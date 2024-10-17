Book Review: The Hitchcock Hotel by Stephanie Wrobel

The Hitchcock Hotel

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Stephanie Wrobel

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: September 24, 2024

An imitate reunion of former college friends at a secluded Hitchcock-themed hotel leads to a deadly weekend in The Hitchcock Hotel by Stephanie Wrobel.

Alfred Smettle has been obsessed with Alfred Hitchcock films since childhood, when he used to watch them with his mom, who named him after the famed Master of Suspense. His encyclopedic knowledge of all things Hitch could be somewhat annoying and off-putting, but in college he managed to make friends with some likeminded classmates who regularly met for Film Club. That is, until something happened that alienated him from the group.

It’s 16 years later and Alfred has fulfilled his dream of buying the old Victorian house in the White Mountains near the college and converting it into a Hitchcock-themed hotel. To celebrate the first anniversary of hotel’s opening, Alfred invites his five former friends there for a relaxing weekend free of charge. While the invitees are all reluctant to attend, considering they’ve been estranged from Alfred all these years, they all RSVP’d “Yes.” Each one has their own reason for attending, which is eventually revealed, along with plenty of old secrets and some new ones.

Alfred meticulously prepares for the arrival of his former besties in what appears to be an extended olive branch, but it’s actually a sinister revenge plot that culminates in a locked-door mystery after one of the guests is found dead. But was this drastic outcome really what Alfred had in mind?

While the five guests struggle to interact and wear their anxiousness on their sleeves, Alfred maintains his facade as the perfect host while spewing passive-aggressive remarks like a soap opera frenemy, which is thoroughly satisfying. Tensions grow amongst the former friends and old grudges are revealed, as we also learn whether any of them actually fulfilled their own dreams as Alfred unexpectedly did.

Wrobel’s novel explores the complexities of estrangement as well as the darker side of nostalgia and obsession. Each chapter is told through the point of view of one of the characters and this alternates throughout, providing insight into the strained dynamics of the group. Although the Hitchcockian plot seems obvious right from the start, as the Alfred chapters don’t hide the hotelier’s animosity towards the old Film Club members, the other characters aren’t exactly innocent, making it difficult to sympathize with them. In fact, despite his creepy, obsessive, and vengeful nature, Alfred ends up being the most compelling and entertaining character.

If you’re a fan of Hitch, The Hitchcock Hotel is beyond fun and is a clever homage to the filmmaker, with its callbacks to his films like Psycho, The Birds, and other classics. The hotel, which the friends had dubbed the “Psycho House” back in college, is fitted with authentic set pieces, props, and other memorabilia, as well as a screening room that plays — you guessed it — all Hitchcock films. There’s even an aviary at the hotel filled with crows, who actually get their own chapters! Seriously, it made me wish I could stay at a hotel like this (as long as it isn’t during one of Alfred’s “revenge” weekends!).

But even if you’re not well-versed in Hitchcock lore, this tale on its own is a gripping mystery, exploring the fragility of friendships, the weight of old grudges, and the chilling consequences of revenge. Come for the Hitchcock references and stay for the suspenseful whodunit, as Wrobel delivers a thrilling read from start to finish that will appeal to all who love a good mystery and revenge story.