Book Review: A Haunting In The Arctic by C. J. Cooke

A Haunting in the Arctic

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By C. J. Cooke

Publisher: Berkley

Paperback Release Date: February 27, 2024

The mysteries of a shipwreck off the coast of Iceland are at the center of A Haunting in the Arctic, the arctic exploration horror novel from author C. J. Cooke.

This atmospheric tale intertwines two major timelines, each dealing with the enigmatic Ormen, an arctic whaling ship that was refitted as a research vessel that eventually became shipwrecked off the coast of Iceland and now scheduled to be destroyed.

The first timeline, set in 1901, follows Nicky, a young Scottish woman who finds herself captive on a whaling ship owned by her father’s failing company. When she awakens aboard the Ormen with no memory of how she got there, she realizes she has no immediate way to return home, as the ship’s months-long journey to the arctic is already underway. The captain and crew are tight-lipped about Nicky’s situation except to call her their “selkie wife,” referring to the mythical shapeshifters of folklore known to bring about both fortune and doom. As she plots her escape, Nicky is repeatedly subjected to the whims of the crew, who view her as both a curse and a means to a satisfying end. Being a woman in that era, she already had little autonomy as it is, but after her abduction, she’s left to the mercy of a hardened crew with a grudge who view her at times as less than human. Nicky’s scenario is one of endurance and self-preservation, as she pieces together what happened to her and what her fate will be.

In contrast, the 2023 timeline centers on Dominique, a young explorer who journeys to the northern tip of Iceland to see the shipwrecked Ormen, which became beached off the coast there in 1973. Unlike Nicky, Dominique is traveling solo and well-equipped with little fear of the unknown and what awaits her at her destination. As a social media influencer, she plans to use her various online platforms to unofficially document the ghost ship’s final days before the Icelandic government sinks it out to sea forever and with it, all its dark secrets. Once there, though, she finds she’s not alone, in more ways than one.

While the book mainly toggles between Nicky’s and Dominque’s prospectives, there are a few other entries, including those from 1973, when the scientists aboard the repurposed steamship met a gruesomely fatal end. These extra logs help paint the Ormen as a doomed ship that even when refitted for modern times is still plagued by the ancient lore of the selkie wife.

The setting of A Haunting in the Arctic, with its remote, unfamiliar frozen landscapes, is one of its most compelling aspects. The author’s detailed research is apparent throughout, as we learn about the unforgivingly fierce climate of the arctic, its indigenous populations, and the early 20th century whaling industry, as well as the mythology surrounding that seafaring region.

Cooke’s storytelling is descriptive and evocative, containing several twists and multi-layered mysteries to unravel. Tension builds at a smooth pace as the characters discover the truth about their situations and what awaits them next, while refusing to submit to victimhood.

However, the novel does have its difficult moments, such as the sexual assault that’s referred to on and off page. Though handled with sensitivity, these instances take you out of the fantasy that the mystique of the region and its ancient wonder creates. Unfortunately, this brutality is a necessary part of the narrative, especially since both women’s experiences are steeped in isolation and trauma. Though hard to read, it would be unrealistic — albeit more digestible — to portray Nicky’s situation without acknowledging the real danger and suffering she faces. (Let’s face it, these atrocities would — and still do — happen in modern times.)

The novel also explores themes of mystical revenge, which is intriguing at times, but ultimately those plot threads feel misdirected and therefore are less satisfying in their execution. However, vengeance and retaliation aren’t always meted out fairly in real-world scenarios and the innocent often end up as casualties. Therefore, these aspects are yet another way the author expertly intertwines fantasy with reality.

A Haunting in the Arctic is a hauntingly atmospheric and immersive read for fans who enjoy maritime mysteries, ancient folklore, and the majesty of the arctic. Cooke impressively connects all of the narratives and keeps the reader interested and invested in the fate of the characters all the way through.