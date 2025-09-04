Fall 2025 Book Recommendations

FALL 2025 RELEASES – NOVELS

Play Nice

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Rachel Harrison

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: September 9, 2025

A woman must confront the demons of her past when she attempts to fix up her childhood home in this devilishly clever take on the haunted house novel from the USA Today bestselling author of Black Sheep and So Thirsty. Clio Louise Barnes leads a picture-perfect life as a stylist and influencer, but beneath the glossy veneer she harbors a not-so glamorous secret: she grew up in a haunted house. Well, not haunted. Possessed. After Clio’s parents’ messy divorce, her mother, Alex, moved Clio and her sisters into a house occupied by a demon. Or so Alex claimed. That’s not what Clio’s sisters remember or what the courts determined when they stripped her of custody after she went off the deep end. But Alex was insistent; she even wrote a book about her experience in the house. After Alex’s sudden death, the supposedly possessed house passes to Clio and her sisters. Where her sisters see childhood trauma, Clio sees an opportunity for house flipping content. Only, as the home makeover process begins, Clio discovers there might be some truth to her mother’s claims. As memories resurface and Clio finally reads her mother’s book, a sinister presence in the house manifests, revealing ugly truths that threaten to shake Clio’s beautiful life to its very foundation. 336 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.25 x 1.17 x 9.28 inches

The Whistler

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Nick Medina

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: September 16, 2025

A young man is haunted by a mythological specter bent on stealing everything he loves in this unsettling horror from the author of Indian Burial Ground and Sisters of the Lost Nation. For fear of summoning evil spirits, Native superstition says you should never, ever whistle at night. Henry Hotard was on the verge of fame, gaining a following and traction with his eerie ghost-hunting videos. Then his dreams came to a screeching halt. Now, he’s learning to navigate a new life in a wheelchair, back on the reservation where he grew up, relying on his grandparents’ care while he recovers. And he’s being haunted. His girlfriend, Jade, insists he just needs time to adjust to his new reality as a quadriplegic, that it’s his traumatized mind playing tricks on him, but Henry knows better. As the specter haunting him creeps closer each night, Henry battles to find a way to endure, to rid himself of the horror stalking him. Worried that this dread might plague him forever, he realizes the only way to exile his phantom is by confronting his troubled past and going back to the events that led to his injury. It all started when he whistled at night…. 368 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.26 x 1.26 x 9.27 inches

The Shattering Peace

Book 7: Old Man’s War

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By John Scalzi

Publisher: Tor Books

Release Date: September 16, 2025

After a decade, acclaimed science fiction master John Scalzi returns to the galaxy of the Old Man’s War series with the long awaited seventh book, The Shattering Peace. For a decade, peace has reigned in interstellar space. A tripartite agreement between the Colonial Union, the Earth, and the alien Conclave has kept the forces of war at bay, even when some would have preferred to return to the fighting and struggle of former times. For now, more sensible heads have prevailed – and have even championed unity. But now, there is a new force that threatens the hard-maintained peace: The Consu, the most advanced intelligent species humans have ever met, are on the cusp of a species-defining civil war. This war is between Consu factions… but nothing the Consu ever do is just about them. The Colonial Union, the Earth and the Conclave have been unwillingly dragged into the conflict, in the most surprising of ways. Gretchen Trujillo is a mid-level diplomat, working in an unimportant part of the Colonial Union bureaucracy. But when she is called to take part in a secret mission involving representatives from every powerful faction in space, what she finds there has the chance to redefine the destinies of humans and aliens alike… or destroy them forever. 288 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.7 x 1 x 8.55 inches

Slashed Beauties

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By A. Rushby

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: September 23, 2025

A gothic feminist body horror in two timelines revolving around three Anatomical Venuses—ultrarealistic wax figures of women—that come to life at night to murder men who have wronged them. Seoul, present day. Antiques dealer Alys’s task is nearly complete. She has at last secured Elizabeth, the final anatomical Venus in a dangerously intertwined trio. Crafted in eighteenth-century London and modeled after real-life sex workers to entice male medical students to study female anatomy, these eerie wax figures, known as slashed beauties, carry unsavory lore. Legend has it that the figures are bewitched, and come to life at night to murder men who have wronged them. Now Alys embarks for England, where she knows what she must do: sever her cursed connection to the Venuses once and for all. London, 1763. Abandoned and penniless in Covent Garden, wide-eyed Eleanor and another young woman, Emily, are taken under the wing of beautiful and beguiling Elizabeth, one of the city’s most highly desired courtesans. But as Eleanor is seduced deeper into a web of money, materialism, and men, it seems that Elizabeth may not be the savior she appears to be. As past and present begin to intersect, it becomes clear that the women’s stories are linked in deeper, darker ways than it initially seems. And that the only method for Alys to end the witchcraft that binds her legacy is to gather all three models in one place and destroy them. The problem is, Elizabeth is not ready to burn. Far from it. Centuries on, she is determined to rise again, and she will obliterate anything standing in her path. Including Alys herself. 384 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.33 x 1.28 x 9.27 inches

Night Of The Living Dead: The Official Novelization

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By John Russo

Publisher: Titan Books

Release Date: September 30, 2025

The official novelization of the seminal horror movie. A group of strangers trapped in a farmhouse find themselves fending off a horde of recently dead, flesh-eating ghouls. “They’re coming to get you, Barbara.” The classic film that changed cinema by redefining horror and zombies forever. George A. Romero’s hit movie is reimagined in this novel by John Russo, the screenwriter of the beloved

flick. While visiting their father’s grave, Barbara and Johnny see a man slowly approaching them.

Grotesque and ghost-pale, the man kills Johnny. Barbara manages to flee to a nearby

farmhouse, where others have gathered to escape the outbreak. This ragtag group hope to fend

off the horde of recently dead, flesh-eating ghouls. Will any of them make it out alive? 208 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.36 x 0.71 x 8.07 inches

Hole In The Sky

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Daniel H. Wilson

Publisher: Doubleday

Release Date: October 7, 2025

A Native American first contact story and gripping thriller from the New York Times bestselling author of Robopocalypse On the Great Plains of Oklahoma, in the heart of the Cherokee Nation, a strange atmospheric disturbance is noticed by Jim Hardgray, a down-on-his-luck single father trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter, Tawny. At NASA’s headquarters in Houston, Texas, astrophysicist Dr. Mikayla Johnson observes an interaction with the Voyager 1 spacecraft on the far side of the solar system, and she concludes that something enormous and unidentified is heading directly for Earth. And in an undisclosed bunker somewhere in the United States, an American threat forecaster known only as the Man Downstairs intercepts a cryptic communication and sends a message directly to the president and highest-ranking military brass: “First contact imminent.” Daniel H. Wilson’s Hole in the Sky is a riveting thriller in the most creative tradition of extraterrestrial fiction. Drawing on Wilson’s unique background as both a threat forecaster for the United States Air Force and a Cherokee Nation citizen, this propulsive novel asks probing questions about nonhuman intelligence, the Western mindset, and humans’ understanding of reality. 288 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.13 x 0.81 x 9.25 inches

The Last Witch

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By C. J. Cooke

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: October 14, 2025

A deeply compelling historical horror novel following a woman accused of being a witch who must use her voice to fight for her life—and the truth—from the acclaimed author of The Book of Witching Innsbruck, 1485. Helena Scheuberin should be doing what every other young wife is doing: keeping house, supporting her husband, and bearing his children, but as an outspoken, strong woman, she sometimes has difficulty fitting in. Then she draws the unwanted attention of a malign priest who is just starting his campaign to root out “witches” from among the women of her town, and when her husband’s footman dies, she finds herself accused not only of murder but of witchcraft. Helena must find the courage to risk her life and the lives of others by standing up to a man determined to paint her as the most wicked of all…. Based on the incredible true story of a woman who challenged a man who went on to become one of Europe’s most notorious and cruel witchfinders, this novel offers a jewel-bright portrait of female power. 352 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 0.88 x 9 inches

The Finest Edge of Twilight

Book 1: Dungeons & Dragons

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By R. A. Salvatore

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: October 7, 2025

The daughter of legendary Dungeons & Dragons adventurers Drizzt Do’Urden and Catti-brie fights to build her own legacy in a brand-new series from R. A. Salvatore. My name is not “Drizzt’s daughter.” Breezy Do’Urden is more than just the heir of legendary heroes. For the past decade, she has dedicated herself to the study of combat, magic, and more recently, to the elusive Way of Shadow, honing her body and mind into a keen and singular weapon. But even after years of effort, her parents, Drizzt and Cattie-brie, struggle to see Breezy as more than just their little girl. Determined to prove them wrong, Breezy takes on the most intense challenge she can: to fight her way to becoming a Master of Dragons at the renowned Monastery of the Yellow Rose. Meanwhile, in the shadows of Westbridge, Dahlia Sin’felle plots her rise to power. Once a broken soul, Dahlia has few friends and fewer options to make her way through the world. But Dahlia believes she has discovered a new path to restored glory: the transformative charm and cunning of a vampire. With every step toward immortality, she consolidates her influence, building an empire from the darkness, even as she contends with her own monstrous instincts—and her complicated past with Breezy’s family. As Breezy fights her way through the shadows, and Dahlia follows her dark ambitions, both seek to find their place in a world that can be both brutal and beautiful. No matter the challenges, their divergent paths are forged by the same choice: their fates will be theirs and theirs alone. 400 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.13 x 1 x 9.25 inches

Batman: Revolution

Book 2: Batman

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By John Jackson Miller

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: October 21, 2025

Batman matches wits with The Riddler and uncovers Gotham’s past in this sequel to Batman: Resurrection, set in the world of Tim Burton’s iconic Batman. It’s summer, and Gotham City has cause for celebration. The last vestiges of The Joker’s toxic legacy have finally faded, just in time for the mayor to partner with retail magnate Max Shreck to stage a Fourth of July celebration for the ages. But not everyone is rejoicing. Batman’s eternal vigilance continues as threats from rival gangs and masked criminals escalate by the day. Meanwhile, on the streets, protests grow in opposition to the city’s lavish excesses. No one is experiencing the struggle between Gotham’s optimism and doubt more than Norman Pinkus. The Gotham Globe’s humble copy boy, he’s the unacknowledged mastermind behind the newspaper’s mega-popular Riddle Me This word puzzles. But Norman harbors a secret. He is the smartest man in Gotham City, using his prodigious skills to solve crimes anonymously for years via the police tip line—before Batman even knows there’s a crime to solve. While neither fame nor fortune finds Norman, he believes in the promise of Gotham and what’s right . . . until he doesn’t. The man no one notices watches time and again as the city and its leaders cast their eyes high above the rooftops toward Batman. Dejected and unappreciated, Norman devises a scheme: With the help of dangerous new friends, he exploits the simmering tensions of the long hot summer to draw the Caped Crusader into a volatile game of riddles to crown Gotham’s true savior. As they clash, Norman—now known as The Riddler—and Batman will uncover hidden secrets about Gotham’s past that will have dire consequences for the city’s future. 544 pages: Book Dimensions: 6 x 1.38 x 9 inches

King Sorrow

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Joe Hill

Publisher: William Morrow

Release Date: October 21, 2025

From #1 New York Times bestselling author Joe Hill, a chilling tale of modern-world dangers, dark academia, and the unexpected consequences of revenge as six friends dabble in the occult and are tragically, horrifyingly successful… calling forth an evil entity that demands regular human sacrifice. Arthur Oakes is a reader, a dreamer, and a student at Rackham College, Maine, renowned for its frosty winters, exceptional library, and beautiful buildings. But his idyll—and burgeoning romance with Gwen Underfoot—is shattered when a local drug dealer and her partner corner him into one of the worst crimes he can imagine: stealing rare books from the college library. Trapped and desperate, Arthur turns to his closest friends for comfort and help. Together they dream up a wild, fantastical scheme to free Arthur from the cruel trap in which he finds himself. Wealthy, irrepressible Colin Wren suggests using the unnerving Crane journal (bound in the skin of its author) to summon a dragon to do their bidding. The others—brave, beautiful Alison Shiner; the battling twins Donna and Donovan McBride; and brainy, bold Gwen—don’t hesitate to join Colin in an effort to smash reality and bring a creature of the impossible into our world. But there’s nothing simple about dealing with dragons, and their pact to save Arthur becomes a terrifying bargain in which the six must choose a new sacrifice for King Sorrow every year—or become his next meal. 896 pages: Book Dimensions: 6 x 2.04 x 9 inches

Darker Days

Book 2: Batman

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Thomas Olde Heuvelt

Publisher: Harper

Release Date: October 28, 2025

From the author of the internationally acclaimed bestseller HEX comes a modern twist on the Faustian tale about a gilded street in a Pacific Northwest town where the charmed residents have made a frightening deal . . . resulting in devastating consequences. Sometimes you think you can see things behind the fence. Bad things. So it’s better not to look . . . In Lock Haven, a quiet little town in Washington State, Bird Street is a special place. The residents of this pretty cul-de-sac on the edge of the woods are all successful, healthy, and happy. Their children are prodigies; well-mannered and… unnaturally smart. But come November, the “Darker Days” descend, bringing accidents, bad luck, conflict, and illness. Luana and Ralph Lewis-da Silva prepare for this, and so do their children Kaila and Django. It is in November when a stranger appears to collect on a longstanding debt. A price must be paid for the good fortune they enjoy the rest of the year. A sacrifice must be made. So it has been for over a century. To assuage their guilt, the residents of Bird Street choose carefully who will be sent into the woods. Usually, it is an elderly or terminally ill individual who wishes to die with dignity and is content to be helped on their way. But this year, things don’t go to plan, and events take a terrifying turn . . .

Darker Days is a propulsive, haunting novel that begs the question: “How far will we go for our own happiness and what sacrifices we are willing to make?” 416 pages: Book Dimensions: 6 x 1.19 x 9 inches

The Place Where They Buried Your Heart

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Christina Henry

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: November 4, 2025

A woman must confront the evil that has been terrorizing her street since she was a child in this gripping haunted house novel from the national bestselling author of The House That Horror Built and Good Girls Don’t Die. On an otherwise ordinary street in Chicago, there is a house. An abandoned house where, once upon a time, terrible things happened. The children who live on this block are told by their parents to stay away from that house. But of course, children don’t listen. Children think it’s fun to be scared, to dare each other to go inside. Jessie Campanelli did what many older sisters do and dared her little brother Paul. But unlike all the other kids who went inside that abandoned house, Paul didn’t return. His two friends, Jake and Richie, said that the house ate Paul. Of course adults didn’t believe that. Adults never believe what kids say. They thought someone kidnapped Paul, or otherwise hurt him. They thought Paul had disappeared in a way that was ordinary, explainable. The disappearance of her little brother broke Jessie’s family apart in ways that would never be repaired. Jessie grew up, had a child of her own, kept living on the same street where the house that ate her brother sat, crouched and waiting. And darkness seemed to spread out from that house, a darkness that was alive—alive and hungry. 320 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 0.81 x 9 inches

The Seventh Champion

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Sylvia Mercedes

Publisher: Ace Trade Paperback Original

Release Date: November 11, 2025

A dragon princess joins forces with a scarred prince to escape a competition for her hand in marriage, unaware he is hiding dark secrets of his own in the first of a new romantasy duology from the author of Bride of the Shadow King. Swept from her quiet life as an apothecary’s apprentice to the treacherous court of the High King, Rosie Harpwood is shocked to discover she is the long-lost daughter of the demonic Dragon Queen. Reawakening her dormant magic is the kingdom’s only hope for salvation, but the journey is perilous, and she’ll need a champion to guide her. So the High King hosts a series of trials to determine which prince is worthy of the honor — as well as claiming Rosie’s hand in marriage. Rosie, however, has other ideas. A talented healer and lover of small, fluffy creatures, Rosie wants nothing to do with demon queens or saving the world. Determined to escape this fate, she joins forces with one of the champions to plot her getaway. Prince Valtar may be enigmatic and a little bit terrifying, but something about him makes her blood burn in ways that have nothing to do with her dragon heritage. Trained from youth to serve the Dragon Queen, Valtar has proven himself a ruthless assassin. Posing as a suitor to get close enough to his target shouldn’t be a problem. But Valtar wasn’t planning on his target being Rosie, the girl he failed to assassinate years ago . . . who has haunted his dreams ever since. 464 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.19 x 0.94 x 8 inches

Legend

Book 2: A Gothic Shade of Romance

Paperback | Kindle Edition

By Karina Halle

Publisher: Ace

Release Date: December 2, 2025

The scorching conclusion to Hollow, a sexy, dark reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Welcome back to Sleepy Hollow. Though Katrina Van Tassel, Ichabod Crane, and Brom Bones have begun to pull apart the bone-chilling mystery of the Headless Horseman, their journey is far from its end. As they share the enigmatic halls of Sleepy Hollow Institute, their lives become increasingly entangled. Amidst their exploration of dark desires, Kat grapples with the affections of two possessive men who hunger not just for her, but for each other. As their passions deepen, unsettling secrets within the school’s ancient coven come to light, threatening to unravel the very fabric of their existence. Each must face a profound test, with one harboring a hidden past that could shatter their newfound unity. In a suspenseful tale of desire, obsession, and the ever-lurking shadows of Sleepy Hollow, these three souls will be pushed to the brink, facing the chilling consequences of their deepest secrets and darkest cravings. Watch your head. 480 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.19 x 0.97 x 8 inches

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT… SOME BOOKS RELEASED EARLIER IN 2025.

Wake Up and Open Your Eyes

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Clay McLeod Chapman

Publisher: Quirk Books

Release Date: January 7, 2025

From master of horror Clay McLeod Chapman, a relentless social horror novel about a family on the run from a demonic possession epidemic that spreads through media. Noah has been losing his polite Southern parents to far-right cable news for years, so when his mother leaves him a voicemail warning him that the “Great Reawakening” is here, he assumes it’s related to one of her many conspiracy theories. But when his phone calls go unanswered, Noah makes the drive from Brooklyn to Richmond, Virginia. There, he discovers his childhood home in shambles and his parents locked in a terrifying trancelike state in front of the TV. Panicked, Noah attempts to snap them out of it. Then Noah’s mother brutally attacks him. But Noah isn’t the only person to be attacked by a loved one. Families across the country are tearing each other apart—literally—as people succumb to a form of possession that gets worse the more time they spend glued to a screen. In Noah’s Richmond-based family, only he and his young nephew Marcus are unaffected. Together, they must race back to the safe haven of Brooklyn—but can they make it before they fall prey to the violent hordes? This ambitious, searing novel from one of horror’s modern masters holds a mirror to our divided nation, and will shake readers to the core. 384 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.32 x 1.31 x 9.29 inches

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls

By Grady Hendrix

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: January 14, 2025

By Grady Hendrix

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: January 14, 2025

They were never girls, they were witches . . . . They call them wayward girls. Loose girls. Girls who grew up too fast. And they’re sent to the Wellwood House in St. Augustine, Florida, where unwed mothers are hidden by their families to have their babies in secret, to give them up for adoption, and most important of all, to forget any of it ever happened. Fifteen-year-old Fern arrives at the home in the sweltering summer of 1970, pregnant, frightened, and alone. Under the watchful eye of the stern Miss Wellwood, she meets a dozen other girls in the same predicament. There’s Rose, a hippie who insists she’s going to find a way to keep her baby and escape to a commune. And Zinnia, a budding musician who plans to marry her baby’s father. And Holly, a wisp of a girl, barely fourteen, mute and pregnant by no-one-knows-who. Everything the girls eat, every moment of their waking day, and everything they’re allowed to talk about is strictly controlled by the adults who claim they know what’s best for them. Then Fern meets a librarian who gives her an occult book about witchcraft, and power is in the hands of the girls for the first time in their lives. But power can destroy as easily as it creates, and it’s never given freely. There’s always a price to be paid . . . and it’s usually paid in blood. In Witchcraft for Wayward Girls, the author of How to Sell a Haunted House and The Final Girl Support Group delivers another searing, completely original novel and further cements his status as a “horror master” (NPR). 496 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.19 x 1.56 x 9.25 inches

Gate To Kagoshima

Book 1: Ancestor Memories Fantasy

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Poppy Kuroki

Publisher: Harper Perennial

Release Date: January 28, 2025

In this exciting historical romantasy in the spirit of The Hurricane Wars and The Time Traveler’s Wife—Outlander set in Japan—a young Scottish woman is magically transported to the last Samurai era, where she encounters ghosts from the past, her own Japanese ancestry, and a love that transcends time.

While in Japan researching her family’s history, a vicious typhoon sends Isla Mackenzie 128 years back in time, to the dawn of the Satsuma Rebellion. There she meets her ancestors, and a charismatic samurai, Kei, with whom she unexpectedly finds romance.

But, unlike her Beloved, Isla knows about the looming Samurai rebellion—and Kai’s fate. Should she attempt to change history or somehow make her way back to the life she’d had before?

Compulsively readable, historically grounded, and irresistibly immersive, Gate to Kagoshima is an unforgettable tale of duty, and of timeless love.

The book is beautifully designed and features colored and illustrated sprayed edges—purple with stenciled moonscape and cherry blossoms.

320 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.31 x 0.72 x 8 inches

Dragonlance Chronicles

Books 1-3: Dragons of Autumn Twilight, Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning

Hardcover

By Margaret Weis & Tracy Hickman

Foreword by Joe Manganiello

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: February 4, 2025

Rediscover the world of Dragonlance with the first three novels in one of the most popular fantasy series of all time—now featuring a new foreword by Joe Manganiello! Dragons. Creatures of legend. Stories told to children. But now dragons have returned to Krynn. The darkness of war and destruction threatens to engulf the land. Then hope appears—a blue crystal staff in the hands of a beautiful barbarian woman. The promise of hope, as fleeting as smoke upon the autumn wind, forces a group of long-time friends into the unlikely roles of heroes. Knight and barbarian, warrior and half-elf, dwarf and kender and dark-souled mage; they begin a perilous quest for—the legendary Dragonlance. 1,056 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.28 x 1.85 x 9.51 inches

Legion

Book 2: The Exorcist

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By William Peter Blatty

Publisher: Tor Nightfire

Release Date: February 4, 2025

From a master of the genre, William Peter Blatty, comes Legion, the harrowing sequel to The Exorcist and the inspiration to the movie The Exorcist III. A young boy is found horribly murdered in a mock crucifixion. Is the murderer the elderly woman who witnessed the crime? A neurologist who can no longer bear the pain life inflicts on its victims? A psychiatrist with a macabre sense of humor and a guilty secret? A mysterious patient, locked in silent isolation in the psychiatric ward? Lieutenant Kinderman follows a bewildering trail that links all these people, confronting a new enigma at every turn even as more murders surface, with each victim suffering the same dreadful mutilations. Kinderman must confront the creeping suspicion that there’s a connection between these crimes and another series of murders that took place more than a decade ago?and supposedly ended with the death of the Gemini Killer. Legion is a classic novel of breathtaking terror, an extraordinary journey into the uncharted depths of the human mind, and has been hailed as being “infinitely more suspenseful than The Exorcist.” (Los Angeles Times) William Peter Blatty (1928-2017) lived in Maryland. 336 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.3 x 0.79 x 8.15 inches

Gothikana

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By RuNyx

Publisher: Tor Nightfire

Paperback Release Date: February 4, 2025

DELUXE EDITION– featuring beautiful purple sprayed edges, unique interior cover art and moody art throughout! The eternal romance of Beauty & the Beast meets the gothic suspense of Dracula in this erotic dark academia story by RuNyx?the New York Times bestselling sensation, now in paperback! An unusual girl. An enigmatic man. An ancient castle. What could go wrong? An outcast her entire life, Corvina Clemm is left adrift after losing her mother. When she receives the admission letter from the mysterious University of Verenmore, she accepts it as a sign from the universe. The last thing she expects though is an old, secluded castle on top of a mountain riddled with secrets, deceit, and death. An enigma his entire life, Vad Deverell likes being a closed book but knowing exactly everything that happens in the university. A part-time professor working on his thesis, Vad has been around long enough to know the dangers the castle possesses. And he knows the moment his path crosses with Corvina, she’s dangerous to everything that he is. They shouldn’t have caught each other’s eye. They cannot be. But a chill-inducing century-old mystery forces them to collide. People have disappeared every five years over the past century, Corvina is getting clues to unraveling it all, and Vad needs to keep an eye on her. And so begins a tale of the mysterious, the morbid, the macabre, and a deep love that blossoms in the unlikeliest of places. 416 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.4 x 0.95 x 8.25 inches

Homegrown Magic

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Jamie Pacton & Rebecca Podos

Publisher: Del Rey

Release Date: March 11, 2025

A delightful queer romantic fantasy full of friends-to-lovers chemistry, found family, rival family drama, and cozy garden magic from two acclaimed YA authors making their adult debut Yael Clauneck is more interested in drinking and flirting than joining their powerful family’s business. They’re on the precipice of a predetermined life when they flee their own graduation party, galloping away in search of . . . well, they’re not sure, but maybe the chance to feel like life can still be a grand adventure. Margot Greenwillow—talented plant witch, tea lover, and greenhouse owner—has never felt further from adventure in her life. She’s been desperately trying to keep what remains of her family’s magic remedies business afloat. So when Yael, her childhood friend and former crush, rides back into her life, she’s shocked. But perhaps this could be a good thing. After all, Margot could use an assistant in the greenhouses. Yael has no experience or, honestly, practical skills, but they’re delighted to accept the job. They can lay low for a while, flirting with Margot and figuring out what to do next. Meanwhile, Margot has plans of her own—but plans are notoriously unreliable, and unlikely to survive a swiftly blooming mutual attraction, not to mention the machinations of parents determined to get their heir back . . . no matter the cost. 368 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.43 x 0.73 x 8.23 inches

Galaphile

Book 1: The First Druids of Shannara

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Terry Brooks

Publisher: Del Rey

Release Date: March 11, 2025

New York Times bestselling author Terry Brooks makes his triumphant return to the world of Shannara, delving deep into the origin story of the druid order and its enigmatic creator that will change the face of the Four Lands forever.



One of the most iconic structures in the Four Lands is Paranor, the fortress home of the Druid Order. Legend holds that it was erected by an Elven leader known as Galaphile Joss. But who was this Galaphile, and how and why did he choose to establish this center of magic and learning? Within these pages we meet the real Galaphile, following him from a friendless teenage orphan stranded in the Human world to a powerful adult and master mage, studying under the infamous recluse, Cogline. We learn of the forces that shaped him—those he loved, and those he lost; those who aided him, and those who stood against him. Throughout it all, Galaphile’s goal is a noble one: to bring order to a chaotic world, and to make life better for those trying to survive it. To this end, he commences building the citadel which will one day be known as Paranor with the aid of the King of the Silver River. But there is one other who seeks dominion over the Four Lands—and for far less virtuous ends. For this foe has been corrupted by an ancient evil—one that will not only reach out and touch Galaphile’s nearest and dearest, but also echo down through the centuries, sowing the seeds for some of the darkest times the Four Lands will ever face. 336 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.38 x 1.15 x 9.56 inches

The Winter Goddess

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Megan Barnard

Publisher: Penguin Books

Release Date: March 11, 2025

A goddess is cursed to endlessly live and die as a mortal until she understands the value of human life, in this inventive, moving reimagining of Irish mythology. Cailleach, goddess of winter, was not born to be a blight on humanity, but she became one. She would say with scorn that it was their own fault: mortals were selfish, thoughtless, and destructive, bringing harm to each other and the earth without cause or qualms. One day, Cailleach goes too far. Thousands die, lost to her brutal winter. In punishment, her mother Danu, queen of the gods, strips the goddess of her powers and sends Cailleach to earth, to live and die as the mortals she so despises, until she understands what it is to be one of them. Though determined to live in solitude, Cailleach finds that she cannot help but reach for the people she once held in such disdain. She loves and mourns in equal measure, and in opening herself to humanity, hears tales not meant for immortal ears—including a long-buried secret that will redefine what it means to be a god. From the author of the “stunning . . . riveting” historical reenvisioning Jezebel (Library Journal), a vividly imagined and arresting story of a goddess punished—and a goddess reborn, as she discovers the importance of a life ephemeral…and what it means to truly be alive. 304 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.28 x 0.62 x 7.97 inches

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft: Heir of Strahd

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Delilah S. Dawson

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: May 13, 2025

A party of adventurers must brave the horrors of Ravenloft in this official Dungeons & Dragons novel! Five strangers armed with steel and magic awaken in a mist-shrouded land, with no memory of how they arrived: Rotrog, a prideful orcish wizard; Chivarion, a sardonic drow barbarian; Alishai, an embittered tiefling paladin; Kah, a skittish kenku cleric; and Fielle, a sunny human artificer. After they barely survive a nightmarish welcome to the realm of Barovia, a carriage arrives bearing an invitation: Fairest Friends, I pray you accept my humble Hospitality and dine with me tonight at Castle Ravenloft. It is rare we receive Visitors, and I do so Endeavor to Make your Acquaintance. The Carriage shall bear you to the Castle safely, and I await your Arrival with Pleasure. Your host,

Strahd von Zarovich With no alternative, and determined to find their way home, the strangers accept the summons and travel to the forbidding manor of the mysterious count. But all is not well at Castle Ravenloft. To survive the twisted enigmas of Strahd and his haunted home, the adventurers must confront the dark secrets in their own hearts and find a way to shift from strangers to comrades—before the mists of Barovia claim them forever. 336 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.3 x 1.1 x 9.7 inches

The Ghost Woods

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By C. J. Cooke

Publisher: Berkley

Paperback Release Date: April 29, 2025

A young woman sent to stay in a crumbling gothic manor will find haunting secrets creeping out of the surrounding dark woods in this new, chilling novel from the acclaimed author of The Lighthouse Witches. In the midst of the woods stands a house called Lichen Hall. This place is shrouded in folklore—old stories of ghosts, of witches, of a child who is not quite a child. Now the woods are creeping closer, and something has been unleashed. Pearl Gorham arrives in 1965, one of a string of young women sent to Lichen Hall to give birth. And she soon suspects the proprietors are hiding something. Then she meets the mysterious mother and young boy who live on the grounds—and together they begin to unpack the secrets of this place. As the truth comes to the surface and the darkness moves in, Pearl must rethink everything she knew—and risk what she holds most dear. 384 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.19 x 0.78 x 8 inches

Human Rites

Book 3: Her Majesty’s Royal Coven (HMRC Trilogy)

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Juno Dawson

Publisher: Penguin Books

Release Date: July 1, 2025

With Her Majesty’s Royal Coven in shambles and the fate of the world hanging in the balance, the sisterhood of friends and witches must find a new way of putting together the pieces if (wo)mankind is to stand a chance, in this final chapter to Juno’s “irresistible” series (Lana Harper) Niamh, Ciara, Leonie, Elle and Theo. Five very different witches with one thing in common: they were unwittingly chosen by the dangerously charming Lucifer, the demon king of desire, to fulfil a dark prophecy: Satanis will rise and the daughters of Gaia will fall. The coven is reunited—but broken. Niamh is back from the dead…but she hasn’t come back alone. Elle mourns a son she never had. Ciara languishes in a prison for witches, and Leonie reels from a very unexpected surprise. Meanwhile, Lucifer offers fledgling witch Theo a deal: if she helps him, her coven—her family—will be spared. But the magic he asks for will take her out of London—out of time, entirely. The final confrontation between good and evil in the spectacular conclusion to the saga of Her Majesty’s Royal Coven. 464 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.42 x 1 x 8.19 inches

The Prestige

Paperback

By Christopher Priest; New introduction by John Clute

Publisher: Tor Books | Tor Essentials

Release Date: July 15, 2025

World Fantasy AwardWinner, 1996 Tor Essentials presents new editions of science fiction and fantasy titles of proven merit and lasting value, each volume introduced by an appropriate literary figure. Winner of the World Fantasy Award and inspiration for the hit Christopher Nolan movie, genre master Christopher Priest’s The Prestige is now available in a modern Tor Essentials repackage. In 1878, two young stage magicians clash in the dark during the course of a fraudulent séance. From this moment on, their lives become webs of deceit and revelation as they vie to outwit and expose one another. Their rivalry will take them to the peaks of their careers, but with terrible consequences. In the course of pursuing each other’s ruin, they will deploy all the deception their magicians’ craft can command–the highest misdirection and the darkest science. Blood will be spilled, but it will not be enough. In the end, their legacy will pass on for generations…to descendants who must, for their sanity’s sake, untangle the puzzle left to them. 368 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.38 x 0.87 x 8.25 inches

A Sorceress Comes to Call

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By T. Kingfisher

Publisher: Tor Books

Paperback Release Date: July 15, 2025

Locus Award Winner, 2025 From New York Times bestselling and Hugo Award-winning author T. Kingfisher comes A Sorceress Comes to Call, a dark reimagining of the Brothers Grimm’s “The Goose Girl,” rife with secrets, murder, and forbidden magic. Cordelia knows her mother is . . . unusual. Their house doesn’t have any doors between rooms, there are no secrets in this house, and her mother doesn’t allow Cordelia to have a single friend. Unless you count Falada, her mother’s beautiful white horse. The only time Cordelia feels truly free is on her daily rides with him. But more than simple eccentricity sets her mother apart. Other mothers don’t force their daughters to be silent and motionless for hours, sometimes days, on end. Other mothers aren’t evil sorcerers. When her mother unexpectedly moves them into the manor home of a wealthy older Squire and his kind but keen-eyed sister, Hester, Cordelia knows this welcoming pair are to be her mother’s next victims. But Cordelia feels at home for the very first time among these people, and as her mother’s plans darken, she must decide how to face the woman who raised her to save the people who have become like family. 352 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.38 x 0.83 x 8.25 inches

House Of Monstrous Women

Hardcover | Kindle | Audiobook

By Daphne Fama

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: August 12, 2025

A young woman is drawn into a dangerous game after being invited to the mazelike home of her childhood friend, a rumored witch, in this gothic horror set in 1986 Philippines. In this game, there’s one rule: survive. Orphaned after her father’s political campaign ended in tragedy, Josephine is alone taking care of the family home while her older brother is off in Manila, where revolution brews. But an unexpected invitation from her childhood friend Hiraya to her house offers an escape. . . . Why don’t you come visit, and we can play games like we used to? If Josephine wins, she’ll get whatever her heart desires. Her brother is invited, too, and it’s time they had a talk. Josephine’s heard the dark whispers: Hiraya is a witch and her family spits curses. But still, she’s just desperate enough to seize this chance to change her destiny. Except the Ranoco house is strange, labyrinthine, and dangerously close to a treacherous sea. A sickly-sweet smell clings to the dimly lit walls, and veiled eyes follow Josephine through endless connecting rooms. The air is tense with secrets, and as the game continues it’s clear Josephine doesn’t have the whole truth. To save herself, she will have to play to win. But in this house, victory is earned with blood. A lush new voice in horror arises in this riveting gothic set against the upheaval of 1986 Philippines and the People Power Revolution. 336 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.23 x 1.17 x 9.3 inches

The Possession of Alba Diaz

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Isabel Cañas

Publisher: Berkley

Release Date: August 19, 2025

When a demonic presence awakens deep in a Mexican silver mine, the young woman it seizes must turn to the one man she shouldn’t trust…from bestselling author Isabel Cañas. In 1765, plague sweeps through Zacatecas. Alba flees with her wealthy merchant parents and fiancé, Carlos, to his family’s isolated mine for refuge. But safety proves fleeting as other dangers soon bare their teeth: Alba begins suffering from strange hallucinations, sleepwalking, and violent convulsions. She senses something cold lurking beneath her skin. Something angry. Something wrong. Elías, haunted by a troubled past, came to the New World to make his fortune and escape his family’s legacy of greed. Alba, as his cousin’s betrothed, is none of his business. Which is of course why he can’t help but notice the growing tension between them every time she enters the room…and why he notices her deteriorate when the demon’s thirst for blood gets stronger. In the fight for her life, Alba and Elías become entangled with the occult, the Church, long-kept secrets, and each other… not knowing that one of these things will spell their doom. 384 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.27 x 1.28 x 9.27 inches

The End of the World As We Know It: New Tales of Stephen King’s The Stand

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

Edited by Christopher Golden and Brian Keene

Publisher: Gallery Books

Release Date: August 19, 2025

An original short story anthology based on master storyteller Stephen King’s #1 New York Times bestselling classic The Stand! Since its initial publication in 1978, The Stand has been considered Stephen King’s seminal masterpiece of apocalyptic fiction, with millions of copies sold and adapted twice for television. Although there are other extraordinary works exploring the unraveling of human society, none have been as influential as this iconic novel—generations of writers have been impacted by its dark yet ultimately hopeful vision of the end and new beginning of civilization, and its stunning array of characters. Now for the first time, Stephen King has fully authorized a return to the harrowing world of The Stand through this original short story anthology as presented by award-winning authors and editors Christopher Golden and Brian Keene. Bringing together some of today’s greatest and most visionary writers, The End of the World As We Know It features unforgettable, all-new stories set during and after (and some perhaps long after) the events of The Stand—brilliant, terrifying, and painfully human tales that will resonate with readers everywhere as an essential companion to the classic, bestselling novel. Featuring an introduction by Stephen King, a foreword by Christopher Golden, and an afterword by Brian Keene. Contributors include Wayne Brady and Maurice Broaddus, Poppy Z. Brite, Somer Canon, C. Robert Cargill, Nat Cassidy, V. Castro, Richard Chizmar, S. A. Cosby, Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes, Meg Gardiner, Gabino Iglesias, Jonathan Janz, Alma Katsu, Caroline Kepnes, Michael Koryta, Sarah Langan, Joe R. Lansdale, Tim Lebbon, Josh Malerman, Ronald Malfi, Usman T. Malik, Premee Mohamed, Cynthia Pelayo, Hailey Piper, David J. Schow, Alex Segura, Bryan Smith, Paul Tremblay, Catherynne M. Valen. 800 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 2 x 9 inches

Secret Lives Of The Dead

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Tim Lebbon

Publisher: Titan Books

Paperback Release Date: August 26, 2025

A dark folk horror tale of a deadly family curse, crime and murder that is sure to turn your blood cold, from the award-winning, New York Times bestselling author of Netflix’s The Silence. When Jodi, BB and Matt decide to burgle a derelict country home as a thrilling dare, they become embroiled in a twisted legacy of supernatural terror. There are rumours of a bizarre curse hanging over the hoard of antiques and jewellery within the house. And unbeknownst to the others, one member of the trio has darker motives for breaking into the property. Lem is a brutal man obsessed with a gruesome family legend. He is determined to right the wrongs of the past and lift the curse placed on his bloodline. By completing the work of his father and bringing a bizarre selection of scattered relics back together, he hopes to be free of the malign influence that has hounded every generation of his family for two centuries. Across a single day a deadly pursuit will culminate on the desolate, storm-swept Crow Island, and those involved are given cause to wonder… can believing in a curse deeply enough bring its own bad luck? 336 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.11 x 0.83 x 7.8 inches

2025 NON-FICTION

Just Beyond The Light

Making Peace with the Wars Inside Our Head

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By D. Randall Blythe

Publisher: Da Capo

Release Date: February 18, 2025

From the author of Dark Days and lead singer of long-running extreme metal band, Lamb of God, a riveting and revelatory memoir about self-development and maintaining proper perspective through difficult times



In his gripping, bestselling debut memoir Dark Days, Lamb of God vocalist D. Randall (Randy) Blythe unflinchingly wrote about some of the most harrowing episodes of his past. Now, in his highly anticipated follow-up Just Beyond the Light, Blythe shares how he works daily to maintain positivity in a world that feels like it is spinning out of control. In his own words, Just Beyond the Light is a “tight, concise roadmap of how I have attempted to maintain what I believe to be a proper perspective in life, even during difficult times.” Written with a scathing balance of hard-edged reality offset by a knowing humor and a razor-sharp wit, voiced in in his inimitable, conversational, everyman-philosopher style, Blythe clearly breaks down his approach to life, which is a personal and idiosyncratic mix of sobriety, art, and surfing. He writes movingly of his childhood in the South, of fallen friends, of what he’s learned touring the world as the vocalist of a successful heavy metal band, and of the very real ways he is doing what he can to leave the world a better place. Above all, he offers readers hope that balance, real balance, is possible, even (or especially) when things seem hopeless.



Compelling, compassionate, and refreshingly honest, Just Beyond the Light ultimately reminds readers that “as long as we keep our feet (and minds) planted firmly on the ground that is reality, the sky isn’t falling— it never has been, and it never will.”

320 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.25 x 1 x 9.25 inches

A Fabulous Disaster

From the Garage to Madison Square Garden, the Hard Way

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Gary Holt with Adem Tepedelen

Foreword by Kirk Hammett

Publisher: Da Capo

Release Date: April 1, 2025

From prolific metal guitarist and songwriter for Exodus (and formerly Slayer) Gary Holt comes a deeply personal memoir of his “destruction-laden” life, along with a firsthand account of the genesis of the Thrash Metal scene, from its origins in the Bay Area to its world domination. As the guitarist and primary songwriter of Exodus and one of the originators of heavy metal, Gary Holt watched as his peers—Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax—soared to superstardom. As his fellow artists amassed millions of fans and record sales, Exodus’ albums received critical recognition and inspired generations of listeners—but struggled to reach the same heights of success, as the band was plagued by years of bad management, bad luck, and bad decisions. A Fabulous Disaster follows our narrator through the highest of highs and lowest of lows as he and his bandmates juggle major label contracts, MTV-sponsored tours and festivals, growing addictions to alcohol and meth, and the loss of key founding members. Ultimately, after the tragic death of one of his closest friends and former bandmates—Holt decides to save himself. Newly sober and determined to resurrect his career, he commits himself to Exodus, pushing the band to new heights. An “unadulterated odyssey through decades of insanity,” punctuated by Holt’s unique insight and knack for storytelling, A Fabulous Disaster is a thrill ride from start to finish. His story proves that redemption—even from the pits of rock ‘n’ roll excess—is always possible.

304 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.25 x 1.25 x 9.25 inches

Bad Bitches of Antiquity

Badass Stories from Mythology’s Fiercest Goddesses, Heroines, Warriors, and Titans

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Lorelei Wilder; Illustrated by Cinthya Álvarez

Publisher: BenBella Books, Inc.

Release Date: July 22, 2025

A feminist retelling of the most formidable women in world mythology. Move over, Zeus. The most powerful goddesses, mortals, and sorceresses of the ancient world have something to say. Bad Bitches of Antiquity is the modern compendium of badass mythological women who used their powers, prowess, mischief, and cleverness to make moves, exact revenge, bestow miracles, and cleverly control the comings and goings of mortals and gods alike.

This timely—and timeless—book takes a fresh look at the unforgettable women of mythology, answering questions such as:

• Was Demeter a forlorn mother who lost her child or the reason for the seasons?

• Is Ariadne merely the wife of Dionysus or a keeper of labyrinths worthy of a constellation?

• Was Ixchel a simple fertility goddess or a fierce protector of women?

From Medusa to the Morrígan, Atalanta to Athena, and Persephone to Pele, readers will discover the empowering and relatable truth behind the immortal curtain of their favorite tales. Each captivating story embraces the multitudes within these mythical women to present them with the grace, humor, and hint of irreverence they truly deserve. 208 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.5 x 0.8 x 8.5 inches

Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses

The Making of a Cult Classic

Hardcover

By Rob Zombie

Publisher: Insight Editions

Release Date: September 16, 2025

Writer, director, and musician Rob Zombie journeys into the madhouse with House of 1000 Corpses, an inside look at the making of his cult classic horror film, showcasing the visceral intensity of his signature artistic style and inviting readers to explore the twisted world that launched the Firefly universe. Rob Zombie’s captivating art and making-of book, House of 1000 Corpses, is a visually stunning volume offering an unparalleled behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Zombie’s groundbreaking film that redefined the genre. Explore a treasure trove of film stills, rare artwork, concept sketches, and the director’s original shooting script that brings to life the film’s vivid characters and chilling atmosphere. With Zombie’s own handwritten notes, readers will gain insight into the process and the dark inspirations that fueled the film. House of 1000 Corpses is an artistic tribute to a cinematic cult classic that continues to haunt audiences to this day, proving that from film to music, the Zombie aesthetic is truly one-of-a-kind. Embrace the bizarre and celebrate the art of horror with House of 1000 Corpses, a must-have addition to any horror fan’s collection. 304 pages; Book Dimensions: 8.5 x 1.7 x 11 inches

Edgar Allan Poe: The Master of the Macabre

Pocket Portrait series

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Levi Lionel Leland

Publisher: Adams Media

Release Date: September 23, 2025

Step into the fascinating and gothic world of Edgar Allan Poe, the master of macabre, with this compelling literary biography that unravels his dark genius, iconic works, and enduring influence on gothic literature. Discover the tumultuous life of Edgar Allan Poe, the legendary gothic author, marked by literary genius and personal tragedy, and explore the haunting themes that defined his timeless creations. From excerpts of his chilling tales like The Tell-Tale Heart and The Raven to insightful commentary and unforgettable quotes about and from Poe himself, this book paints a vivid portrait of the man behind the pen. This beautifully curated book is both an inspiring biography and a celebration of literary brilliance. Whether you’re a longtime admirer of Poe or just beginning your literary adventure, Pocket Portraits: Edgar Allan Poe will leave you fascinated, inspired, and longing for more. 240 pages; Book Dimensions: 4.5 x 1.1 x 6 inches

Jane Austen: The Original Romance Novelist

Pocket Portrait series

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Janet Lewis Saidi

Publisher: Adams Media

Release Date: September 30, 2025

Take a trip back in time to the Regency-era life of Jane Austen, one of literature’s most beloved novelists, with this captivating exploration of her works and the timeless themes of romance, family, and society. Pocket Portraits: Jane Austen takes you through the moments of Jane Austen’s life—some well-known and some which may be unexpected. These are the moments that shaped her six published novels, which draw deeply on themes of family, agency, philosophy, and love. From excerpts of her swoon-worthy tales like Pride and Prejudice and Emma to insight into Austen’s social commentary and why her works still leave their mark on contemporary pop culture, this book paints a vivid portrait of the complicated woman behind the quill. This beautifully curated book is both an inspiring biography and a celebration of literary brilliance. Whether you’re a longtime admirer of Austen or just beginning your literary adventure, Pocket Portraits: Jane Austen will leave you fascinated, inspired, and longing for more. 240 pages; Book Dimensions: 4.5 x 1.0 x 6.0 inches

First Contact

The Story Of Our Obsession With Aliens

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Becky Ferreira

Publisher: Workman Publishing

Release Date: September 30, 2025

A narrative and visual exploration of humanity’s age-old search for and fixation with extraterrestrials. First Contact explores the ancient idea—and epic quest to prove—that we are not alone in the universe. Presented in a heavily illustrated cabinet of curiosities format, the book explores our fascination with aliens from early history to present day, including chapters on alien conspiracy theories, aliens in science fiction, the actual science behind our search for aliens, and what happens if and when they come…or, if we are in fact descended from them. Each chapter is filled with bite-sized explainers and longer sections on meatier topics such as habitable zones, xenolinguistics, and UFO religions. Smaller topics include alien abductions, ancient astronauts, exodinosaurs, Project Cyclops, and the Great Moon Hoax. 272 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.25 x 0.77 x 8.3 inches

Last Rites

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Ozzy Osbourne

Publisher: Grand Central Publishing

Release Date: October 7, 2025

“I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy.” Husband. Father. Grandfather. Icon.

1948 – 2025 In 2019, at the age of sixty-nine, Ozzy Osbourne was on a triumphant farewell tour, playing to sold-out arenas and rave reviews all around the world. Then: disaster. In a matter of just a few weeks, he went from being hospitalized with a finger infection to having to abandon his tour – and all public life – as he faced near-total paralysis from the neck down. LAST RITES is the shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Ozzy’s descent into hell. Along the way, he reflects on his extraordinary life and career, including his marriage to wife Sharon, as well as his reflections on what it took for him to get back onstage for the triumphant Back to the Beginning concert, streamed around the world, where Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time. Unflinching, brutally honest, but surprisingly life-affirming, Last Rites demonstrates once again why Ozzy has transcended his status as ‘The Godfather of Metal’ and ‘The Prince of Darkness’ to become a modern-day folk hero and national treasure. 368 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.25 x 1.05 x 9.25 inches

J.R.R.Tolkien: The Father of Modern Fantasy

Pocket Portrait series

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Don Marshall

Publisher: Adams Media

Release Date: November 25, 2025

Explore the extraordinary life of J.R.R. Tolkien, the legendary creator of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, in this captivating literary biography that celebrates the father of modern fantasy and his profound influence on fantasy literature and mythological storytelling. This captivating volume goes beyond the epic tales of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings to explore J.R.R. Tolkien’s incredible life and the experiences that shaped his legendary works. From his early days as a linguist to his passion for mythology and languages, this book provides fascinating insights into Tolkien’s extraordinary mind. This beautifully curated book is both an inspiring biography and a celebration of literary brilliance. Whether you’re a longtime admirer of Tolkien or just beginning your literary adventure, Pocket Portraits: J.R.R. Tolkien will leave you fascinated, inspired, and longing for more. 240 pages; Book Dimensions: 4.5 x 0.63 x 6 inches

2025 – BOOKS FOR KIDS/YA

Did You Hear What Happened In Salem?

The Witch Trials of 1692

Book 1: Did You Hear What Happened Series

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Katie Kennedy; Illustrated by Nick Thornborrow

Publisher: Workman Kids

Release Date: September 2, 2025

Massachusetts Bay Colony, 1692. When the first girl fell down screaming, the people of Salem Village thought it might just be silliness. Then a second girl started barking. A third and fourth began to shake uncontrollably. A doctor said “an evil hand” had come upon the girls, and everyone knew: They were bewitched. But who were the witches? Everyone knew that too: the unprotected residents of Salem—the poor, the elderly, the ones who were a little bit strange. Soon more girls were having fits and naming people as witches. The village erupted in accusations, suspicion, and fear. By the time the witch trials ended, dozens of lives had been ruined, and twenty people were dead. And I saw it all. With a snarky and surprising first-person narrator – a historical figure that played a major role in events – acclaimed writer Katie Kennedy offers a fresh new take on the greatest true-crime story in American history. 192 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.4 x 0.65 x 8.3 inches

Reading age: Ages 8 & up; Grade Level: 3 & up

Vanished

Seven Women Magicians Who Simply Disappeared

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Anna Hays; Illustrated by Mary Kate McDevitt

Publisher: Bright Matter Books

Release Date: September 9, 2025

Discover the amazing illustrated stories of seven women magicians who pulled off spectacular and death-defying illusions and acts, achieved global fame, and then simply…disappeared. During the Golden Age of Magic from 1860 to 1930, seven women magicians in America defied Victorian conventions and created a unique place in history for themselves and future performers to come. There was Anna, the mindreader; Adelaide, who could float in midair; Talma, who could magically shower the stage with gold coins…and many more! During a time when women were typically confined to the home, these trailblazers crossed oceans on steamships and traveled the globe bringing their imaginative brand of magic to audiences around the world. They followed their hearts and pursued their dreams of performing magic in the spotlight when women had neither a vote nor a voice in America. They made history. Yet once their career ended, so did their legacy. For decades their stories were hidden, or overshadowed by male counterparts, but now they’ve come to life in this vibrant and captivating book. 240 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 0.94 x 8.63 inches

Reading age: Ages 8-12; Grade Level: 3-7

Fortress of Ambrose

Book 3: House of Marionne

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By J. Elle

Publisher: Razorbill

Release Date: October 14, 2025

The stunning first printing of Fortress of Ambrose will feature a gorgeous designed case and exclusive metallic endpapers! Seductive magic. Deadly betrayal. Don’t miss the explosive finale of the dark, romantic fantasy of the New York Times-bestselling House of Marionne series, which #1 bestselling author Alex Aster praises as “a sweeping fantasy brimming with magic, secrets, and romance.” With the future of the Order clouded in uncertainty, and the evil within its ranks coming to the surface, Quell Marionne has nowhere left to turn. Everyone Quell cares about is gone and she still can’t escape the powerful legacy that wants to destroy her. But when she uncovers an earth-shattering revelation, she must choose: be the hero the magic world needs or save Jordan. Meanwhile, a darkness festers inside Dragunheart Jordan Wexton. His path to survival means becoming the monster he was bred to hate, if he can overcome the power rotting within himself. In a world where the line between proper and forbidden magic blurs, Quell and Jordan, along with two unlikely allies – bitter assassin Yagrin Wexton and magicless Heir Nore Ambrose, must navigate a treachero’s path where freedom hangs by a thread. Can love tip the scales toward freedom? Or will rivalries and deadly betrayals shatter their hearts and destroy the world they once knew? 528 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 1.31 x 9 inches

YA: Reading age: Ages 14 & up; Grade Level: 9 & up

COOKBOOKS, COLORING BOOKS, CRAFTS, GUIDES & GIFTS

The Official Wednesday Cookbook

The Woefully Weird Recipes of Nevermore Academy

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Mari Mancusi and Jarrett Melendez

Publisher: Random House Worlds

Release Date: July 22, 2025

Re-create macabre meals from Nevermore Academy in the comfort of your own oh-so-normal kitchen with sixty recipes inspired by the hit series Wednesday. You are cordially invited to enter the wrought-iron gates of the Nevermore Academy to discover its darkest culinary delights. These sixty remarkable recipes from our illustrious and historic community offer something for everyone, whether you crave meat like a werewolf or grapple with special culinary requirements (like an allergy to food with any color in it). Vegetarian and pescatarian offerings abound, as well as substitutes for dishes that use gluten, dairy, or ritualistic murder—with torturously tasty photographs for all the recipes. We dare you to try:

• Wednesday’s Woeful Waffles (which are pitch black, of course)

• Enid’s rainbow-sprinkled . . . well, everything

• Morticia’s Magnetic Migas

• Gomez’s Black Heart Chicken Breast

• Edgar Allen Poe’tatoes

• Uncle Fester’s Famous Brain Roast This tome also shares expert tips on how to entertain Nevermore Academy-style, so you can throw your own Rave’N Ball, Freaksgiving Feast, or Secret Society Social. Join us at the Nevermore Academy table and prepare to eat like an Outcast. 224 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.7 x 0.76 x 9.41 inches

The Comfy Fall Coloring Book

Cute and Cozy Series

Paperback

By Gaynor Carradice

Publisher: Adams Media

Release Date: August 26, 2025

Grab your colored pencils and your coziest sweater and cuddle up with this autumn-themed coloring book featuring 45 festive illustrations making it the perfect activity for anyone looking to unwind and embrace the chill. From pumpkin patches and smiling scarecrows to piles of fallen leaves and warm apple cider, The Comfy Fall Coloring Book brings together all the best parts of autumn. It’s the perfect book for coloring fans who want something super easy and relaxing—but also super cute—to color. This book offers:

-45 hand-drawn single-sided pages ready for coloring

-Super cute and cozy pages for stress relief and relaxation

-High-quality paper to prevent bleed-through

-An oversized 10 x 10 package, giving artists plenty of room for coloring

-High-resolution prints for clear, crisp images The Comfy Fall Coloring Book lets you enjoy the beauty and comfort of autumn all year round. 96 pages; Book Dimensions: 10 x 0.2 x 10 inches

League of the Lexicon

The Quiz Game about Words & Language

Game

By Two Brothers Games; created by Joshua Blackburn

Publisher: Adams Media

Release Date: October 14, 2025

Discover League of the Lexicon, the ultimate word game and Kickstarter success, packed with 2,000 questions, five diverse categories, and expertly crafted linguistic challenges perfect for language lovers and quiz enthusiasts alike. Where does one find gooblies and spangle blisters? What does effulgent mean? And how many is a myriad? Show what you know—and find out what you don’t—in League of the Lexicon, the most successful word game in the history of Kickstarter. It’s the ultimate word game for language lovers, featuring 2,000 challenging questions across five categories and two difficulty levels. Covering everything from definitions, usage, and archaic words to etymology and wordy trivia, League of the Lexicon is a game for language-lovers, quiz fiends, and the incurably curious. Challenge yourself with questions crafted by top linguists and lexicographers worldwide, making this word game a must-have for serious language fans. With stunning hand-drawn artwork and carefully researched questions, League of the Lexicon is any language lover’s dream. 451 pages; Ages 14 years & up

Dragons of the Realms: An Official Dungeons & Dragons Coloring Book

Paperback

By Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Release Date: November 18, 2025

Bring the legendary namesake creatures from the world of Dungeons & Dragons—dragons—to vivid life in this official, high-quality coloring book. Dragon encounters are rare and thrilling (and often terrifying!) for adventurers throughout the D&D multiverse, whether they meet the cutest pseudodragon, the cleverest copper dragon, or the most cunning green dragon. With 80 pages of official Dungeons & Dragons dragon and dragon-related line drawings, Dragons of the Realms encourages you to create your own palette for these captivating, formidable creatures. Featuring thick, non-bleed paper, this coloring book is the perfect way to contemplate adventures past and future within the lines of your favorite D&D artwork. 80 pages; Book Dimensions: 0.04 x 0.04 x 0.04 inches

Dungeons & Dragons: The Player’s Campaign Journal

Hardcover Journal

By Official Dungeons & Dragons Licensed

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Release Date: November 18, 2025