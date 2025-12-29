Book Review: Pocket Portraits: J.R.R. Tolkien: The Father of Modern Fantasy

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Don Marshall; illustrated by Kim Arrington

Publisher: Adams Media

Release Date: November 25, 2025

While grading exam papers one day in 1930, J.R.R. Tolkien jotted down what would became one of the most famous literary opening lines of all time: “In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit.” Inspired by Norse mythology and fairy stories, the then-professor spun a tale from that single line that became his first published work, 1937’s The Hobbit, which introduced the masses to his fantasy world of Middle-earth.

In J.R.R. Tolkien: The Father of Modern Fantasy, one of three Pocket Portraits mini-biographies released this year by Adams Media, author Don Marshall explores what motivated the most influential fantasy writer of modern times to craft an entire universe, complete with its own geography, creatures, histories, and invented new languages, such as Elvish.

Organized into 100 brief vignettes, this mini-hardcover spans 240 pages filled with biographical insight into the British writer and illustrator’s life, including the tragedies and hardships he endured in his youth, as well as his service as a soldier in the trenches during World War I. The trauma of these experiences would later inform much of his fantasy world-building. This Pocket Portraits selection also touches on Tolkien’s relationships with his foster father, brother, wife, and children, along with friendships with literary contemporaries, such as The Chronicles of Narnia author C.S. Lewis.

But where this beautifully designed biography really excels, however, is in its exploration of Tolkien’s writings that were never published during his lifetime, particularly those set in Middle-earth, such as The Silmarillion and Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-earth. These entries only came to light after Tolkien’s son, Christopher Tolkien, became his literary executor in 1973 and worked diligently over the years to prepare them for publication. Collectively, these posthumous volumes form an expansive history of Middle-earth, deepening readers’ understanding of its mythology and offering devoted fans new stories, lore, and context they had long hoped to explore.

Over the years, the world of Middle-earth has been adapted into other mediums with varying success, from the cult classic animated features of the 1970s and 1980s, to Peter Jackson’s wildly successful, award-winning film adaptations of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings to Amazon’s more recent (but now sadly cancelled) streaming series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power. Beyond the film and television adaptations, Tolkien’s fantasy realm has inspired countless spin-off role-playing games, video games, comic books, and other media, and has left an indelible mark on modern fantasy as a whole, most notably the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, a connection (and resulting lawsuit) that is also detailed here.

Tolkien came from humble beginnings, but his imaginative storytelling propelled him from that little Hobbit hole to becoming the undisputed father of modern fantasy and the ultimate inspiration along the way for generations of authors and creators, such as Stephen King, George R.R. Martin, Robert Jordan, Guillermo del Toro, George Lucas, and many more.

With illustrations by Kim Arrington, this compact bio (about the size of a postcard) includes intriguing tidbit sections throughout called “Literary Connections” and “The More You Know,” along with excerpts from Tolkien’s own oeuvre. It also has a detailed Table Of Contents, Introduction, Index, and a “Further Reading” section.

Thoughtfully curated and rich in insight, J.R.R. Tolkien: The Father of Modern Fantasy is an informative overview of the author’s life, works, and legacy, making it a suitable starting point for those who are familiar only with The Hobbit and/or Lord Of The Rings, but also a treasure for longtime fans of Tolkien. Presented in a handsome, elegant format with a die-cut cover with foil accents, this new addition to the Pocket Portraits series feels destined for display on shelves alongside the author’s mighty works.