Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Books, eBooks, and AudioBooks

Another holiday season is almost upon, which means another great reason to buy and gift all things books! And there are some truly beautiful offerings from the publishing world this year, such some new illustrated editions of J.R.R. Tolkien works and Game Of Thrones/House Of The Dragon tomes, as well as Star Wars box sets; tie-ins for Star Trek, Stranger Things, and the Marvel and DC universes; graphic novel collections; hard rock and heavy metal memoirs; book-related gifts; fun, pop-culture-themed cookbooks, and much more!

Check out our Holiday Gift Guide 2022 for Books, eBooks, and Audiobooks for our favorite holiday gift picks for the readers in your life.

Game of Thrones: The Rise of the Dragon

An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume One (The Targaryen Dynasty: The House of the Dragon)

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By George R.R. Martin, Elio M. García Jr., Linda Antonsson

Publisher: Ten Speed Press

Fans of Game of Thrones had a new prequel television series to enjoy this year with The House of the Dragon, which centers on the Targaryens, the dragonlord dynasty that ruled Westeros for hundreds of years. Now, a new deluxe edition illustrated history of Targaryens has been released that includes over 180 all-new illustrations. This reference guide covers the history first told in author George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, from Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros through to the Dance of the Dragons, the civil war shown in the new HBO series.

352 pages; Book Dimensions: 9.37 x 1.34 x 12.25 inches

Here’s some more Game of Thrones gift options:

– Game of Thrones: A Guide to Westeros and Beyond

Hardcover

– Fire & Blood: 300 Years Before A Game of Thrones

Hardcover

The Silmarillion

Illustrated Edition: Illustrated by J.R.R. Tolkien

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By J.R.R. Tolkien

Publisher: William Morrow

With The Silmarillion, author J.R.R. Tolkien began to tell an ancient tale of Middle-earth which the author never got to publish before his death. He left it to his son Christopher Tolkien, who to edited and released it. Now, a new special edition is available that contains an introduction with a letter written by the author in 1951, as well as colorful illustrations by J.R.R. Tolkien himself presented for the first time with the story. This is a gorgeous illustrated edition that’s perfect for Tolkien fans.

432 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 1.5 x 9 inches

Here’s some more J.R.R. Tolkien gift options:

– The Lord of the Rings: Special Edition Illustrated

Hardcover

– The Fall of Númenor: And Other Tales from the Second Age of Middle-earth

Hardcover

Star Wars: The Thrawn Trilogy Boxed Set

Star Wars Legends: Heir to the Empire, Dark Force Rising, The Last Command

Paperback | Kindle Edition

By Timothy Zahn

Publisher: Random House Worlds

This 3-book box set includes the original Star Wars: Thrawn trilogy from author Timothy Zahn that launched the Expanded Universe in 1991 with events taking places after the Return of the Jedi film. Includes Heir to the Empire, Dark Force Rising, and The Last Command in trade paperback.

1,504 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.87 x 3.43 x 8.5 inches

Here’s some more Star Wars gift options:

– Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars

Calendar

– Star Wars Insider Presents: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2: Collectors Edition Vol. 1

Hardcover

– Star Wars: Convergence (The High Republic)

Hardcover

– The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic (Volume One)

Hardcover

– Star Wars: Galactic Baking

Hardcover

– Star Wars: Brotherhood

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Beth Revis

Publisher: Random House Worlds

One of pop cultures most popular couples is getting married! Princess Leia and Han Solo are tying the knot — well, technically, they’re already hitched in the Star Wars universe, but now we finally get the story of the wedding. Then there’s their luxury honeymoon, where they of course run into more dangerous adventures, since the Empire isn’t exactly accepting defeat. I own this one and loved finally getting to read this storyline, so I wanted to give this novel its own spotlight. Long-time Star Wars will love this ones, while those who are just getting into the franchise will be lucky to get this backstory so quickly in their journey.

368 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.45 x 1.3 x 9.55 inches

Possums Are Not Cute!

And Other Myths about Nature’s Most Misunderstood Critter

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Ally Burguieres

Publisher: Quirk Books

Animal lovers will thoroughly enjoy this fun and informative book all about possums and how they actually are extremely cute. Full with cuteness overload color photos. Great for adults and youngsters.

128 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.24 x 0.54 x 7.29 inches

Star Trek: Discovery: The Book of Grudge

The Cat from Star Trek Discovery

Hardcover

By Robb Pearlman

Publisher: Hero Collector

Here’s an appropriate gift for Star Trek fans who love animals, especially cats. The Book of Grudge is written from the perspective of Grudge, the cat on the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery. Grudge talks about her life in space and meeting alien species, as well as some of her favorite pastimes, such as napping. This 96-page hardcover also includes photos of the beautiful space cat, along with some of her famous quotes, like “Meow it so.”

96 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.8 x 0.5 x 6.8 inches

Here’s some more Star Trek gift options:

– Star Trek 2023 Wall Calendar: The Original Series

Calendar

– Star Trek: Picard: Second Self

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

Dragons of Deceit

Dragonlance Destinies: Volume 1

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman

Publisher: Del Rey | Random House Worlds

Fans of the Dragonlance book series, which began in 1984 with Dragons of Autumn Twilight will want this new installment in the fantasy series from authors Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman that features a new heroine.

400 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.4 x 1.38 x 9.55 inches

The Andy Warhol Diaries

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition

By Andy Warhol; Edited by Pat Hackett

Publisher: Twelve

Netflix recently shined a spotlight on the Andy Warhol with a Ryan Murphy-produced documentary series based on the late artist’s 1989 nonfiction book The Andy Warhol Diaries. Now, Warhol’s book, which is from his journal from the mid-1970s til his death in 1987, has been rereleased in paperback.

864 pages; Book Dimensions: 8.05 x 2.3 x 9.15 inches

Fairy Tale

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Stephen King

Publisher: Scribner

Horror legend and bestselling author Stephen King is back with a new novel about a 17-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war, and both worlds are in danger.

608 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.13 x 1.9 x 9.25 inches

Here’s some more Stephen King gift options:

– Castle Rock Kitchen: Wicked Good Recipes from the World of Stephen King (Foreword by Stephen King)

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

– The Eyes of the Dragon: 35th Anniversary Edition

Mass Market Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

Dracula

Paperback | Deluxe Edition Illustrated Hardcover (Edward Gorey) | Kindle Edition | Audiobook (cast production)

By Bram Stoker

Publisher: Union Square & Co

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Bram’s Stoker’s Dracula, the greatest vampire story ever written. Union Square & Co. recently released a Deluxe Collector’s Edition Hardcover that contains illustrations by famed artist Edward Gorey (The Gashlycrumb Tinies), which were created for a Broadway adaptation. This edition includes an introduction and appendices by fantasy editor Marvin Kaye.

Deluxe Edition: 464 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.25 x 1.25 x 9.5 inches

The United States of Cryptids

A Tour of American Myths and Monsters

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By J. W. Ocker

Publisher: Quirk Books

Travel writer and weird-tales chronicler J. W. Ocker puts together this hardcover compendium of tales involving Cryptids, animals believed to possibly exist in the wild, such as Bigfoot, Mothman, the Lizard Man of South Carolina, and many more.

Deluxe Edition: 288 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.44 x 0.92 x 8.19 inches

Classic Monsters Unleashed

Book 1: Unleashed Series (Anthology)

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

Edited by James Aquilone

Publisher: Black Spot Books

This anthology takes reimagines the tales of famous classic monsters, including Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Headless Horseman, the Invisible Man, the Phantom of the Opera, and many more, written by some of today’s best horror writers, such as Joe R. Lansdale, F. Paul Wilson, Jonathan Maberry, Ramsey Campbell, Dacre Stoker, and many others. Includes illustrations by Colton Worley and Mister Sam Shearon, and an introduction by Kim Newman.

Hardcover: 443 pages; Book Dimensions: 6 x 1.2 x 9 inches

Batman Returns: One Dark Christmas Eve

The Illustrated Holiday Classic

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Ivan Cohen (Author), JJ Harrison (Illustrator)

Publisher: Insight Editions

Batman fans, rejoice! Here’s a holiday classic adult storybook adaptation of Tim Burton’s 1992 superhero film Batman Returns. This illustrated hardcover celebrates the film’s 30th anniversary with a tongue-in-cheek retelling, featuring famous villains The Penguin and Catwoman. Written in verse and meant to be read aloud, you can start a new Christmas tradition with this book.

Hardcover: 32 pages; Book Dimensions: 8 x 0.4 x 8 inches

Sands of Dune

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson

Publisher: Tor Books

As we wait for Part 2 of the 2021 epic scifi remake Dune, there’s still plenty for fans to do to stay immersed in Frank Herbert’s world. For one, there’s Sands of Dune, a new collection of Dune novellas by Herbert’s son Brian Herbert and his longtime collaborator Kevin J. Anderson.

176 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.75 x 0.85 x 18.25 inches

Here’s some more Dune gift options:

– The Art and Soul of Dune

Hardcover

– Dune: The Graphic Novel Volume 1

Book 1: Deluxe Edition | Hardcover | Kindle Edition

Book 2: Hardcover | Kindle Edition

AUDIOBOOK SPOTLIGHT

The Sandman: Act III

Audiobook | Audio CD

Written by Neil Gaiman; Adapted by Dirk Maggs

Narrated by (cast): Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, K.J. Apa, Kat Dennings, Shruti Haasan, David Harewood, Regé-Jean Page, Kristen Schaal, Wil Wheaton

Publisher: Audible Originals

The Sandman: Act III audiobook, which features a full cast of voice actors like James McAvoy, Kat Dennings, Regé-Jean Page, and Wil Wheaton, adapts the DC/Vertigo Comics graphic novels collected Volumes 7 (Brief Lives) and 8 (Worlds’ End). Also, comic book writer and creator Neil Gaiman narrates the audiobook.

Listening Length: 11 hours and 32 minutes

Eye Of The World

The Wheel of Time: Book 1

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Robert Jordan; Audiobook new narration by Rosamund Pike

Publisher: Tor Book | Macmillan Audio

Amazon Prime has plans for a second season of Wheel of Time, which adapts the long-running novel series of the same name by Robert Jordan. Macmillan Audio released a new audiobook version of Book 1 — Eye Of The World — with narration by the television show’s lead actress Rosamund Pike, who does a fantastic job.

Listening Length: 32 hours and 55 minutes

Elric of Melniboné: Volume 1

Elric of Melnibone, The Fortress of the Pearl, The Sailor on the Seas of Fate, and The Weird of the White Wolf

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

Written by Michael Moorcock; Introduction by Neil Gaiman

Narrated by Samuel Roukin

Version: Unabridged

Publisher: Recorded Books

The Elric Saga is such a great high fantasy series, and now there’s a new audiobook released this year that collects four of the books! And, it includes an Introduction (“One Life, Furnished in Early Moorcock”) by Neil Gaiman. The re-release is also available in Hardcover and Kindle.

Listening Length: 32 hours and 55 minutes

MUSIC-RELATED

Jimi

Hardcover

By Janie Hendrix, John McDermott

Publisher: Chronicle Chroma

One of the greatest guitarists of all time, Jimi Hendrix, would have turned 80 years old this year. For this milestone, Chronicle collaborated with the late guitarist’s sister Janie Hendrix on this comprehensive visual guide. This hardcover features a new introduction by Janie, extensive biographical texts, and lots of lesser-known and never-before-published photographs, personal memorabilia, lyrics, and more relating to the musician famous for “Purple Haze,” “Foxy Lady,” and “Voodoo Chile.” Also, Jimi includes quotations from other legendary musicians, such as Paul McCartney, Ron Wood, Lenny Kravitz, Dave Grohl, and others, who talk about Hendrix’s lasting influence.

Book Dimensions: 9.25 x 1.25 x 12.25 inches

A Book of Days

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Patti Smith

Publisher: Random House

Singer-songwriter Patti Smith collects her Instagram photos taken with her Land Camera 250 that given insight to her daily life, including portraits of her kids, cat, clothes, books, and food, as well as vintage photographs original to this book of her family and her life on the road as a musician. The book contains over 365 photographs and introduction by Smith that explores her documentary process.

400 pages; Book Dimensions 5.48 x 1.49 x 7.34 inches

Transformer: A Story of Glitter, Glam Rock, and Loving Lou Reed

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Simon Doonan

Publisher: HarperOne

This memoir from Doonan, a TV personality, columnist, and author of Drag, revolves around Lou Reed’s album Transformer, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The album, which was produced by produced by David Bowie and Mick Ronson, yielded the hit song “Walk On the Wild Side” (which was at first banned on radio!) and not only made its mark on modern music, but on the LGBTQ+ community. This new hardcover book includes 16 pages of black-and-white and color photos.

160 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.5 x 0.5 x 8.25 inches

Punk Paradox: A Memoir

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Greg Graffin

Publisher: Hachette Books

This new memoir is from Greg Graffin, is the lead vocalist and songwriter of the band Bad Religion, where he talks about his life and his band’s steady rise, as well as the Los Angeles punk scene’s early years and much more.

368 pages; Book Dimensions: 6.35 x 1.5 x 9.45 inches

COOKBOOKS

Ghostbusters: The Official Cookbook

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Spiral-Bound

By Jenn Fujikawa, Erik Burnham

Publisher: Insight Editions

Looking for a unique gift for someone who loves to cook? Then Ghostbusters: The Official Cookbook is it! This book contains 50 recipes inspired by the Ghostbusters franchise, from the beloved 1984 film through the most recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife. There’s recipes for everyone to try, from the beginner to experienced chef, all celebrating the personalities of the characters. There’s Dana’s Demon Eggs, Venkman’s Burn in Hell-openo Poppers, and Louis’s Party Brie, along with plenty of marshmallow-centric dishes, of course! Includes full-color recipe photos.

128 pages; Book Dimensions: 8 x 0.7 x 10 inches

The Garbage Pail Kids Cookbook

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Elisabeth Weinberg, Matt Stine, Joe Simko (Illustrator), R.L. Stine (Introduction)

Publisher: Abrams Books

You don’t really want to hear “gross” and “cookbook” said together, but when it comes to The Garbage Pail Kids, it makes perfect sense — and it’s fun, too! If you want to make some memories in the kitchen with the kids, then give them The Garbage Pail Kids Cookbook. There’s more than 35 crazy recipes inspired by the 1980’s TOPPS trading cards, that are surprisingly not even super unhealthy. Try out the Cheesy Charlie’s Pizza Snotcorn, Saucey Sarah’s Sloppy Spaghetti Sliders, and Potty Scotty’s Poop Cookies.

Includes safety tips, a list of kitchen tools and supplies, glossary of cooking terms and measurement explanations.

Reading age: 8 – 12 years; Grade level: 3 – 7

96 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.35 x 0.6 x 9.35 inches

BOOK GIFTS

Stranger Things: The Official Hellfire Club Notebook

A Grid-Paper Notebook for Journaling, Drawing, Coloring, and More

Hardcover

By Netflix

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

Fans of the Netflix series Stranger Things will be ready to join Eddie Munson and his friends in the Hellfire Club with this Official Hellfire Club Notebook! This hardbound book contains 176 smooth blank pages with a grid pattern — perfect for D&D sessions, as well as any other journaling, note-taking, sketching, or doodling. The front cover features the show’s Hellfire Club logo with designed inside covers; there’s also a removable half-jacket. (FYI – I love that it’s larger than a journal. I have been enjoying mine so much that I already bought five more copies for myself and to give as gifts!)

176 pages; Book Dimensions: 7.2 x 0.7 x 9.3 inches

Here’s some more Stranger Things gift options:

– Stranger Things: The Official Coloring Book

Paperback

– Stranger Things: Hawkins Horrors

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

– Stranger Things: The Tomb of Ybwen

Paperback | Kindle Edition

– Stranger Things: Mad Libs: World’s Greatest Word Game

Paperback

– Stranger Things: Lucas on the Line

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

Black Panther Journal

Do One Empowering Thing Every Day

Paperback

By Marvel

Publisher: Clarkson Potter

This officially licensed journal centers on Marvel’s Black Panther film and features inspirational prompts, questions, and instructions at the top of each page to fuel your creativity and help empower you to do one empowering thing per day. There’s 368 pages containing lined spaces offering up plenty of room to write, as well as illustrations and other features, all bound by a sturdy paperback cover.

368 pages; Book Dimensions: 5.85 x 1.06 x 7.21 inches

Here’s some more Black Panther gift options:

– Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Dreams of Wakanda

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

The Nightmare Before Christmas Tarot Deck and Guidebook Gift Set

Hardcover

By Minerva Siegel (Author), Abigail Larson (Illustrator)

Publisher: Insight Editions

Inspired by Tim Burton’s classic animated feature The Nightmare Before Christmas, this beautifully illustrated tarot deck contains original art featuring favorite characters like Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and even Sandy Claws. This gift set includes a 78-card Tarot Deck in a sturdy decorative gift box; a 128-page illustrated Guidebook; a Tarot altar cloth; a Guided notebook with inspirational prompts for reflection, and a deluxe drawstring cloth pouch to hold the cards and booklet.

128 pages; Dimensions: 5.88 x 2.1 x 10.75 inches

QUICK PICKS

Still Just a Geek

An Annotated Memoir

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Wil Wheaton

Publisher: William Morrow

Venomous Lumpsucker

Hardcover | Kindle Edition

By Ned Beauman

Publisher: Soho Press

Ghost Eaters

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Clay McLeod Chapman

Publisher: Quirk Books

This Is Not the Real World

This is Not the Jess Show: Book 2

Hardcover | Kindle Edition (Book 1)

By Anna Carey

Publisher: Quirk Books

The Kaiju Preservation Society

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By John Scalzi

Publisher: Tor Books

Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses: A Novel

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Kristen O’Neal

Publisher: Quirk Books

Trouble With The Cursed

The Hollows: Book 16

Hardcover | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Kim Harrison

Publisher: Ace Books

Bullet Train

Hardcover | Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook

By Kotaro Isaka; Translated by Sam Malissa

Publisher: Abrams Books

Bones and All: A Novel

Paperback | Kindle Edition | Audiobook (media tie-in edition)

By Camille DeAngelis

Publisher: Wednesday Books

A NOTE ON GIFTING A KINDLE EBOOK:

To gift someone a Kindle Edition ebook, go to the product page on Amazon. On the right side under the main purchase box, is a box called Buy for others. In that box, click the bottom that says Buy for others. It will bring you to a page where you can choose a delivery method: 1) Have a redemption link sent directly to your recipient, or 2) have the link sent directly to you. If you choose Option 1, you enter the recipient’s email address, a gift message, and the date you want it sent to them (now, or any day up to 45 days from the date of purchase). If you choose Option 2, the redemption link will be sent to you and you can choose how you’d like to give it to the recipient — email it to them any time you want, or maybe print it out and put it in a card (although definitely still email it to them at some point to make it easier for them).

Check out all of our Holiday Gift Guides for more ideas, and remember, if all else fails, there’s also the Amazon.com Gift Card, you can have emailed to the recipient (arrives immediately if you choose) or you can print out the gift card at home and give it to the intended that way. If you order in enough time, you can get the physical gift card sent directly to you or to the recipient.

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram!