuts, and more! Have fun with the whole family making spellbinding recipes while celebrating your favorite witchy sisters. Featuring full-color photography, comprehensive nutritional information, and helpful tips and tricks, Hocus Pocus: The Official Cookbook is the essential guide to cooking like a Sanderson sister! 50+ RECIPES: Dishes such as Ring of Salt Pretzels and Witch’s Broom Donuts will bring the chilling world of Salem into your kitchen. STUNNING IMAGES: Beautiful, full-color photos of the finished dishes help ensure success. FOR ALL SKILL LEVELS: Perfect for kids, adults, and families, this book has easy-to-follow recipes and everyday ingredients, making it ideal for any skill level and occasion. CREEPY GIFT: The ideal companion for every Halloween party, Hocus Pocus: The Official Cookbook will bewitch fans of the film and cooking enthusiasts alike. COMPLETE YOUR COLLECTION: Hocus Pocus Tarot Deck and Guidebook and Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween also available! 160 pages; Book Dimensions: 8 x 0.7 x 10 inches

Disney: Cooking With Magic

A Century of Recipes: Inspired by Decades of Disney’s Animated Films from Steamboat Willie to Wish

Hardcover

By Brooke Vitale, Lisa Kingsley, Jennifer Peterson

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: October 24, 2023

Celebrate your love of classic Disney animated films and make your kitchen magical with this comprehensive cookbook, inspired by beloved Disney films from 1937 to now, including Fantasia, Mulan, and more! Experience delicious dishes inspired by your favorite Disney animated films from 1937 to now with Disney: Cooking Through the Decades! Featuring Disney’s classic films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Encanto, fans will delight in the enchanting, easy-to-prepare recipes in this cookbook, from magical main courses to delectable desserts. Featuring beautiful full-color photography, helpful cooking tips, and recipes ranging from simple to advanced, this cookbook is perfect for home cooks of all skill levels. Filled with delicious recipes inspired by beloved Disney films over the decades, this cookbook is a must-have for adult Disney fans and is the perfect way to bring friends and family together with a little Disney magic. BRING THE WORLD OF DISNEY INTO YOUR KITCHEN: Relive iconic mealtime moments from Disney films with food inspired by scenes from The Aristocats, Treasure Planet, and more 80+ RECIPES: With over 80 recipes inspired by classic Disney animated films, there’s something to delight everyone FOR ALL SKILL LEVELS: Perfect for adult home cooks of all skill levels, this book has easy-to-follow recipes and everyday ingredients, making it perfect for every occasion INSPIRING IMAGES: Full-color photos of completed dishes help ensure success! DISHES FROM AROUND THE WORLD: Discover Disney recipes from all over the globe with dishes from Europe, the Middle East, and more! GREAT GIFT IDEA: Perfect for every occasion, Disney fans will adore this deluxe cookbook ADD TO YOUR DISNEY COLLECTION: Pair the recipes in Disney: Cooking Through the Decades with dishes from Insight Editions’ charming line of Disney cookbooks, including Disney Enchanted Recipes Cookbook, Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook, and Disney Princess: Healthy Treats Cookbook. 216 pages; Book Dimensions: 8 x 0.59 x 10 inches

Stranger Things: The Official Coloring Book Season 4

Paperback

By Netflix

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: August 28, 2023

From the Upside Down to Dr. Brenner’s secret lab, explore over 75 iconic scenes and characters from season four of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things with this official coloring book for all ages. Are we gonna do this, or are we gonna keep chitchatting like it’s your mommy’s book club? —Erica Sinclair Return to the strange and spooky world of Stranger Things with this thrilling follow-up to Stranger Things: The Official Coloring Book. Color in striking illustrations of Eddie’s epic Master of Puppets performance, the birth of Vecna, and Max’s terrifying experience in the Upside Down. Featuring 76 original illustrations and thick paper, this coloring book is the perfect opportunity to spend more time with your favorite characters and scenes from this hugely popular Netflix show. 80 pages; Book Dimensions: 10 x 0.34 x 10 inches

